Estimated values
2002 Saab 9-3 Viggen 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,648
|$2,119
|$2,392
|Clean
|$1,471
|$1,896
|$2,138
|Average
|$1,118
|$1,451
|$1,631
|Rough
|$765
|$1,005
|$1,125
Estimated values
2002 Saab 9-3 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,624
|$2,263
|$2,626
|Clean
|$1,450
|$2,025
|$2,348
|Average
|$1,102
|$1,550
|$1,791
|Rough
|$754
|$1,074
|$1,235
Estimated values
2002 Saab 9-3 Viggen 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,952
|$2,546
|$2,885
|Clean
|$1,743
|$2,278
|$2,580
|Average
|$1,325
|$1,743
|$1,968
|Rough
|$906
|$1,208
|$1,357
Estimated values
2002 Saab 9-3 SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,852
|$2,437
|$2,772
|Clean
|$1,653
|$2,181
|$2,479
|Average
|$1,257
|$1,669
|$1,891
|Rough
|$860
|$1,156
|$1,304
Estimated values
2002 Saab 9-3 Viggen 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,702
|$2,221
|$2,520
|Clean
|$1,520
|$1,987
|$2,253
|Average
|$1,155
|$1,521
|$1,719
|Rough
|$790
|$1,054
|$1,185