Used 2012 Subaru Tribeca Consumer Reviews

laurenceray , 07/09/2012

3 of 5 people found this review helpful

My 4th Subaru and first Tribeca. I live in Australia and vehicle specs different to USA and Europe. Issues are, no fold back mirrors, not reversing sensors, no digital speed, no auto on/off headlights, no rear fog light/s, steering wheel not adjustiable for in and out, unable to program Sat Nav to show vehicle speed roadway speed and set over speed warning or other warnings. Also only able to install 'whereis' GPS software which cost AU$295 for a one year map. Subaru and Kenwood refused to re-program or show me how to re-program unit. No alarm system and not 'pre-wired' as advertised and then went back on deal to pay for alarm if I paid for fitting. Subaru lied and no after sales support.