Used 2006 Saab 9-3 for Sale Near Me

40 listings
9-3 Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Silver
    used

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    73,753 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,799

    Details
  • 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Silver
    used

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    73,621 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,913

    Details
  • 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi
    used

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi

    110,169 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    88,015 miles

    $6,987

    Details
  • 2006 Saab 9-3 Aero in Black
    used

    2006 Saab 9-3 Aero

    204,385 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,825

    Details
  • 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Black
    used

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    117,665 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Black
    used

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    124,265 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,300

    Details
  • 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T
    used

    2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    158,233 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,450

    Details
  • 2005 Saab 9-3 Linear in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Saab 9-3 Linear

    134,649 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,488

    Details
  • 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Black
    used

    2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    86,269 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    107,921 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,591

    Details
  • 2005 Saab 9-3 Arc in Black
    used

    2005 Saab 9-3 Arc

    Not Provided
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $29,500

    Details
  • 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Black
    used

    2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    82,301 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2005 Saab 9-3 Linear
    used

    2005 Saab 9-3 Linear

    119,988 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,800

    Details
  • 2005 Saab 9-3 Aero in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Saab 9-3 Aero

    58,009 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,997

    Details
  • 2005 Saab 9-3 Arc in Silver
    used

    2005 Saab 9-3 Arc

    137,696 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Black
    used

    2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    106,451 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,000

    $2,538 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Saab 9-3 Aero in Dark Brown
    used

    2004 Saab 9-3 Aero

    105,654 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details

You may be interested in one of the following Saab 9-3 searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Saab 9-3

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7195 Reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
2006 SAAB 9-3 Aero
B,03/16/2010
The turbo V6 has more power than youll ever need without sacrificing power over fuel economy. Love the buttons, once you get used to them the entire car is extremely convenient to operate. Love the white with black trim leather sport seats, extremely comfortable. Great car in the city with the blind spot pass. mirror, drivers information center up top on the dash  quick glance and your back to traffic, acceleration, compass, display rear parking sensors, and the car itself is easy to see around you. I love driving in the snow, traction control is set perfectly for ice and the tiptronic shift is easy to slow down. The car is a ton of fun driving through the mountains. Cool keys!
