  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-3
  4. Used 2002 Saab 9-3
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(99)
Appraise this car

2002 Saab 9-3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfy interior, versatile hatchback model, powerful turbocharged engines.
  • Controls not always intuitive, torque steer in Viggen models.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Saab 9-3 for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,125 - $2,392
Used 9-3 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though an offbeat alternative to the staid German sedans that dominate the category, a wait for the redesigned 2003 9-3 will likely be worth it.

Vehicle overview

The 9-3 has soldiered on as Saab's entry-level sedan for years now, and with a major redesign in the works for the '03 model, the 9-3 gets only minor changes for 2002. The base two- and four-door hatchbacks have been dropped in favor of a single value-priced four-door SE hatchback. The 205-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder remains along with the standard five-speed manual transmission; a four-speed automatic is optional. New 16-inch wheels and an exterior body kit spruce up the outside, while a power driver's seat, sunroof and a wood-grained instrument panel liven up the interior. In commemoration of Saab's 25 years of turbo engine technology, SEs also get special leather and cloth seats embossed with "Turbo" lettering and leather door panels.

The two-door SE convertible remains in the lineup for 2002. It gets all the same upgrades as the SE five-door, in addition to an optional Sport package that includes 17-inch wheels, rear spoiler and a sport steering wheel. The high-performance Viggen models return, as well, boasting 230-horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque from their 2.3-liter turbocharged powerplants. Available as a two- or four-door hatchback, or two-door convertible, the Viggen not only serves up high performance, it gives you the tools to appreciate it by including a free trip to Saab's exclusive Viggen Flight Academy high-performance driving school.

All 9-3 models feature Saab's patented pendulum-design B-pillar, which deflects side impacts away from head and chest areas; the world's first head-restraint system to reduce the risk of whiplash-type injuries; and seat-mounted two-stage inflating head-and-chest side airbags.

The Saab 9-3 is a fun-to-drive, equipment-laden near-luxury car. While it is a good car in its own right, the problem is that there are plenty of better cars in the 9-3's price class. If you're looking for something different from a run-of-the-mill Euro sedan, the 9-3's added dose of personality might work for you. However, if you want the best entry-level luxury sedan for 2002, you'll need to look elsewhere.

2002 Highlights

The base 9-3 three- and five-door models have been replaced by a value-priced SE five-door. High-performance Viggen models get a new interior color and a carbon-fiber instrument panel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Saab 9-3.

5(74%)
4(14%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.6
99 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 99 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best used car you can get for your money.
zidjan,03/26/2014
I started with saab 10 years ago, bought the 1999 model but has tons of issue. Sold it cheap and I ended up with the 2002 model se at 80K miles. Nowthe car has 120K and had no problems at all. It's all been fun with this car...205 hp and gets 30mpg hwy miles driving 65-70 mph. So my conclusion to new buyer out there, research the history of the car, if the car has always used synthetic oil and been taken care of well, chances are you'll have a good reliable car...but if anything points out that this car has not been care well then buyer's beware. NEVER Buy this car if you are going to treat it like a Honda or Toyota. You'll reap what you sow.
Great Convertible
Andrew,04/25/2010
I purchaced my SAAB in 2006 with 50000 miles. The car now has 85000 and has had few problems besides routine repairs (front brakes, new battery, tires) the only problem I have had is the digits burning out on the Saab Information Display (SID). I sent the unit away for inexpensive repair and have had no further problems. I change the oil regularly and use synthetic. The car is fun to drive, convertible hood works well. Great engine. Sufficient power from the turbo. The suspension is not as good as the 3 series BMW but on the whole I am very pleasd. The car depreciates rapidly intitially making it a great used car bet.
Looks nice, but overall a Lemon...
Lindsay H.,11/06/2015
SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
Bought this as my first used car purchase for college because of the look and price! I love this convertible and I get lot of compliments, but every few months there's something wrong with it. I love driving it around town and for work, but watch out for the cost of repairs. Anytime you need something worked on it, you're putting out anywhere from $500-$1500 for something to be special ordered and fixed. If you have the money for the upkeep I'd say go for it, but otherwise stay away from this lemon.
A Fantastic Saab
dcross15,05/01/2015
Viggen 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
Words cant describe how much I love this car. It is a classic high performance Saab, and anyone who's driven one knows how special they are. It is a true sleeper. There is nothing better then blowing away a GT Mustang in an old Saab. The interior is classic Saab, very comfortable. It's a future classic for sure. The Saab front wheel drive limits it in corners compared to an M3, but its still very capable, and you'll have no problem catching them on the straights. Very reliable too, just look out for vacuum leaks. The fact that it is electronically limited to 155 shows just how performance oriented this thing is. Just watch out for that torque steer in 1st gear.
See all 99 reviews of the 2002 Saab 9-3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2002 Saab 9-3 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2002 Saab 9-3

Used 2002 Saab 9-3 Overview

The Used 2002 Saab 9-3 is offered in the following submodels: 9-3 Viggen, 9-3 Hatchback, 9-3 Convertible. Available styles include SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Viggen 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Viggen 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and Viggen 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Saab 9-3?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Saab 9-3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Saab 9-3 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Saab 9-3.

Can't find a used 2002 Saab 9-3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Saab 9-3 for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,639.

Find a used Saab for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,276.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saab 9-3 for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,298.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saab for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,685.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Saab 9-3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Saab lease specials
Check out Saab 9-3 lease specials

Related Used 2002 Saab 9-3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles