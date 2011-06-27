  1. Home
Estimated values
2002 Saab 9-3 Viggen 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,648$2,119$2,392
Clean$1,471$1,896$2,138
Average$1,118$1,451$1,631
Rough$765$1,005$1,125
Estimated values
2002 Saab 9-3 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,624$2,263$2,626
Clean$1,450$2,025$2,348
Average$1,102$1,550$1,791
Rough$754$1,074$1,235
Estimated values
2002 Saab 9-3 Viggen 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,952$2,546$2,885
Clean$1,743$2,278$2,580
Average$1,325$1,743$1,968
Rough$906$1,208$1,357
Estimated values
2002 Saab 9-3 SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,852$2,437$2,772
Clean$1,653$2,181$2,479
Average$1,257$1,669$1,891
Rough$860$1,156$1,304
Estimated values
2002 Saab 9-3 Viggen 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,702$2,221$2,520
Clean$1,520$1,987$2,253
Average$1,155$1,521$1,719
Rough$790$1,054$1,185
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Saab 9-3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Saab 9-3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,471 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,896 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Saab 9-3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Saab 9-3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Saab 9-3 ranges from $765 to $2,392, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Saab 9-3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.