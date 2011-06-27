  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-3
  4. Used 2001 Saab 9-3
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(68)
Appraise this car

2001 Saab 9-3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfy interior, versatile hatchback model, torquey turbo motor, quirky personality.
  • Controls not always intuitive, offbeat image, severe torque steer in SE and Viggen models.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Saab 9-3 for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,069 - $2,567
Used 9-3 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

An offbeat alternative to the staid German sedans that dominate the category.

Vehicle overview

Despite some shortcomings, we're fond of Saab's uniquely styled coupes and sedans. The base 9-3 comes in three-door coupe and five-door hatchback while the convertible has been dropped for 2001. All come equipped with a powerful 185-horsepower four-cylinder engine. This turbocharged 2.0-liter produces stunning acceleration that can char the front tires into bits if the driver so chooses.

Move up to the even more feature-laden SE five-door or convertible, and you're opting for even more performance. All SEs are powered by a high-output version of the turbo four that spins an amazing 205 horses (that's better than 100 horsepower per liter of displacement!) through either a four-speed automatic or five-speed manual gearbox. Perhaps even more impressive is that in stick-shift models, this motor makes its 209 foot-pounds of torque at an amazingly low 2,200 rpm, and then maintains peak torque all the way up to 4,500 rpm. Talk about a useable power band!

In addition to getting bigger wheels and tires, the uplevel SE also boasts a sportier look with a front chin spoiler, flared rocker panels, a low-slung rear valence, body-colored mirrors, chrome exhaust tip and a sports steering wheel. The SE Convertible models add a rear spoiler, while five-door versions come equipped with a specially tuned sport suspension for more responsive handling. For pure enthusiasts, Saab offers the high-performance 9-3 Viggen. With 230 horsepower and a healthy 258 foot-pounds of torque from its high-output turbo 2.3-liter, the Viggen can be had as a coupe, hatch or ragtop, and either in black, Steel Gray or Laser Red.

All 9-3 models feature Saab's patented pendulum-design B-pillar, which deflects side impacts away from head and chest areas; the world's first head-restraint system to reduce the risk of whiplash-type injuries; and seat-mounted, two-stage inflating head and chest side airbags.

The Saab 9-3 is a fun-to-drive, equipment-laden near-luxury car that competes against entries from Volvo, BMW and Mercedes. While the 9-3 is a good car in its own right, the problem is that there are plenty of good cars in the 9-3's price class. If your tastes run a bit on the eccentric side, however, this car's personality and quirkiness may be a better choice for you than a BMW 3 Series or Mercedes C class. You'll certainly stand out more in the crowd, and have fun doing it.

2001 Highlights

The base convertible has been dropped for this year while all other models get two new colors. The OnStar telematics system and traction control are now standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Saab 9-3.

5(63%)
4(22%)
3(13%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
68 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 68 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A great, unique, fun car.
SweedFan,03/13/2002
I have been a Volvo driver since I stared driving and buying cars. This is, in fact, the first non-Volvo I have owned though I have driven dozens of other cars. I can say without hesitation that this is one of the better cars I've driven. The quality and safety are similar or superior to the pre-Ford Volvos. A great if relatively unknown car. I like this car more than I even expected when I bought it. Unique styling adds to the fun in my book.
Love the car
dstan02,06/20/2012
I am the original owner. The car now has 132000 miles on it. Two years ago, in the winter, I drove it ALONE 4545 miles from Charlotte NC to Anchorage Alaska and that includes driving the Alcan Highway and then repeating the journey back home 6 months later. I now have driven it 2768 miles across country to Portland. This car never even "burped". I love this car. If I had any complaint, it would be the SID's pixels going out.
fun fun fun
gekisai,05/05/2002
If you are looking for a ragtop that is affordable, good looking, can accomodate 4 passengers and luggage,and is a heck of a lot of fun to drive (comes real close the bmw 325 and beats the pants off the volvo in the fun& performance category0 this is for you. Great value also!
Could be better
vchirico,07/08/2014
going strong after 191000 miles, fun to drive and amazing capacity.The turbocharged engine makes things fun and it is amazing in the snow. Now for the down sides it feels like I am playing wack a mole with all the problems maybe its just the fact it is an old car at this point. I would consider it decently reliable but, the parts feel like there unnecessary expensive compared to cars of the same size. Good car could be better though. if given the decision I would pass considering the company is out of business and there isn't much of a scrap Saab base to scavenge parts.
See all 68 reviews of the 2001 Saab 9-3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2001 Saab 9-3 features & specs
More about the 2001 Saab 9-3

Used 2001 Saab 9-3 Overview

The Used 2001 Saab 9-3 is offered in the following submodels: 9-3 Viggen, 9-3 Hatchback, 9-3 Convertible. Available styles include SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Viggen 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Viggen 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Viggen 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Saab 9-3?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Saab 9-3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Saab 9-3 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Saab 9-3.

Can't find a used 2001 Saab 9-3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Saab 9-3 for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,018.

Find a used Saab for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,347.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saab 9-3 for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $10,188.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saab for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,440.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Saab 9-3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Saab lease specials
Check out Saab 9-3 lease specials

Related Used 2001 Saab 9-3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles