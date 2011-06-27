  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-3
  4. Used 2010 Saab 9-3
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2010 Saab 9-3 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Supportive front seats, wagon's huge cargo area, variety of body styles.
  • Underwhelming power and fuel economy, subpar cabin materials and build quality, tech features are missing or antiquated, tight rear seat, ride can get rough, still on the pricey side.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Saab 9-3 for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,703 - $4,613
Used 9-3 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The next Saab 9-3 can't get here fast enough. A car that was once a quirky alternative is now just an also-ran in a crowded group of sport sedans. The SportCombi wagon is mildly intriguing, though.

Vehicle overview

Grab the Akvavit and construct your flat-pack Ikea furniture -- Saab is alive! Dutch supercar maker Spyker made a last-minute purchase of the brand in early 2010 before former parent company General Motors shelved Saab for good. Sweden and Holland: It seems like a match made in fair-haired heaven. Yet even if Saab is still alive, its volume-selling product -- the 2010 Saab 9-3 -- is hopelessly stale.

The current 9-3 dates back to 2003, when GM-owned Saab decided to ditch the previous car's unique hatchback design for a more conventional sedan layout to better compete against top sellers like BMW's 3 Series. Unfortunately, it couldn't compete with the BMW in terms of driving dynamics or customer desire; additionally, the 9-3 had been greatly stripped of the uniqueness that served as a selling point. Fast-forward seven years, and the 9-3 has been merely updated while all of its competitors have been completely redesigned.

For 2010, the Saab 9-3 Aero's 280-hp turbocharged V6 has been eliminated and replaced with the base trim's 210-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4. While it's true that Audi also dropped its A4's V6 for 2010, the A4's remaining 2.0T engine has a significant torque and acceleration advantage over the Saab's. Saab points out that the new Aero comes with a price reduction of roughly $5,000, but given that the 9-3 Aero was grossly overpriced to begin with, this doesn't seem like much of a deal.

There is a bright spot, however. The 9-3 SportCombi wagon has always been a more appealing alternative to other entry-level luxury wagons. Its unique styling and copious cargo space are draws, and in Aero trim, it handles reasonably well for a wagon. For 2010, a new trim known as the 9-3X SportCombi also debuts; basically an answer to the Subaru Outback and Volvo XC70, it features a raised ride height, a limited-slip differential and special black lower body cladding.

The current 2010 Saab 9-3 is simply outclassed. Aside from its powertrain, the 9-3 has unimpressive interior quality for the class, a lack of high-tech electronic features and nothing to really make it stand out in a crowded field with such stalwarts as the Audi A4/A5, BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G37 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, or cheaper premium cars like the Acura TSX, Nissan Maxima and Volkswagen's CC and Eos. Saab may be alive, but its long-term survival likely won't be the result of this 9-3. Thankfully, a new model is expected to arrive in early 2012.

2010 Saab 9-3 models

The 2010 Saab 9-3 is available in sedan, convertible and wagon (SportCombi) body styles. Each is broken into 2.0T and Aero trim levels, while the SportCombi is available in an additional all-wheel-drive trim known as 9-3X. Front-wheel drive is standard on all, but both sedan models can be equipped with all-wheel drive (dubbed XWD).

The base 2.0T sedan comes standard with 16-inch wheels, automatic wipers, cruise control, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, a 60/40-split rear seatback, leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a seven-speaker stereo with CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The all-wheel-drive 2.0T XWD sedan gets 17-inch wheels, dual exhaust outlets and upgraded brakes. The 9-3X SportCombi also gets those items, plus an elevated ride height, an electronic limited-slip differential and different exterior and interior trim. The 2.0T Convertible gets a power-operated soft top, auto up/down windows and 17-inch wheels.

The Comfort package adds a sunroof, heated front seats, headlamp washers and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Premium Sound package on the 2.0T Convertible bundles an 11-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer and satellite radio. The 2.0T Convertible Special Edition package adds xenon headlights, a special leather-wrapped steering wheel and satellite radio. Also optional on all 2.0T models is OnStar, which also includes Bluetooth.

The 9-3 Aero includes the Comfort package and OnStar, plus 17-inch wheels, xenon headlights, front foglamps, an eight-way power passenger seat, upgraded leather upholstery, sport seats, different interior trim and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound system (optional on the 2.0T sedan and SportCombi) with a six-CD changer and satellite radio. The front-wheel-drive Aero features a sport-tuned suspension, while the Aero XWD (sedan only) gets a limited-slip differential and a self-leveling suspension.

Optional on the Aero is the Premium package, which includes driver memory functions, power-folding and auto-dimming outside mirrors and rear parking sensors. The 9-3X Premium package adds many of the items from the Aero. Eighteen-inch wheels are optional on all 9-3s.

2010 Highlights

Saab is now under new ownership, but more important for consumers is the significant price drop for the 2010 Saab 9-3 sedan, convertible and wagon. Unfortunately, that price drop on the Aero models comes along with the elimination of last year's 280-horsepower V6 engine. New is the 9-3X SportCombi, a wagon model with a higher ride height, an electronic limited-slip differential and unique exterior trim.

Performance & mpg

Every Saab 9-3 is now powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder good for 210 hp and 221 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard on all, while all-wheel drive (XWD) is optional on the sedan models and standard on the 9-3X SportCombi.

On the front-wheel-drive 2.0T models, a six-speed manual is standard and a five-speed automatic is optional. On the XWD sedans and 9-3X, a six-speed automatic is standard. Aero FWD models come standard with a five-speed automatic transmission. The six-speed manual is a no-cost option on all models with a standard automatic.

With the manual and front-wheel drive, the 9-3 sedan and SportCombi return an EPA-estimated 21 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined. Getting all-wheel drive results in a drop to 17/27/21, while opting for the automatic or convertible returns fuel economy somewhere in between.

Safety

The 2010 Saab 9-3 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints and side airbags. The sedan and SportCombi include side curtain airbags, while the convertible features taller side airbags that cover the head of each front occupant. OnStar is optional on the 2.0T and standard on the Aero.

In government crash tests, the 9-3 sedan and SportCombi received four out of five stars for frontal and side rear crash protection. They got five stars for driver side protection. The convertible was not tested. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 9-3 sedan the best rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side crash tests.

Driving

The Aero's old turbocharged V6 wasn't exactly a heavyweight in its class, but at least it gave the 9-3 a fighting chance. The remaining 2.0T is really only capable of knocking out the underachieving engine found in the Acura TSX.

The 2010 Saab 9-3's ride is smooth and quiet over most surfaces, though the suspension can lose composure over especially bumpy pavement. The steering is a bright spot, as it is light and quite accurate. Body roll around corners is excessive with the base 2.0T model -- so much so that the term "mushy" could be applied. The sport-tuned Aero model improves things considerably -- as does the added traction of XWD all-wheel drive -- though it can't quite match the athleticism of its rivals.

Interior

The Saab 9-3's cabin offers comfortable front seats (especially in the Aero) and good ergonomics, but the quality of the interior materials doesn't measure up to that of competitors in the class. Fit and finish also leaves something to be desired. The sedan and wagon are sufficiently roomy, but rear legroom is limited in the convertible.

Stereo and climate controls are a model of simplicity (a welcome departure from past Saabs), but in a class where topping the other guy's high-tech features is commonplace, the 9-3 is practically standing pat. There's no iPod interface, the navigation system is antiquated, there's no real-time traffic and Bluetooth is packaged with OnStar. At least there are few remaining kooky Saab features, like the console-mounted ignition and the "Night Panel" function that dims most instrument lighting (except most of the speedometer) for nighttime driving.

The Saab 9-3 does carry more cargo than many cars in its class; it offers 15 cubic feet of trunk space in the sedan and 12.4 cubes in the convertible. The wagon offers 29.7 cubic feet of storage space with the backseat up and an impressive 72.3 cubic feet with the rear seat folded flat. That's more than most compact crossover SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Saab 9-3.

5(71%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good All-Around Sports Sedan
jbrockwell,01/16/2011
Someone in review forum talking about future of the brand wrote that Saab should position itself as the $25K European sports sedan -- whether that is where the future is for Saab or not, I think it is a good way to position this model. It doesn't have a great interior compared to say an Audi A4 (my previous car), engine is not sublime, handling is OK (AWD helps considerably though I bought FWD version), brand cache is struggling and I will have to see on reliability. But after 2,000+ miles of driving, I have no major complaints. It's a good all around performer and if it doesn't quite excel in any obvious automotive review category, does enough to satisfy and bring the occasional smile.
SAAB lives
socom18d,07/18/2010
Second Saab, chose over Audi and BMW. Vehicle handles great and does everything well for thousands less than equal competition.The wife had to have manual transmission, only reasonable competition was Subaru but she did not like the design.
Better than I'd expected
2Saab,09/08/2010
We wanted to replace a pick up for better fuel economy. Saab's tasteful design, functional and pleasing layout of controls, good fuel economy, safety, and good looks all factored into the decision. In the end our 7 year old Saab (purchased used) sold us on the new one. After several years of ownership, we still flip a coin over who gets to drive it. Instead of a van or CUV that doesn't handle like a car, we have a car that handles well, and still will accommodate a lot of stuff.
Extremely reliable even after 160,000 miles!
Mills,01/07/2016
Aero 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
I purchased this car new in 2010 for $32,000. I currently have 162,000 miles on it and it has been extremely reliable. The engine runs great and so far the transmission has worked fine as well. I had to replace a drive shaft at 100K miles and a wheel bearing at 140K miles. As of today with 160K miles, I do need rear CV boots, a front vacuum pump and a transfer case seal. It would cost me approximately $1,850 to repair all of those items. I don't know if I will bother spending the money to fix these issues since I have so many miles on the car. I have to say though, it has been a fun car to drive and it has never failed me. I have always serviced it as per the manufacturers specs and I'm sure that's partly why it has run so well. .... A little about me, I am 5'-6" tall and the seats and cabin room are perfect for me!
See all 7 reviews of the 2010 Saab 9-3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
207 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2010 Saab 9-3 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Saab 9-3

Used 2010 Saab 9-3 Overview

The Used 2010 Saab 9-3 is offered in the following submodels: 9-3 Sedan, 9-3 Convertible, 9-3 Wagon. Available styles include 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Aero 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Aero 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A), X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Aero 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A), and Aero 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Saab 9-3?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Saab 9-3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Saab 9-3 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Saab 9-3.

Can't find a used 2010 Saab 9-3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Saab 9-3 for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,951.

Find a used Saab for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,490.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saab 9-3 for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,805.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saab for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,727.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Saab 9-3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Saab lease specials
Check out Saab 9-3 lease specials

Related Used 2010 Saab 9-3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles