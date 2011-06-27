  1. Home
2007 Saab 9-3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Handles well for a front-drive car, frugal yet powerful engines, generous passenger room, class-leading trunk space in sedan models, excellent crash test scores.
  • Suspension should be stiffer on Aero models, ride can be choppy over bumps, interiors lack upscale look and feel, turbo lag on V6 models.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy and fun to drive, the 2007 Saab 9-3 is a solid buy among entry-level luxury cars. Just don't expect the razor-sharp reflexes and highly refined interiors of its German and Japanese competitors.

Vehicle overview

Quirky and sharp with understated Scandinavian style, Saab has long been the brand of choice for buyers seeking a quality product that marches to its own distinct beat. Its uniqueness quotient has diminished somewhat since GM took full ownership of the brand in 2000, but Saab still has a lot to offer those seeking something different from the usual list of German and Japanese choices.

The manufacturer's signature hatchback body style is history, but the 2007 Saab 9-3 is still easily identifiable as a Saab car by its familiar body lines and aircraft-inspired cockpit. The car is available in three configurations: sedan, wagon and convertible. Saabs are known for their turbocharged engines and the 9-3 continues this tradition, giving buyers two to choose from. A base 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder generates 210 horsepower (though it feels more powerful than this rating suggests); those seeking more kick may opt for a 2.8-liter, turbocharged V6 that turns out 250 hp. Upgraded steering and suspension designs have all but eliminated torque steer (a tendency of a powerful front-drive car to pull to one side under hard acceleration), and the 2007 Saab 9-3 shines as one of the better-handling front-wheel-drive cars on the market.

Revamped for 2007, the Saab 9-3's cabin boasts a clean, contemporary look. Lots of high-tech features are offered, including a rollover protection system in the convertible. The sedan and SportCombi wagon boast more passenger space than the BMW 3 Series and Audi A4, while the sedan's trunk is one of the biggest in its class.

If you're seeking maximum athleticism, you'll be better served by a BMW 3 Series; if you're craving the most luxurious cabin, go with Audi's A4. But those in search of a truly distinctive entry-level luxury car that offers excellent handling, multiple body styles and low-key flair will be happy to park the 9-3 in their garage.

2007 Saab 9-3 models

Saab 9-3 buyers have the choice of sedan, wagon (called the SportCombi) and convertible body styles, all of which come in 2.0T and Aero trim levels. The 2.0T trim offers full leather seating, a 150-watt stereo, stability control, an eight-way power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control and 16-inch alloy wheels. The sporty Aero model adds bolstered sport seats, chrome instrument surrounds and interior trim, a lower body kit, a lowered sport suspension, an upgraded stereo and 17-inch alloy wheels. Convertibles come with a fully automatic power top. Options across both trims include seat heaters and a navigation system.

2007 Highlights

For 2007, the Saab 9-3's interior gets a redesign, with a restyled instrument panel and updated trim and chrome details. OnStar has been added to the options list, as have a couple of new wheel designs. Satellite radio is now standard on Aero models and optional on the 2.0T, and a Bose sound system is now available on all 9-3 sedans.

Performance & mpg

Two engines are available on the 2007 Saab 9-3. Standard on 2.0T models is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 that makes 210 hp and 221 pound-feet of torque. Aero models get a 2.8-liter turbocharged V6 capable of 250 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. All models get a standard six-speed manual gearbox. A five-speed automatic with manual-shift capability is optional on 2.0Ts, while Aeros are eligible for a six-speed automatic.

Safety

The Saab 9-3 features active head restraints and front-seat side airbags. The sedan and SportCombi wagon come with full-length side curtain airbags, while convertibles get a rollover protection system that integrates pop-up roll bars, reinforced A-pillars and the front seatbelt pre-tensioners. Antilock disc brakes and traction and stability control are standard on all models. The Saab 9-3 sedan received a "Good" rating (the highest possible) in frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests conducted by the IIHS.

Driving

The 2007 Saab 9-3 is one of the better-handling front-drive cars on the road. A stiff chassis translates into a car that's easy to place in the corners and satisfyingly precise on the highway. Still, we wish the sporty Aero model felt a little sharper when driven aggressively on twisty roads. Both engines deliver a strong pull throughout their power bands. The V6 is especially impressive, though it suffers from turbo lag at low rpm. The automatics downshift quickly but can be slow on upshifts, while the manual transmissions shift just fine but tend to feel rubbery through the gates.

Interior

The 9-3's cabin offers decent ergonomics, but materials quality is not up to par with others in this class. The sedan and the wagon are sufficiently roomy, but legroom can be tight for adults seated in the back of the convertible. The Saab 9-3 can carry more than most cars in its class; it offers 15 cubic feet of trunk space in the sedan and 12.4 cubes in the convertible. The wagon offers 29.7 cubic feet of storage space with the backseat up, and 72.3 cubic feet with the 60/40-split rear bench seat folded flat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Saab 9-3.

5(83%)
4(16%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
92 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A perfect, tasteful, delightful car.
deathshot,04/27/2012
I honestly have no complaints about this car. It is powerful, fuel efficient, stylish, tasteful, sporty, and elegant. When you have a car as well-rounded as this, people often dig around for any little excuse to put her down. For instance, I see people bashing the interior or claiming that the handling isn't good enough. That's a load. This car's interior is fantastic. It is practical, minimal, and elegant in true Swedish style. Saab was an uncompromising company with high standards and a progressive attitude. They simply didn't fit the mold of consumer sameness and that may have been their downfall. They made safe, fast cars with idiosyncratic personalities. They will be missed.
TheThinking Person's Car
SeattleNiceGuy,09/25/2006
Great looking, handles super, good gas mileage, lots of cargo space, logical interior layout! The double-section rear area is great for my grocery bags. "Air Bag" plaques seem to be everywhere. The rear door was well thought out. It is light-weight, easy to open, arches back at the top so I don't bang my head. I'm 6'1" and I rejected several others due to a lack of head/shoulder room. The SportCombi has plenty. How about that cooled glove box? Neat! It is a reasonable and rational choice for my lifestyle and I am very glad I selected this car. It looks as good parked at the library as the sports stadium. This is the right automobile for my lifestyle.
Underestimated
oyebon,10/28/2013
Bought this car with 22K miles and now have just over 100K. Overall the car provided great value for the money spent, under 20K. Over the span of 6 years, had to replace 1 crank shift sensor 300$, 1 power window 300$, and a brake line 200$; rotors with brakes with run 500$ for a pair. One dealership tried to con me out of a radiator for another 1K, so careful where you take it. But if you can find a reliable place that does good maintenance work, you are in for a pleasant daily commute.
Pleasantly Surprised
drewtoo88,09/15/2011
Purchased a 2007 9-3 SportCombi 60th anniversary addition in Dec 09 w/34K mi  now have 67k. Issues: two head lamps replaced for $25. Things to be aware of: Oil changes - 2.0t takes (6) quarts of synthetic oil only, so $100 every 6.5K miles will add up and it only takes premium gas. Gas mileage - City 21, Highway 27 = average around 23. Full tune up at 60K = $700 (dealer $1k).
See all 92 reviews of the 2007 Saab 9-3
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
