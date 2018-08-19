Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 9,016 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LH2JU027472
Stock: 10441653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 624 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,995
Poway Hyundai - Poway / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC05LH0JU028060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,559 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,999
Family Auto - Pleasant Grove / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LH2JU023809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,512 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,828
Hanford Hyundai - Hanford / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LH2JU027374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric3,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,900$2,552 Below Market
Capitol Hyundai San Jose - San Jose / California
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned *2019 Hyundai Ioniq EV Electric* (FWD, 1-Speed Automatic, Electric ZEV 118hp) with only 3,123 miles! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * ***ONE OWNER CLEAN AutoCheck*** * LOW MILES!! * Ioniq EV Electric * Symphony Air Silver Metallic * Exterior Parking Camera Rear * Fully automatic headlights * Heated front seats * Illuminated entry * Remote keyless entry * Spoiler * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Turn signal indicator mirrors.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LH1KU048931
Stock: UH6632
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- certified
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric6,434 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,000$3,452 Below Market
Advantage Hyundai - Hicksville / New York
The Internet Price is reflective after 1995 down. Price subject to change. Subject to primary lenders approval. All prices exclude tax, title, $695 dealer fees, tags, license & DMV. Must finance through dealer when applicable & take same day delivery. Sorry but we cannot extend special Internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line pricing, and your in-store price may exceed our special on-line pricing. To take advantage of our special Internet discounts, please print this page and present it to your salesperson. Certified. Ceramic White 2019 Hyundai Ioniq EV Electric FWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 118hp Recent Arrival! 150/122 City/Highway MPG Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 173+ Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LH1KU044717
Stock: U16080T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-02-2020
- 2,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,990$2,591 Below Market
Ron Marhofer Hyundai of Green - Akron / Ohio
ONLY 2800 MILES!, FACTORY WARRANTY!, NAVIGATION SYSTEM / GPS!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, LEATHER SEATS!, HEATED SEATS!, PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE!, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR/DETECTION!, AUTOMATED CRUISE CONTROL!, BLUETOOTH!, BACKUP CAMERA!, POWER SEAT!, ALLOY WHEELS!, ONE OWNER!, ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT!, Ioniq EV Limited, 4D Hatchback, 1-Speed Automatic, Ceramic White. Ron Marhofer Hyundai of Green has a large selection of pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVâ s. Each vehicle is thoroughly inspected and marked with our best, no hassle price up front. We offer free home delivery up to 150 miles from the dealership. If you may be interested in this service please let one of our team members know. Additionally, you get free car washes for as long as you own the vehicle at any Ron Marhofer Auto Family location! 2019 Ceramic White Hyundai Ioniq EV Limited Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Electric ZEV 118hp CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 5664 miles below market average! 150/122 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC05LH9KU047773
Stock: CTPG1371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 91,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,991$1,508 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited Hatchback..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC85LH7HU009122
Stock: X009122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 44,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,050
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC85LH2HU009061
Stock: 10431592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 30,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,691$1,540 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.**NO ISSUES**NO PRIOR ACCIDENTS**NO SURPRISES**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, Automatic Emergency Braking, High-Intenstity Discharge Headlights, LED Interior Illumination, Limited Ultimate Package 02, Option Group 02, Power Tilt-and-Slide Sunroof, Radio: AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SiriusXM/Navigation, Smart Cruise Control, Wireless Device Charging. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Hyundai Ioniq EV Limited 4D Hatchback Limited FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC85LH7HU008620
Stock: 29955
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 58,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,470
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC85LH9HU007226
Stock: 10426528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 10,463 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$19,550$2,029 Below Market
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ceramic White Charcoal Black; Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces Option Group 01 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric we recently got in. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. This Hyundai Ioniq Electric is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. Unexpected repairs happen on all vehicles, but this Hyundai Ioniq Electric comes with the protection of the manufacturer's warranty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LH9KU045890
Stock: KU045890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 2,383 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$19,900$1,679 Below Market
Lia Hyundai of Albany - Albany / New York
Recent Arrival! *One Owner*, *Clean CARFAX*, *One Owner â Clean CARFAX*, *Apple CarPlay*, *Android Auto*, Bluetooth*, *Bluetooth â Hands Free*, * Steering Wheel Audio Controls*, Backup Camera*, *Heat Package*, *Heated Seats*, *Pushbutton Start*, *Remote Keyless Entry*, *Alloy Wheels*, *Sirius XM Radio*.Symphony Air Silver Metallic 2019 Hyundai Ioniq EV Electric Electric ZEV 118hp 1-Speed Automatic FWDPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3141 miles below market average! 150/122 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LH4KU045165
Stock: 67266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 2,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$19,780
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LH7KU049212
Stock: 10425448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 13,444 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$23,672$1,902 Below Market
Fitzgerald Buick GMC - Rockville / Maryland
"Super Nice 1 Owner 2019 Hyundai Ionic Electric Limited Hatchback Loaded with 88 KW Power-Train
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC05LH5KU034406
Stock: CP64739A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 4,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$21,000$579 Below Market
Stephen Wade Nissan - St. George / Utah
Only available at Stephen Wade NISSAN (435) 634-4500. intense blue metallic 2019 Hyundai Ioniq EV Electric FWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 118hp ***CLEAN ONE OWNER HISTORY REPORT***, Ioniq EV Electric, 4D Hatchback, Electric ZEV 118hp, 1-Speed Automatic, FWD, intense blue metallic, black Cloth.Odometer is 3344 miles below market average! 150/122 City/Highway MPGContact Dealer for Details. All offers are subject to change at any time. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. With Approved CrediT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LH8KU046092
Stock: 1046700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 10,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$21,040
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LH2KU034343
Stock: 10446439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 3,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$20,600$986 Below Market
Volkswagen of Downtown LA - Los Angeles / California
Buy from the Safety and Comfort of Your Home!Volkswagen of Downtown LA is going the extra mile for our customers...Your Health and Safety are Our Top Priority!Buy Online!Talk, Text or Chat with us, our goal is to provide you a remarkable experience while keeping you safe.We Offer:Online Credit ApplicationProvide a Virtual Vehicle PresentationWe Can Complete Your Transaction RemotelyComplimentary Safe Delivery of Your Vehicle to Your Front Door and Pick-Up Your Trade-InAsk About Our Peace of Mind Payment Relief Program with 0% APR for up to 60 Months Plus No Payments for 90 Days!!!Call Us for Details!Volkswagen of Downtown LA presents for sale this 2019 Hyundai Ioniq EV Electric as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This vehicle is finished in the intense blue metallic exterior paint and black interior. Other added factory options include: Multi Point Safety and Mechanical Inspection Performed By Certified Technician, Detailed Interior and Exterior for Delivery, Bluetooth Hands Free, Excellent Value, Very Low Miles. Electric ZEV 118hp FWD 1-Speed AutomaticCARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 2740 miles below market average! 150/122 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX."Plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge." "Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/" Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LH3KU050020
Stock: ZV7538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
