Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 for Sale Near Me
- 25,793 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,750$4,928 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Lexus RC 2dr RC 300 AWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Heated Power Front Bucket Seats, NuLuxe Seat Trim, Back-Up Monitor with Dynamic Grid Lines, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear side impact airbag, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC6H5003662
Stock: 003662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 26,105 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$28,499$4,229 Below Market
Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York
Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 400 cars new and pre-owned vehicles and all come with a quality assurance inspection also our new cars have an unprecedented 10 year 100k mile warranty we also have vehicles car for any want or purpose. Come in to test drive this Lexus RC 300 today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *.CARFAX One-Owner.2017 Lexus RC 300 F-SPORT Obsidian 2D Coupe Save yourself Time and Money - Fill out a credit application online at victorymitsubishi.com and get pre-APPROVED! Same day delivery. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at victorymitsubishi.com - Only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Visit Victory Mitsubishi online at victorymitsubishi.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-4600 today to schedule your test drive. please refer to dealers website for exact pricing and for any incentives that we my apply!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC2H5002461
Stock: 3048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-02-2020
- 17,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,983$3,237 Below Market
Gregory INFINITI - Libertyville / Illinois
F SPORT, NAVIGATION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!! ~~~ ~~~ ~~~ THANK YOU FOR MAKING GREGORY INFINITI ONE OF THE HIGHEST VOLUME INFINITI DEALERSHIPS IN THE MIDWEST!! ~~~ ~~~ ~~~ SEE INSTANT PAYMENTS, TRADE OFFERS, INTEREST RATES, OUT-THE-DOOR PRICING AND MORE AT GREGORYINFINITI.COM - 24 HOURS A DAY!! ~~~ ~~~ ~~~ NO HASSLE, UPFRONT PRICING: We utilize no hassle, upfront pricing on all of our vehicles to ensure the best experience. ~~~ TRADE-IN ASSURANCE: We offer you the best value for your trade in upfront with no hassle. ~~~ FINANCE DEPARTMENT: We have access to some of the best banks and credit unions in the country to ensure you ultra-competitive rates and terms regardless of credit history. VEHICLE LOCATING: Whether you're looking for a premium package, sport package, technology package, and a tow package; or a car with a navigation system, leather seats, heated seats, and bluetooth; or one a certified pre-owned car with sunroof/moonroof, alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, and a backup camera we have access to many different vehicles and can often locate hard to find cars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC7H5002522
Stock: 8585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 25,889 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$31,777$641 Below Market
Lexus of Bridgewater - Bridgewater Township / New Jersey
2017 Lexus RC 300 PREMIUM PKG AWD 6-Speed Automatic LEXUS CERTIFIED, Alloy wheels, Back-Up Monitor w/Dynamic Grid Lines, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front reading lights, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Lexus Enform App Suite, Lexus Enform Destinations, Moonroof w/Power Tilt/Slide, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash DVD/CD, Remote keyless entry.L/Certified Details:* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* 161 Point Inspection* CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 milesSince 1989, our convenient location in Bridgewater allows shoppers from New York City, Warren, Bernardsville, Franklin Twp, and Somerville to take advantage of our excellent service and competitive pricing. The team members across every department take the time to understand your needs and provide that individual touch throughout your shopping experience. Whether you're just starting out your search or you know exactly which model you want, we're here to help answer questions and get you the information you need. Although we're located on the highway, we still provide a small-town shopping experience for our valued customers. The experience of each client is very important to us, so we maintain extremely high levels of service. You'll get the best treatment you've ever had at a car dealership. We've been in business for three decades and continue to lead the area in customer service and support.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC8H5002464
Stock: L1658U
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 42,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGood Deal
$30,000$803 Below Market
Lexus of Brookfield - Brookfield / Wisconsin
**L/Certified** **F-Sport** **Navigation** **Blind Spot Monitor** CLEAN CARFAX- ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS! The RC 300 is the perfect combination of luxury and performance. The 3.5 liter V6 Engine provides an impressive 255 horsepower. When you add in the practicality of the All Wheel Drive Drivetrain, it truly is at the top of its class!Completely Loaded w/ Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control w/ Pre-Collision System, Headlamp Washers, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shifters, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Windshield Wiper Deicer, High Intensity Interior Heater, Intuitive Park Assist Sensors, Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof, Backup Camera w/ Predictive Steering Lines, Active Sound Control, LED Foglamps, F-Sport Package: F-Sport Front Bumper & Spindle Grille; 10 Spoke F-Sport Wheels; TFT Instrument Cluster; Silver Performance Trim; Adaptive Variable Suspension w/ Sport+ Mode, 10-Speaker Audio System, Bluetooth, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, and more!L/Certified Details: * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * 161 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside AssistanceWe are located 1 block East of the all new Corners of Brookfield, at 20001 W. Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, Wi. At Lexus of Brookfield, we will show your vehicle of choice; explain things in full detail, so you feel comfortable. With the world's finest automobiles, award winning staff, and five star services, why would you buy from anywhere else? *Price excludes tax, title, license, fee's & Napleton Advantage w/ Kahu*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC0H5003494
Stock: PWS9734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 52,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$26,485$706 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC2H5002511
Stock: 1978A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-30-2019
- 28,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$30,894$579 Below Market
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
DCH VALUE CERTIFIED Lexus QUALITY, ONE OWNER, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, 26 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS. Priced at KBB True Market Value, we specialize in obtaining financing for customers who have low credit scores, no credit, bad credit, recent bankruptcy and repossessions. Please call us directly and ask for the special financing department at 1888-858-2602. CARFAX REPORT SHOWS 1 OWNERS, 3 SERVICE RECORDS. This DCH VALUE vehicle comes with a 60-point Inspection and Quality Guarantee, 3 Month/Unlimited Mileage $0-Deductible Powertrain Warranty, CARFAX® Vehicle History Report, Fair Market Price and Competitive Validation, Complimentary 12-month Motor Club Membership *See dealer for details.Prices include all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, finance charges, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price. DCH Montclair Acura proudly services the central and northern New Jersey area, we can handle all of your Used Car needs.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BCXH5002983
Stock: MAJ0526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 29,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,999
Gravity Autos Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES!, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!, Accessory Package 2, Alloy Wheel Locks, Back-Up Monitor w/Dynamic Grid Lines, Cargo Net, Carpet Trunk Mat, Four wheel independent suspension, Key Gloves, Lexus Enform App Suite, Lexus Enform Destinations, Navigation System, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash DVD/CD, Rear Bumper Applique.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BCXH5003504
Stock: 003504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 26,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,995
Central Avenue Hyundai - Hartsdale / New York
2017 Lexus RC300 F SportGray on Red Color ComboOne Owner. Clean Carfax.Low Miles!!!Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2128 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG 300 Clean CARFAX.Call for further details at 914-721-8085.We work with all types of credit. Guaranteed same day approval!!! Extended warranties available, Trade Ins accepted. Stop by our Luxury Pre Owned Showroom at 130 Westchester Avenue, Whiteplains NY 10601 or visit our website atWestchesterUsedVehicles.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BCXH5003082
Stock: HU7389W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 31,520 miles
$33,998
CarMax Laurel - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Laurel / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: DEALER VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC8H5002612
Stock: 19107299
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,982
Ray Catena Lexus of Monmouth - Oakhurst / New Jersey
L/CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, CARFAX 1 OWNER!!! NAVIGATION WITH F-SPORT PACKAGE!!! Fortune favors the bold. If you've been bold enough to search on for the perfect RC300, your search can finally end. Look no further than this MINT, NON SMOKER atomic silver AWD RC300. Loaded up with F-Sport package, navigation, blind spot monitor with park assist, even moonroof with led foglamps! Meticulously maintained by the previous owner!!! No surprises, no sacrifices. 100% Lexus.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC1H5003570
Stock: P11545
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 18,869 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,977
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
L/CERTIFIED!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! HEATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC5H5003104
Stock: LP200496
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 27,882 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,800$907 Below Market
Cain BMW - North Canton / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC9H5002960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$28,987
Versatile Collection - Alpharetta / Georgia
AWD - LUXURY PREMIUM TECH PACKAGE NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BLIND SPOT MONITORS - BACK UP CAMERA - HEATING n COOLING SEATS - KEYLESS PUSH BUTTON START - SIDE AIRBAGS - LED HID XENON LIGHTS - PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH MP3 AUX XM USB iPOD OPTIONS - CLEAN CARFAX CERTIFIED - AUTOCHECK QUALIFIED - WARRANTY - ALL BOOKS EXTRA KEYS n SERVICE RECORDS - MUST CONTACT SALES 770-777-2030 ANYTIME - OPEN 7 DAYS - FINANCING AVAILABLE - WWW.VCCARS.COMALPHARETTA .............
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC7H5002584
Stock: b002584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,899
Lexus of Northborough - Northborough / Massachusetts
2017 Lexus RC 300 F-Sport In Caviar with Rioja Red.- One Owner, clean CarFax.- Lexus factory certified warranty with Unlimited mileage.- Lexus complimentary maintenance plan.- Nagation with backup camera, Moonroof.- F-Sport package, TFT instrument cluster.- Blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert.- LED fog lamps, rear lip spoiler.- New Lexus pads and rotors front, Cabin air filter.- Engine air filter, wiper bladesL /Certified Details:* CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* 161 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC6H5002530
Stock: P2041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 42,287 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$31,998
CarMax Naperville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Naperville / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BCXH5002496
Stock: 19396356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,929 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$33,998
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas
2 yr L/Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles, $5,600 below NADA Retail! L/ Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, ONLY 30,929 Miles! Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Start, All Wheel Drive, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera, REAR SPOILER, F SPORT PACKAGE W/ALL SEASON TIRES.NAMED THE BEST CPO PROGRAM OF 2019 By U.S. NEWS161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 24/7-Roadside Assistance, Balance of New Car Warranty plus 2 Years/Unlimited Miles, Towing, Lock-out Service, Emergency Fuel Service, Trip-Interruption Services, Please See Dealer for Complete Coverage Details. 2-Year/20K-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 services) from date of purchase.OPTION PACKAGESF SPORT PACKAGE W/ALL SEASON TIRES active sound control, Black Headliner, F Sport Front Fender Badges, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Glove Box w/Key, Silver Performance Trim, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, memory, Perf Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shift, F SPORT logo, F Sport Shift Knob, High-Friction Brake Pads, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Driver Seat Memory, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), SPORT+ driving mode, NAVIGATION SYSTEM enhanced voice command, touchpad RTI, Bluetooth 3.0 automatic phonebook download capabilities and Lexus Inside, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination w/one year trial subscription, Lexus Enform App Suite Subscription free, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash DVD/CD, 7" VGA screenPricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC2H5003674
Stock: P03674
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 27,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$32,355
Hoffman Porsche - East Hartford / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC4H5002400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
