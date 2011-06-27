Vehicle overview

Among other entry-level luxury cars, the 2012 Saab 9-3 lineup is sadly outdated as it enters its ninth year of production of a model that never really impressed us.

Changes are few for the 2012 model year, which include slight improvements to the engine and transmission, as well as some minor styling tweaks. But these upgrades do little to overcome the Saab 9-3's sluggish acceleration, interior refinement and in-car technologies that are behind the times.

Among the 2012 Saab 9-3's positive attributes, we count its unique styling, large cargo capacity and sharp handling for Aero trim models at the top of our list. Also praiseworthy is the 9-3's variety of body styles; from a sedan, to a convertible and SportCombi wagon. But even these traits aren't all that unique among competing cars.

If for some reason, after weighing the aforementioned pros and cons, you still find yourself considering a 2012 Saab 9-3, we think the company's uncertain future -- for now Saab's bankruptcy has resulted in the 9-3 ending production -- should sway you towards nearly any other car in its class. Our top picks in this segment include the 2012 Audi A4, 2012 BMW 3 Series, 2012 Infiniti G Coupe and 2012 Mercedes C-Class. If you really want a Scandinavian slant, we'd suggest the Volvo S60 and C70.