Used 2012 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Tribeca
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/354.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque247 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower256 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Utility Packageyes
Popular Package #4yes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #3yes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Anti-Slip Matyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Severe Weather Companionyes
iPod Interface Kityes
Gray Blue Connect Kityes
Subwoofer/Amplifier and Subwoofer Mounting Kityes
XM Satellite Radio Kityes
Silver Ash Trayyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
First, Second and Third Row Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Ash Tray Holderyes
12 Volt to 5 Volt Adapter Cable For iPodyes
Beige Cargo Trayyes
Rear Cargo Netyes
Gray Luggage Compartment Coveryes
Gray Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Organizeryes
All-Weather Floormatsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Black Retractable Luggage Compartment Coveryes
3rd Row all-Weather Floor Matsyes
Compartment Separator/Dog Guardyes
Rear Seatback Cargo Netyes
Black Ash Trayyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Security System Shock Sensoryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Ski Attachment Mtg Clamps (Aero)yes
Rear Bumper Corner Moldingyes
Kayak Carrieryes
Bike/Kayak Mtg Clamps (Aero-Brass)yes
18" Chrome-Finished Alloy Wheelsyes
Hood Protectoryes
Car Cover Bagyes
Polished Stainless Steel License Plate Frameyes
Fixed Position Aero Cross Bar Kityes
Ski Carrier Lift Kityes
Heavy Duty Roof Cargo Basketyes
Splash Guard Kityes
Stainless Steel Slim Line License Plate Frameyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Front Bumper Underguardyes
Mat Black Slim Line License Plate Frameyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Mounted Single Bike Attachmentyes
Valve Stem Capsyes
Fork Mounted Bike Carrieryes
Car Coveryes
Front Wheel Holderyes
Trailer Hitch and Transmission Oil Cooleryes
Roof Cargo Carrieryes
Puddle Lightsyes
Extended Roof Cargo Carrieryes
Hitch Mounted Bike Attachmentyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Ski Attachmentyes
Key Fobyes
Measurements
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity74.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4173 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach16.7 degrees
Angle of departure21.1 degrees
Length191.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height66.4 in.
Wheel base108.2 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Slate Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
255/55R18 104H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
