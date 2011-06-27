Used 2002 Saab 9-3 Consumer Reviews
The best used car you can get for your money.
I started with saab 10 years ago, bought the 1999 model but has tons of issue. Sold it cheap and I ended up with the 2002 model se at 80K miles. Nowthe car has 120K and had no problems at all. It's all been fun with this car...205 hp and gets 30mpg hwy miles driving 65-70 mph. So my conclusion to new buyer out there, research the history of the car, if the car has always used synthetic oil and been taken care of well, chances are you'll have a good reliable car...but if anything points out that this car has not been care well then buyer's beware. NEVER Buy this car if you are going to treat it like a Honda or Toyota. You'll reap what you sow.
Great Convertible
I purchaced my SAAB in 2006 with 50000 miles. The car now has 85000 and has had few problems besides routine repairs (front brakes, new battery, tires) the only problem I have had is the digits burning out on the Saab Information Display (SID). I sent the unit away for inexpensive repair and have had no further problems. I change the oil regularly and use synthetic. The car is fun to drive, convertible hood works well. Great engine. Sufficient power from the turbo. The suspension is not as good as the 3 series BMW but on the whole I am very pleasd. The car depreciates rapidly intitially making it a great used car bet.
Looks nice, but overall a Lemon...
Bought this as my first used car purchase for college because of the look and price! I love this convertible and I get lot of compliments, but every few months there's something wrong with it. I love driving it around town and for work, but watch out for the cost of repairs. Anytime you need something worked on it, you're putting out anywhere from $500-$1500 for something to be special ordered and fixed. If you have the money for the upkeep I'd say go for it, but otherwise stay away from this lemon.
A Fantastic Saab
Words cant describe how much I love this car. It is a classic high performance Saab, and anyone who's driven one knows how special they are. It is a true sleeper. There is nothing better then blowing away a GT Mustang in an old Saab. The interior is classic Saab, very comfortable. It's a future classic for sure. The Saab front wheel drive limits it in corners compared to an M3, but its still very capable, and you'll have no problem catching them on the straights. Very reliable too, just look out for vacuum leaks. The fact that it is electronically limited to 155 shows just how performance oriented this thing is. Just watch out for that torque steer in 1st gear.
Never again
This car ALWAYS has something wrong with it. You will never stop spending money on repairs.
