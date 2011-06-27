  1. Home
Used 2012 Subaru Tribeca Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(50%)3(50%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.5
2 reviews
SUBARU TRIBECA LET DOWN BY SUBARU

laurenceray, 07/09/2012
My 4th Subaru and first Tribeca. I live in Australia and vehicle specs different to USA and Europe. Issues are, no fold back mirrors, not reversing sensors, no digital speed, no auto on/off headlights, no rear fog light/s, steering wheel not adjustiable for in and out, unable to program Sat Nav to show vehicle speed roadway speed and set over speed warning or other warnings. Also only able to install 'whereis' GPS software which cost AU$295 for a one year map. Subaru and Kenwood refused to re-program or show me how to re-program unit. No alarm system and not 'pre-wired' as advertised and then went back on deal to pay for alarm if I paid for fitting. Subaru lied and no after sales support.

Less than 13 mpg. instead of Subaru advertised 16mpg

careviews2, 01/03/2012
We bought a 2011 and from the begining had back support problem, we decided since couln't get our money back to get a 2012 (design is better) but now we are stuck with 7 years paying this gas eater.

