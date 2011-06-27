Used 2001 Saab 9-3 for Sale

  • $6,995

    2001 Saab 9-3 Viggen

    80,324 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Euro-Tech Motor - Wichita / Kansas

    This car is truly the hot rod of the early generations of 9-3's. With upgraded options like a higher capacity inter cooler, higher flow exhaust, performance tuned ECU, performance clutch and pressure plate, stiffened and lowered suspension components as well as reinforced CV joints and driveshafts this car drives and handles like a dream. This Saab gives German cars like Mercedes and BMW from the same era a real run for their money. Not to mention this Viggen is rare as it gets. Only 3,000 were imported to North America and Canada combined, with the convertible being the unicorn of the models. Only 1,330 convertible Viggens were sold in North America and Canada, this car being one of less than 400 sold in 2001 in the United States.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Saab 9-3 Viggen with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3DP75G717005144
    Stock: 17005144
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,000

    2002 Saab 9-3 SE

    140,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Peninsula Subaru - Bremerton / Washington

    2002 Saab 9-3 SE FWD 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC HOT Features: 16' x 6.5' Silver Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Anniversary Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single In Dash CD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Come to http://www.peninsulasubaru.com to See Our Specials!! Call (800) 458-5808 for Help with any of our Departments.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Saab 9-3 SE with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3DF75K227010731
    Stock: L1588A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 01-07-2020

  • $5,495

    2002 Saab 9-3 SE

    83,540 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hayes Family Auto - Watertown / Wisconsin

    Super clean with a spotless Carfax comes loaded with power top, heated seats, leather interior, and more! Don't miss out on this budget friendly convertible, backed by warranty and low credit union financing!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Saab 9-3 SE with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3DF78K127014751
    Stock: H4499
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $5,999

    2003 Saab 9-3 Linear

    56,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

    This Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle&#39;s reliance and this 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES&#39;s low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. You can breathe easy knowing that the &#39;new car&#39; smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES&#39;s 2.0L 4 cyl engine is anything but humble. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES&#39;s 2.0L 4 cyl engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. You will not find another Saab 9-3 LINEAR Turbo Charger SUPER LOW MILES fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new car. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Somerville! Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Actual miles. A/C is ice cold! Hard-to-find model! Power everything! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Saab 9-3 Linear with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FB49S531007484
    Stock: 11919
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,900

    2003 Saab 9-3 SE

    45,119 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Andrew's Imports - Mobile / Alabama

    ***45K MILES***HIGH OUTPUT TURBO***ONSTAR***POWER HEATED FRONT SEATS WITH DRIVER MEMORY***POWER WINDOWS***POWER HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS***CRUISE CONTROL***FOLD-DOWN REAR SEAT***AM/FM/CD PLAYER***HEADLAMP WASHERS***DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS WITH AUTO SHUT OFF***POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP***INSTRUMENT NIGHT PANEL FEATURE***16 ALLOY WHEELS***ORIGINAL PAINT***CLEAN CARFAX***1- OWNER***NEW TIRES***NON-SMOKER***CALL REGGIE OR ANDREW AT 251-342-4150 TODAY*** - This 2003 Saab 9-3 2dr 2dr Convertible SE features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver Metallic with a Gray Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Contact Andrew Fusaiotti at 251-342-4150 or andrewsimports2@gmail.com for more information. - You can also view this listing and see our other vehicles for sale at www.andrewsimport.com/ -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Saab 9-3 SE with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3DF78K437005012
    Stock: 005012
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 10-23-2019

  • $1,900

    2003 Saab 9-3 Linear

    Not provided
    Delivery available*

    Your Choice Autos - Waukegan - Waukegan / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Saab 9-3 Linear with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FB49S031031482
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,900

    2003 Saab 9-3 SE

    156,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan

    Silver 2003 Saab 9-3 SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC High-Output Turbo BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Saab 9-3 SE with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3DF78K537004046
    Stock: A12680B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-16-2019

  • $4,995

    2004 Saab 9-3 Aero

    105,654 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana

    **PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. Local Home Delivery Available!, Cold Weather Package, Front Heated Seats, Headlamp Washers. Espresso Black Metallic 2004 Saab 9-3 Aero FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC High-Output Turbo20/29 City/Highway MPGLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Saab 9-3 Aero with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FH49Y441025043
    Stock: SG-E19043
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-20-2020

  • $4,988

    2004 Saab 9-3 Arc

    143,524 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington

    The 2004 Saab 9.3L 4 Cylinder features alloy wheels Power convertible topLeather interior and wind deflector.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Saab 9-3 Arc with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FD79Y446010865
    Stock: 21196
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,488

    2005 Saab 9-3 Linear

    134,649 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington

    Check out this nice 2005 Saab 9-3 linear . Powered by a fuel efficient 2.0L Turbocharged engine paired to an automatic transmission. Lots of great features including leather seats, heated seats, dual climate control and lots more. Clean carfax and clean title with no accidents. This sedan would make a great daily driver commuter car. Come down today and test drive this Saab! We love trades and we can help with financing options! 4252027444

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Saab 9-3 Linear with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FB49S251002603
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $29,500

    2005 Saab 9-3 Arc

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Swedish Motors - Marietta / Pennsylvania

    Two Saab Team Race Cars, One 2005 Sports Sedan successfully raced in the Canadian Touring Car Championship and one 2008 9-3 never raced. Both these cars were professionally built with Saab factory sponsorship. Included with the package is an acid dippped body, two fresh LSJ 2.0L Ecotec dry sumped motors(valued at $10,000 each) and tons of spares, body parts, mechanicals, wheels, and electronics. - AM/FM - Contact Rich Kushner at 717-426-2202 x101 or Rich@Swedishmotors.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Saab 9-3 Arc with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FD45Y651033941
    Stock: 9-3 RACE CAR TEAM
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2012

  • $2,800

    2005 Saab 9-3 Linear

    119,988 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California

    This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2800. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2005 Saab 9-3 Linear. Its transmission and Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine will keep you going. This Saab 9-3 features the following options: Variable intermittent wipers w/6-jet high pressure windshield washer system, Undercoating/anti-corrosion treatment, Trionic w/direct ignition, Traction control system, Tinted heat-absorbing windows, Seatback pockets, Saab information display-inc: clock, exterior temp, trip computer, Remote central locking, Rear seatback load-shift protection, and Rear seat outboard child seat tether anchors. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Saab 9-3 Linear with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FB45S451003130
    Stock: 26214
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-11-2020

  • New Listing
    $15,997

    2005 Saab 9-3 Aero

    58,009 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Audi Buffalo - Bowmansville / New York

    Nocturne Blue Metallic Recent Arrival! 2005 Saab 9-3 Aero FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic 2.0L I4 High-Output Turbo. CLEAN CARFAX LOW MILEAGE SAAB Featuring Touring Package adding Driver's memory seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Park Assist, 6-disc CD Changer, Comfort close & remote Top Operation, Pre-Wiring for hands-free phone and auto-dimming interior mirror with integrated garage door opener! Also featuring Fully Automatic Soft Top, Automatic Adjusting Top Storage, AM/FM/CD Steroe with 13-speakers, Cruise Control with resume function, Power windows with One Touch Open, Power door locks, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Two-Tone Leather Seating Surfaces, Heated Front Seats And Much More!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Saab 9-3 Aero with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FH79Y856005156
    Stock: 20-17605U
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $4,995

    2005 Saab 9-3 Arc

    137,696 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kunes Chevrolet Buick GMC - Elkhorn / Wisconsin

    Silver Metallic 2005 Saab 9-3 Arc FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic 2.0L I4 High-Output Turbo 21/31 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Saab 9-3 Arc with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FD49Y451006957
    Stock: ZP049A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-10-2020

  • $4,799

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    73,753 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T Steel Gray Metallic Odometer is 53947 miles below market average! 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged 5-Speed FWD 22/31 City/Highway MPG Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, 9-3 2.0T, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged, 5-Speed, FWD, Steel Gray Metallic. Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FD49Y961027966
    Stock: P4702A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  • $5,913

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    73,621 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Napleton's Schaumburg Mazda - Schaumburg / Illinois

    Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FD49Y961143992
    Stock: 190800A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $4,900

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi

    110,169 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Los Gatos Acura - Los Gatos / California

    This 2006 Saab 9-3 4dr 5dr Sport Wagon Combi features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact us at 408-358-8000 for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FD59Y661017093
    Stock: 11550A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $6,987

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    88,015 miles
    Delivery available*

    Members Auto Lease - Warrensville Heights / Ohio

    Parchment Silver over Grey Leather 9-3 Turbo Sedan Automatic Air All power Front Wheel Drive Moonroof Heated Seats Alloys Only Driven 6,000 miles a year Extremely Clean Check us out and see why we are YOUR source for quality affordable transportation. Call Bruce 216-403-4347

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FD49Y561002805
    Stock: 2806C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

