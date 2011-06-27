Update 2019: The 1990 Saab S must have a terrific motor. Yep. Still going strong. Still looks good. (People stop us all the time.) Still a blast to drive. Original Review: I purchased this 1990 Saab S in '95 - and I'm still driving it because I can't think of a good reason to sell it. Yes, it does require the regular maintenance issues be dealt with, but even if that's say $1K per year, its waaay less expensive than owning a new car -- plus its a blast to drive. The only items that don't work are the air conditioner and setting the speed. But we don'd really need air around here and I like the feel of driving -- as opposed to sitting in a living room on auto pilot. I did have to put a new hood liner in it too. And there were a few mechanical and electrical issues that have occurred, but with a good mechanic who really knows Saabs, its kind of a no brainer -- change the oil regularly, give it basic, yearly TLC and your'e good to go! I guess I'll be driving this car until it dies under me -- or unless I get an offer I just can't refuse. I never have trouble finding it in a parking lot either. GREAT looking car -- fun to drive. Good gas mileage. Fair cost to keep it on the road and purring. What more can I ask for? Update: Just replaced the distributor to resolve small oil leaks - and had the timing corrected. Wow - Is it possible for this car to run any better?

