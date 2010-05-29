Used 2009 Saab 9-3 for Sale Near Me

40 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
9-3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 40 listings
  • 2009 Saab 9-3
    used

    2009 Saab 9-3

    160,144 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Black
    used

    2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    106,451 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,000

    $2,538 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    67,099 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    162,352 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Red
    used

    2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    149,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Black
    used

    2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    76,332 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Black
    used

    2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    114,924 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Black
    used

    2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    56,831 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi in Red
    used

    2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi

    56,617 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,989

    Details
  • 2010 Saab 9-3 X in Silver
    used

    2010 Saab 9-3 X

    76,152 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,493

    Details
  • 2010 Saab 9-3 X in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Saab 9-3 X

    142,904 miles

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2010 Saab 9-3 X in Gray
    used

    2010 Saab 9-3 X

    130,439 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T
    used

    2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    158,233 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,450

    Details
  • 2011 Saab 9-3 Aero in White
    used

    2011 Saab 9-3 Aero

    28,323 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Black
    used

    2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    86,269 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    107,921 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,591

    Details
  • 2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T in White
    used

    2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    98,125 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,700

    Details
  • 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T in Black
    used

    2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    82,301 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Saab 9-3 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 40 listings
  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-3
  4. Used 2009 Saab 9-3

Consumer Reviews for the Saab 9-3

Read recent reviews for the Saab 9-3
Overall Consumer Rating
4.722 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (27%)
No better ragtop for the price
Ken Krutsch,05/29/2010
Love my Saab convertible. Went from a Mercedes C-class to a 9-3 Bumblebee Yellow 2.0T convertible. I miss the acceleration of the MB, but the Saab 2.0T is not off by much. The handling actually seems to be improved from the 2006 C-class, possibly due to the shorter wheel base and ReAxis feature (passive turning rear wheels). I get a lot of looks in this car, which is fun, and the subtle design bells and whistles are everywhere. For example, with the top down, either in hot or cold weather, the climate control seems to just magically adjust all of the settings for a comfortable ride - including the automated heated seats. You can tell this is a car designed by people that live in the snow
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Saab
9-3
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Saab 9-3 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings