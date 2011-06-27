  1. Home
Used 2002 Saab 9-3 SE Features & Specs

More about the 2002 9-3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/507.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Torque209 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,995
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,995
160-watt audio outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,995
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
telescopic steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Front head room38.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room33 in.
Rear shoulder room41.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Front track57.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity28.3 cu.ft.
Length182.3 in.
Curb weight3200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Height56 in.
Wheel base102.6 in.
Width67.4 in.
Rear track56.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Sun Green Metallic
  • Steel Gray
  • Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Black
  • Hazelnut Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige
  • Charcoal Grey
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,995
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/50R Z tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,995
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
