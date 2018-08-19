Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric for Sale Near Me

76 listings
Ioniq Electric Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 76 listings
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

    9,016 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,980

  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited

    624 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,995

  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

    23,559 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,999

  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

    23,512 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,828

  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric in Silver
    certified

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

    3,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,900

    $2,552 Below Market
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric in White
    certified

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

    6,434 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,000

    $3,452 Below Market
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited in White
    used

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited

    2,800 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,990

    $2,591 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited

    91,531 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,991

    $1,508 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited

    44,263 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,050

  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited

    30,461 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,691

    $1,540 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited

    58,575 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,470

  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric in White
    used

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

    10,463 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,550

    $2,029 Below Market
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric in Silver
    used

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

    2,383 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,900

    $1,679 Below Market
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

    2,393 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,780

  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited in White
    used

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited

    13,444 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,672

    $1,902 Below Market
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

    4,310 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,000

    $579 Below Market
  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric in White
    used

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

    10,918 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,040

  • 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

    3,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $20,600

    $986 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Love my Ioniq electric!
Alfred,08/19/2018
4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD)
buy it thru Costco for best value. No other dealer could match the Costco designated dealer. Essentially same price as 2018 Leaf but Leaf charges for the fast on board charger for $2k and that swayed my decision to buy Hyundai. For a non-techie that I am, the lifetime battery warranty is impressive. The EPA range for this car is 124 miles but I get 152 miles when fully charged.
