Consumer Rating
(5)
1991 Saab 900 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$660 - $1,591
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Turbo CD Sedan is introduced.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Saab 900.

5(40%)
4(20%)
3(20%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
3.8
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1991 Saab Turbo
"the moose",09/06/2002
I purchased my 2-dr 900T about four years ago and I've been in love with it ever since. It's one of those cars that you either love or hate. My favorite part of the car is its handling. It feel superb on the road and its got enough power under the hood for the race driver in you. Back seat isn't comfortable for long drives but it works for what it is. The car has been in the shop a number of times but never for the same reason. I've been told that it's best to purchase a Saab either after 85k or before 135k miles. Overall it has been a wonderful car and it's never left me on the road waiting for a service truck. I recomend highly! =)
Great Car
John D. Bryson,08/05/2004
Fun to drive. Reliable, cool looking and a great eye catcher.
Unreliable piece of garbage!
jwthr,10/22/2003
When something goes wrong with your car and you take it to a mechanic and tell them you own a Saab and they give you that look like, I feel really sorry for you, it's time to invest in another vehicle. I bought the car for $2400 and had it 2 years. It had 108,000 miles on it at the time of purchase. I spent $4,000 fixing it, and that was without fixing the transmission (which took 20 seconds to engage reverse and shifted so hard I think I lost some teeth). I timed the 0-60 just for kicks and it took 18 seconds just to get to 45. The leather seats were also hard as a rock. I now have a 90 Dodge Dynasty and it is literally twice the car the Saab was.
Don't even think about it!
SAAB STORY,07/24/2003
I actually loved this car. Its looks, good fuel economy, etc. Don't buy it. Coast me a fortune...and just when you think its over something else goes. Went through 2 trans. One I believe the oil was accidently drained during an oil change and never refilled. 2nd was driving too hard. They have very weak gear boxes. Happens to Turbos all the time according to the only half way decent mechanic I could find. I you must buy! Drive like an old lady and cross you fingers!
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1991 Saab 900 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Saab 900

Used 1991 Saab 900 Overview

The Used 1991 Saab 900 is offered in the following submodels: 900 Hatchback, 900 Sedan, 900 SPG, 900 Convertible. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, SE Turbo 2dr Convertible, S 2dr Convertible, S 4dr Sedan, S 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, Turbo 2dr Convertible, SPG Turbo 2dr Hatchback, and Turbo 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Saab 900?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Saab 900s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Saab 900 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Saab 900.

Can't find a used 1991 Saab 900s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Saab 900 for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,864.

Find a used Saab for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,653.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saab 900 for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,942.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saab for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,385.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Saab 900?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

