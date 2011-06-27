  1. Home
1997 Saab 900 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Quirky and fun. Offers more interior space than most cars in this class.
  • Engines are a bit choppy. Interior takes awhile to get used to.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

When General Motors bought Saab several years ago, many thought that the unique and quirky characteristics that endeared Saabs to thousands of loyal owners would vanish as GM began redesigning and introducing new models to the public. When the new 900 arrived for 1994, those fears vanished. The 900 retained its Saabish styling and handling, and the fun-loving turbo reappeared with more power.

Last year, the Saab 900 received some cosmetic changes. Revisions included: adjustable lumbar support for the driver's seat, a standard rear spoiler, alloy wheels and fat tires on all turbo models and the V6 convertible, as well as a reflective rear panel. This year, the 900 carries over unchanged. The base coupe and sedan, both of which are actually cavernous hatchbacks, come with a twin-cam, 2.3-liter four cylinder good for 150 horsepower. A 170-horsepower GM V6 is standard on the SE five-door hatch, but it may be ordered this year with the awesome 185-horsepower turbo which really boosts this sedan into performance car territory. The SE Turbo three-door hatchback continues the trend, with the same engine that gets the 900 to 60 mph just one-tenth of a second slower than a Ford Mustang GT.

Inside, a traditionally high seating position in orthopedically-correct seats gives a commanding view over the short hood. The windshield is fairly upright, contributing to the excellent forward visibility. The dash is logically laid out, with clearly marked analog gauges and cool knobs that the Swedish engineers know are more fun than buttons. With the seats folded, the Saab rivals many sport utilities and minivans with its cargo volume.

Yes, the Saab has retained its Saabishness. The ignition is still floor-mounted, and the shifter still must be in reverse to remove the key. These are the reasons a small contingent of consumers pays upwards of $21,000 for the 900 each year. From a practical standpoint, there are other cars that do what the Saab does, but none with such offbeat panache.

1997 Highlights

No changes this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Saab 900.

5(42%)
4(39%)
3(14%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.2
57 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

270K and still going
craymorr2003,10/29/2013
It's been the hardest thing to let go simply because it continues to run and won't stop. The engine still has all it's pep, it's still fun to drive, got enough pep it not having a turbo, it's great on gas and if it wasn't for most of the perks failing -6 CD changer, auto locks stopped working in winter, antenna lost in a car wash and a few electronic gremlins- I would never look at another car. I bought it for 4,000K cash with 106K miles on it, and I must have known it was going to be worth it because I had to have it and I got more than my money's worth out of i. I always put premium in it, always changed the oil after 3K and send to a SAAB Dealer once a year for tests and recommendations
Wasn't Looking For A Saab, But It's Good Car For The Money
rootehound,04/07/2013
I bought this when, after 15 years and 235,000 miles, after my beloved E36 BMW died. Having not had a car payment since 1999 - and not wanting one - I bought this from its second owner. It had 106,000 miles on it when I bought it. I was expecting it to be a slow car but, while no rocket, the car has enough power to be safe and mildly entertaining. Interior is comfortable, but not as well laid out or as well built as my BMW was. Gas mileage is in the 23 MPG range. It has a nice factory stereo system, but the old school 6 disc changer in the trunk is a bit of a pain. So far, other than a few minor issues (dash light bulbs, etc.) it has been reliable. Shifter is rubbery compared to the BMW.
1997 Saab 899SE Turbo Best Convertible
former,05/05/2009
I live in the north east, and I don't drive this in the winters due to salt / rust issues. (My friends drive their similar vintage Saabs in the winter report good handling and decent salt resistance.) I plan to keep this for a long time, and I hate the losing proposition of rust on such a fine car. Only one issue so far (direct ignition module), but it didn't leave me stranded, and the repair has lasted.
I LOVE THESE CARS!! AND SO SHOULD YOU!
sidhu_saab,05/17/2011
Ive had the privaledge of owning many high end luxury cars. WOW! I am so impressed with the drive of the saab, the incredible roomyness & sporty handling. Best of all I am impressed with the fuel economy. I love the solid feel of the car in comparison to the lightweight tin out there these days.Recently purchased a 97 900s 4cyl auto, after giving back my 09 Acura MDX. Fortunately I am experiencing a Saab before its full bastardization by GM. I would definaltely recommend this car.No mechanical issues yet and my Saab mechanic does not forsee any. Do not be swayed by the horror stories on such sites. Experience this magnificent car for yourself!
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1997 Saab 900 Overview

The Used 1997 Saab 900 is offered in the following submodels: 900 Hatchback, 900 Convertible. Available styles include SE V6 2dr Convertible, SE Turbo 4dr Hatchback, SE Turbo 2dr Hatchback, S 2dr Convertible, SE Turbo 2dr Convertible, SE Talladega Turbo 2dr Hatchback, S 4dr Hatchback, SE V6 4dr Hatchback, SE Talladega Turbo 4dr Hatchback, SE Talladega Turbo 2dr Convertible, and S 2dr Hatchback.

