Vehicle overview

Quirky and sharp with understated Scandinavian style, Saab has long been the brand of choice for buyers seeking a quality product that marches to its own distinct beat. Its uniqueness quotient has diminished somewhat since GM took full ownership of the brand in 2000, but Saab still has a lot to offer those seeking something different from the usual list of German and Japanese choices.

The manufacturer's signature hatchback body style is history, but the 2007 Saab 9-3 is still easily identifiable as a Saab car by its familiar body lines and aircraft-inspired cockpit. The car is available in three configurations: sedan, wagon and convertible. Saabs are known for their turbocharged engines and the 9-3 continues this tradition, giving buyers two to choose from. A base 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder generates 210 horsepower (though it feels more powerful than this rating suggests); those seeking more kick may opt for a 2.8-liter, turbocharged V6 that turns out 250 hp. Upgraded steering and suspension designs have all but eliminated torque steer (a tendency of a powerful front-drive car to pull to one side under hard acceleration), and the 2007 Saab 9-3 shines as one of the better-handling front-wheel-drive cars on the market.

Revamped for 2007, the Saab 9-3's cabin boasts a clean, contemporary look. Lots of high-tech features are offered, including a rollover protection system in the convertible. The sedan and SportCombi wagon boast more passenger space than the BMW 3 Series and Audi A4, while the sedan's trunk is one of the biggest in its class.

If you're seeking maximum athleticism, you'll be better served by a BMW 3 Series; if you're craving the most luxurious cabin, go with Audi's A4. But those in search of a truly distinctive entry-level luxury car that offers excellent handling, multiple body styles and low-key flair will be happy to park the 9-3 in their garage.