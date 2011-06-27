1993 Saab 900 Review
Other years
1993 Highlights
Base 900 models replace the 900S. The equipment that was standard on the 900S is now part of a preferred equipment package. The convertible comes with a blue or tan top.
Most helpful consumer reviews
kittnchow,08/22/2011
Turbo 2dr Convertible
I am head-over-heels for this car. It LOOKS fabulous. They don't call it the Classic for nothing, so European. We turn heads all the time, especially when I open the hood (forwards). The acceleration is sublime and so sexy. It handles curves,mine and the road's. The sound of that engine: from the roar at the start, to the purr of its counterbalanced pistons to the whine of the turbo spooling is all music to me. Made from jets. I'm almost 60 years old and a woman, yet I now lay rubber and do a few donuts from time to time. Life is short.and I LOVE her!
graz1802,04/20/2004
I bought the car new in 1993 and now have 66,000 miles on it. Over 11 years, I have had no major problems with it at all and still receive a lot of compliments on its looks and exterior finish. I replaced the antenna motor twice and the antenna mast a couple of times too. Other than that, the car probably hasn't run better until this year. Interior has held up very well and handling has always been a particular strength. I have really received a great deal of value from this car. It has never left me stranded.
Dan,01/22/2010
I have owned many, many SAABS (6, to be exact). They are excellent cars. The only downside is that they are expensive to repair, even if you know how to do the work yourself. If you are looking for a fun, quirky ride that will be noticed, buy one. Just make sure you have money left over.
SaabFan,09/17/2002
There is no other car like the Saab 900. It, in my opinion, is a very cool looking car without being pretentious or trendy. It's also a very solid, well-built car that will last for 20 years. A little underpowered but great handling, safety and front-seat comfort. Not cheap but not horrendous either especially when you consider that, if maintained, you'll easily get 250,000 out of a Saab. Look at how many old Saabs you still see on the road. A great car made with ingenuity, creativity and love.
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
