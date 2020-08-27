Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 for Sale Near Me

76 listings
RC 300 Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    25,793 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,750

    $4,928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    26,105 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $28,499

    $4,229 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    17,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,983

    $3,237 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    25,889 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $31,777

    $641 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    42,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Good Deal

    $30,000

    $803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    52,644 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $26,485

    $706 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in White
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    28,313 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $30,894

    $579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    29,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,999

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    26,023 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,995

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    31,520 miles

    $33,998

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Silver
    certified

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    10,896 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,982

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    18,869 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,977

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    27,882 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $29,800

    $907 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    46,563 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $28,987

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    34,989 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,899

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in White
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    42,287 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $31,998

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Silver
    certified

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    30,929 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $33,998

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    27,614 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $32,355

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RC 300

Read recent reviews for the Lexus RC 300
Overall Consumer Rating
3.52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 4
    (50%)
  • 3
    (50%)
It looks great!
SpaceRacer,11/20/2018
2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
F Sport in Caviar. This car's interior and exterior look great - better than A5 and C43 (subjective), better quality than Merc. (fact) + no NAV Screen glued to the top of the dash. Downs: terrible fuel economy (how Toyota combined low torque, hp, and fuel economy in the 300 is an engineering feat) and awful handling, much worse than the Germans; the engine needs AT LEAST 50 more hp (RC 350); the 6 speed auto is fairly terrible (the gearing is so long by the time you reach max torque and hp in any gear other than 1st you are going very fast)-and the AWD excuse makes no sense, see Audi and Merc (I typically shift myself); the touchpad is a nightmare and this generation should have never been put into production. Also, some quality issues, surprising based on Lexus/Toyota reputation-dash replaced due to a small crack at edge of speaker (Lexus covered the dash, but stuck me with the $385 labor-as if I cracked my own dash at 5k miles) and this new dash has a small spot of discoloration, headlights replaced due to fogging on the inside, and a few minor paint imperfections. I went from owning two Audis to the RC 300 F and miss the sportier focus, but overall, despite this review, love the car. Many compliments, just lacking performance...
Report abuse
