Vehicle overview

Grab the Akvavit and construct your flat-pack Ikea furniture -- Saab is alive! Dutch supercar maker Spyker made a last-minute purchase of the brand in early 2010 before former parent company General Motors shelved Saab for good. Sweden and Holland: It seems like a match made in fair-haired heaven. Yet even if Saab is still alive, its volume-selling product -- the 2010 Saab 9-3 -- is hopelessly stale.

The current 9-3 dates back to 2003, when GM-owned Saab decided to ditch the previous car's unique hatchback design for a more conventional sedan layout to better compete against top sellers like BMW's 3 Series. Unfortunately, it couldn't compete with the BMW in terms of driving dynamics or customer desire; additionally, the 9-3 had been greatly stripped of the uniqueness that served as a selling point. Fast-forward seven years, and the 9-3 has been merely updated while all of its competitors have been completely redesigned.

For 2010, the Saab 9-3 Aero's 280-hp turbocharged V6 has been eliminated and replaced with the base trim's 210-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4. While it's true that Audi also dropped its A4's V6 for 2010, the A4's remaining 2.0T engine has a significant torque and acceleration advantage over the Saab's. Saab points out that the new Aero comes with a price reduction of roughly $5,000, but given that the 9-3 Aero was grossly overpriced to begin with, this doesn't seem like much of a deal.

There is a bright spot, however. The 9-3 SportCombi wagon has always been a more appealing alternative to other entry-level luxury wagons. Its unique styling and copious cargo space are draws, and in Aero trim, it handles reasonably well for a wagon. For 2010, a new trim known as the 9-3X SportCombi also debuts; basically an answer to the Subaru Outback and Volvo XC70, it features a raised ride height, a limited-slip differential and special black lower body cladding.

The current 2010 Saab 9-3 is simply outclassed. Aside from its powertrain, the 9-3 has unimpressive interior quality for the class, a lack of high-tech electronic features and nothing to really make it stand out in a crowded field with such stalwarts as the Audi A4/A5, BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G37 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, or cheaper premium cars like the Acura TSX, Nissan Maxima and Volkswagen's CC and Eos. Saab may be alive, but its long-term survival likely won't be the result of this 9-3. Thankfully, a new model is expected to arrive in early 2012.