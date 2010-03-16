Used 2006 Saab 9-3 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 73,753 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,799
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T Steel Gray Metallic Odometer is 53947 miles below market average! 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged 5-Speed FWD 22/31 City/Highway MPG Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, 9-3 2.0T, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged, 5-Speed, FWD, Steel Gray Metallic. Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y961027966
Stock: P4702A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 73,621 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,913
Napleton's Schaumburg Mazda - Schaumburg / Illinois
Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y961143992
Stock: 190800A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,900
Los Gatos Acura - Los Gatos / California
This 2006 Saab 9-3 4dr 5dr Sport Wagon Combi features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact us at 408-358-8000 for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD59Y661017093
Stock: 11550A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 88,015 miles
$6,987
Members Auto Lease - Warrensville Heights / Ohio
Parchment Silver over Grey Leather 9-3 Turbo Sedan Automatic Air All power Front Wheel Drive Moonroof Heated Seats Alloys Only Driven 6,000 miles a year Extremely Clean Check us out and see why we are YOUR source for quality affordable transportation. Call Bruce 216-403-4347
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y561002805
Stock: 2806C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 204,385 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,825
Kocourek Chevrolet - Wausau / Wisconsin
8-Way Power Front Seats, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Driver's Side 3-Position Seat Memory, Heated Front Seats, High-Pressure Headlamp Washers, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Navigation System, Power Front Windows w/Express Up/Down, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Park Assist System, Remote Open for Windows & Convertible Top, Touring Package. 2006 Saab 9-3 Aero 2.8L 6-Cylinder Turbocharged With our market research report you can take comfort in knowing you are getting the best deal anywhere....ASK TO SEE IT ON ALL OUR PRE-OWNED SELECTION!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 Aero with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FH71U866110144
Stock: S4625B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 117,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,500
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2006 Saab 9-3 . Its transmission and Gas 4-Cyl 2.0L/121 engine will keep you going. This Saab 9-3 comes equipped with these options: Wood-effect trim, Undercoating & anti-corrosion treatment, Trunk illumination, Traction control system (TCS), Storage in doors, Side-mounted turn signal lamps, Saab information display-inc: clock, day & date, exterior temp, trip computer, Rear window defroster, Rear outboard LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children), and Rear outboard adjustable head rests. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y761006095
Stock: 26501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 124,265 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,300
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee** Saab FEVER... Spotless! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Daytime running lights, Rear fog lights...Other features include: Leather seats, Power locks, Power windows, Turbo, Convertible roof - Power... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD79Y666004763
Stock: A5659A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 158,233 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,450
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $399. Financing & Warranty available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y071146863
Stock: AL-6179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,649 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,488
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
Check out this nice 2005 Saab 9-3 linear . Powered by a fuel efficient 2.0L Turbocharged engine paired to an automatic transmission. Lots of great features including leather seats, heated seats, dual climate control and lots more. Clean carfax and clean title with no accidents. This sedan would make a great daily driver commuter car. Come down today and test drive this Saab! We love trades and we can help with financing options! 4252027444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saab 9-3 Linear with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FB49S251002603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,269 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,500
Haus Auto Group - Canfield / Ohio
All vehicles are Fully Serviced through our service department.2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T 2qu 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Why buy from Haus? How about 2 free oil changes and lifetime brake pads. Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has been through a 100 point inspection, fresh oil change, and much more. Our vehicles are also backed by a 30 day 1000 mile warranty. (Model year 2000 to present) Excellent Service For Excellent Customers At Haus Auto Group, we are proud to offer award-winning service to Canfield customers. As members of the Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association and the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, we are one of only five used car dealers in Ohio to be designated as a Certified Master Dealer. In addition, we were awarded the prestigious 2018 Ohio Quality Dealer Of The Year award out of over 5,300 licensed dealers in recognition of our supreme customer service, community support, and utmost professionalism. Stop in today for award-winning customer service and an enjoyable car buying experience.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y971017875
Stock: 6265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 107,921 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,591
Spradley Barr Mazda - Fort Collins / Colorado
5ou 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Odometer is 30572 miles below market average! 21/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y971133402
Stock: CL0085A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, Personal Use
$29,500
Swedish Motors - Marietta / Pennsylvania
Two Saab Team Race Cars, One 2005 Sports Sedan successfully raced in the Canadian Touring Car Championship and one 2008 9-3 never raced. Both these cars were professionally built with Saab factory sponsorship. Included with the package is an acid dippped body, two fresh LSJ 2.0L Ecotec dry sumped motors(valued at $10,000 each) and tons of spares, body parts, mechanicals, wheels, and electronics. - AM/FM - Contact Rich Kushner at 717-426-2202 x101 or Rich@Swedishmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saab 9-3 Arc with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD45Y651033941
Stock: 9-3 RACE CAR TEAM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2012
- 82,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,995
JNM Auto Sales - Leesburg / Virginia
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Saab 9-3. Want a car with low miles? This Saab 9-3 has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 82,301. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. With amazing deals at JNM Auto Sales, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Hamilton. NEW VIRGINIA STATE SAFETY INSPECTION AND EMISSION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y471118273
Stock: 4679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,988 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,800
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2800. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2005 Saab 9-3 Linear. Its transmission and Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine will keep you going. This Saab 9-3 features the following options: Variable intermittent wipers w/6-jet high pressure windshield washer system, Undercoating/anti-corrosion treatment, Trionic w/direct ignition, Traction control system, Tinted heat-absorbing windows, Seatback pockets, Saab information display-inc: clock, exterior temp, trip computer, Remote central locking, Rear seatback load-shift protection, and Rear seat outboard child seat tether anchors. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saab 9-3 Linear with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FB45S451003130
Stock: 26214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 58,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,997
Audi Buffalo - Bowmansville / New York
Nocturne Blue Metallic Recent Arrival! 2005 Saab 9-3 Aero FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic 2.0L I4 High-Output Turbo. CLEAN CARFAX LOW MILEAGE SAAB Featuring Touring Package adding Driver's memory seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Park Assist, 6-disc CD Changer, Comfort close & remote Top Operation, Pre-Wiring for hands-free phone and auto-dimming interior mirror with integrated garage door opener! Also featuring Fully Automatic Soft Top, Automatic Adjusting Top Storage, AM/FM/CD Steroe with 13-speakers, Cruise Control with resume function, Power windows with One Touch Open, Power door locks, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Two-Tone Leather Seating Surfaces, Heated Front Seats And Much More!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saab 9-3 Aero with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FH79Y856005156
Stock: 20-17605U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 137,696 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Kunes Chevrolet Buick GMC - Elkhorn / Wisconsin
Silver Metallic 2005 Saab 9-3 Arc FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic 2.0L I4 High-Output Turbo 21/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saab 9-3 Arc with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y451006957
Stock: ZP049A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 106,451 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,000$2,538 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FB49Y681011989
Stock: R6409A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 105,654 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. Local Home Delivery Available!, Cold Weather Package, Front Heated Seats, Headlamp Washers. Espresso Black Metallic 2004 Saab 9-3 Aero FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC High-Output Turbo20/29 City/Highway MPGLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Saab 9-3 Aero with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FH49Y441025043
Stock: SG-E19043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Saab 9-3 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Saab 9-3
- 5(74%)
- 4(19%)
- 3(5%)
- 2(2%)
- 1(1%)
Related Saab 9-3 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2013
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2012
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2014
- Used Lexus GS 350 2011
- Used Nissan Titan 2012
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2011
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2011
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2014
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2011
- Used Lexus LS 500 2011
- Used Mazda 6 2013
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2012
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid 2015
- Used Buick Verano 2016
- Used BMW M6 2010
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln MKS
- Used Ford F-150
- Used HUMMER H2 SUT
- Used Chevrolet Cavalier
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic
- Used Mazda CX-7
- Used Jeep Gladiator
- Used Lotus Elise
- Used Pontiac Aztek
- Used Acura NSX
- Used Tesla Model Y
- Used Land Rover Defender
Shop used models by city
- Used Mazda CX-9 Harrisburg PA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Santa Rosa CA
- Used INFINITI G35 Long Beach CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Houston TX
- Used Acura MDX Irving TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Brooklyn NY
- Used Subaru Forester Sacramento CA
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Waco TX
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Spring TX
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Corona CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020