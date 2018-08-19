Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric for Sale Near Me

Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

N/A Combined MPG ( N/A City/ 122 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHC75LH2JU027472

Stock: 10441653

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020