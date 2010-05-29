Used 2009 Saab 9-3 for Sale Near Me
40 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
2009 Saab 9-3160,144 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
- 106,451 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,000$2,538 Below Market
- 67,099 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,998
- 162,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 149,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 76,332 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
- 114,924 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000
- 56,831 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500
- 56,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,989
- 76,152 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,493
- 142,904 miles
$6,500
- 130,439 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
- 158,233 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,450
- 28,323 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,998
- 86,269 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,500
- 107,921 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,591
- 98,125 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,700
- 82,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Saab 9-3 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Saab 9-3
Read recent reviews for the Saab 9-3
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.722 Reviews
Report abuse
Ken Krutsch,05/29/2010
Love my Saab convertible. Went from a Mercedes C-class to a 9-3 Bumblebee Yellow 2.0T convertible. I miss the acceleration of the MB, but the Saab 2.0T is not off by much. The handling actually seems to be improved from the 2006 C-class, possibly due to the shorter wheel base and ReAxis feature (passive turning rear wheels). I get a lot of looks in this car, which is fun, and the subtle design bells and whistles are everywhere. For example, with the top down, either in hot or cold weather, the climate control seems to just magically adjust all of the settings for a comfortable ride - including the automated heated seats. You can tell this is a car designed by people that live in the snow
Related Saab 9-3 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2011
- Used Nissan Titan 2013
- Used Lincoln MKT 2014
- Used Mazda 2 2012
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2013
- Used Volvo XC90 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2017
- Used Nissan Frontier 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2017
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2016
- Used Audi A3 2010
- Used Toyota Prius c 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Tacoma WA
- Used Lexus RX 350 Allentown PA
- Used Lexus IS 350 Fort Worth TX
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Cincinnati OH
- Used Lexus ES 350 Fredericksburg VA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Nashville TN
- Used Ford Expedition Silver Spring MD
- Used Lexus RX 350 Edison NJ
- Used Nissan GT-R Bridgeport CT
- Used Lexus ES 350 Bellevue WA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Civic 2018 Colorado Springs CO
- Used Ram 1500 2018 Ocala FL
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Torrance CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h