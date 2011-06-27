  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

A totally new Saab is introduced with a little help from GM. The new 900 will be available only as a four-door hatchback initially, with a new two-door and convertible to follow. The 900SE four-door features a V6 engine that was developed by GM for use in its Opels. Saab gets a new optional automatic transmission as well that offers three types of driving modes: sport, winter and economy. Saab's black panel instrument cluster and dual airbags debut on this vehicle as well.

Most helpful consumer reviews

An intellectual's gem
treeweezel,04/17/2011
You get a highly intelligent package: a very reasonable dose of sport, a cozy but pleasant cabin, and a beautiful aerodynamic back end. One huge perk is the cargo room- it's basically a wagon. Aero, capacious, sporting, the back end has it all. The car has gotten more stylish with age. Socially it was the equivalent of the Prius in its day. Then newer cars came with stubby, blobular shapes, making the Saab look long, elegant, and clean cut. REPAIRS?? Yes you will need to do them. The cost is the same as generic cars of the era plus 30%. The car is not unstoppable, but it is unkillable. After any given repair, you could have thousands of miles before your next.
Saab's are terrific!
YogiMac,11/10/2010
I bought this 5 speed 16v through the internet w/119,000 miles. I put a lot of money into it to get it back to life as the previous owner let the maintenance go. Expensive to fix if you do not have knowledge to repair minor things, or if you do not stay on top of general maintenance. The turbo's are sensitive and may not start if the oil is dirty. The cars do leak oil as they get older. It is important to keep the oil, antifreeze/coolant levels topped off too. Check cooling fans regularly or risk buying a new head gasket! Built with solid interior parts w/ a noise level next to nothing even as a convertible. The turbo whistle up is like listening to a symphony even @175,000 miles!
TCS Rocks!
BrianinPDX,09/16/2007
I've had my Saab for almost 2 years now and although I've spent a few bucks on it I can't say it's any worse then other cars its age. Mine has the "dreaded" V6 engine; I did have to replace the timing belt and tensioner (a common problem/flaw of the engine). The timing belt will need to be replaced in about another 10K miles. All said, considering the overall comfort and performance of this car, I can't complain. The Traction Control System is amazing. We don't get much snow here in Portland but when we do it creates a mess. I got caught in our one big storm last winter and this car got me home safe and sound. If you want a comfortable winter driver, get a Saab.
Stay away from GM
tonyv,07/31/2007
V6-Love hate relationship. Never had a car that left me stranded so often. Glad it had a long warranty, it needed it. Funny engine noises=3 H2O pumps. Engine shut down on Illinois Tollway (don't expect help from the police or anybody) outside of Rockford with no warning. No dealership at that time in Rockford. Towed to Madison. Dealership took care of me, got to drive a tiny Kia for 3 weeks. Wished I towed it to Concours in Milw., would have had a new 9000 to drive. Battery shot in first year. Made mistake of going on vacation and not starting it for 7 days. Never replaced so many light bulbs, head, signal, dome, etc. Wished I bought the Saab 4 cyl. turbo.
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5500 rpm
Used 1994 Saab 900 Overview

The Used 1994 Saab 900 is offered in the following submodels: 900 Hatchback, 900 Convertible. Available styles include S 2dr Convertible, S 2dr Hatchback, SE V6 4dr Hatchback, Turbo 2dr Convertible, Commemorative Turbo 2dr Convertible, SE Turbo 2dr Hatchback, and S 4dr Hatchback.

