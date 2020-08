Used 2010 Saab 9-3 for Sale Near Me

Ira Subaru - Danvers / Massachusetts

Thank you for your interest in one of Ira Subaru's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2010 Saab 9-3 XWD with 114,621mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Saab 9-3 XWD comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. One of the best things about this Saab 9-3 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YS3FA4BY7A1614100

Stock: A1614100

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020