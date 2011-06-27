Used 2008 Saab 9-3 for Sale Near Me
Vehicle Listing Details
- $3,000Great Deal | $2,538 below market
2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T106,451 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FB49Y681011989
Stock: R6409A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $5,995
2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T162,352 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
18/27 City/Highway MPG 2008 snow silver metallic Saab 9-3 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FB79YX86006184
Stock: 13062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999
2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T149,500 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Armadillo Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
This Exceptionally Clean is a Local Trade In No Accidents Non Smoker and Has Been Well Maintained It is Front Wheel Drive and Equipped with Power Windows Door Locks and Mirrors Dual Power Heated Leather Seats Automatic Climate Control Navigation Redundant Steering Wheel Controls Hands Free Phone Traction Control Polished Alloy Wheels and more!!! Comes with a Carfax Buyback Guarantee Qualifies for a 3 year / 36000 mile Service Contract and is Ready for Immediate Delivery. Please verify all information and options with a sales representative before taking delivery.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FB49Y581140905
Stock: 6559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995Fair Deal
2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T76,332 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE SAAB................................2008 SAAB 9-3 2.0T SEDAN, BLACK WITH A LITE BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER SUNROOF, DRIVERS POWER SEAT, AM/FM CD PLAYER, ONLY 76K MILES, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FB49Y481108415
Stock: MAX18494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $7,989
2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi56,617 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Star Buick GMC - Easton / Pennsylvania
**SUNROOF, **LEATHER, **CARFAX 1 OWNER, **SATELLITE RADIO, **HEATED SEATS, **POWER DRIVERS SEAT, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, **REAR PARK ASSIST. 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi 2.0L 4-Cylinder MPFI DOHC Turbocharged 4D Wagon 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic Red Lehigh Valley's Largest GM Dealer! Star is a family owned and operated dealership that has been serving our area for over 37 years. With 3 locations we have over 600 Cars to Choose from! Starbuickgmc.com / Contact us at 610-258-3800.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FB59Y881111789
Stock: B90042A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $3,450Fair Deal
2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T158,233 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $399. Financing & Warranty available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y071146863
Stock: AL-6179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,500
2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T86,269 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Haus Auto Group - Canfield / Ohio
All vehicles are Fully Serviced through our service department.2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T 2qu 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Why buy from Haus? How about 2 free oil changes and lifetime brake pads. Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has been through a 100 point inspection, fresh oil change, and much more. Our vehicles are also backed by a 30 day 1000 mile warranty. (Model year 2000 to present) Excellent Service For Excellent Customers At Haus Auto Group, we are proud to offer award-winning service to Canfield customers. As members of the Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association and the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, we are one of only five used car dealers in Ohio to be designated as a Certified Master Dealer. In addition, we were awarded the prestigious 2018 Ohio Quality Dealer Of The Year award out of over 5,300 licensed dealers in recognition of our supreme customer service, community support, and utmost professionalism. Stop in today for award-winning customer service and an enjoyable car buying experience.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y971017875
Stock: 6265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $5,591Fair Deal
2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T107,921 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Spradley Barr Mazda - Fort Collins / Colorado
5ou 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Odometer is 30572 miles below market average! 21/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y971133402
Stock: CL0085A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $6,995
2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T82,301 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
JNM Auto Sales - Leesburg / Virginia
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Saab 9-3. Want a car with low miles? This Saab 9-3 has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 82,301. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. With amazing deals at JNM Auto Sales, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Hamilton. NEW VIRGINIA STATE SAFETY INSPECTION AND EMISSION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y471118273
Stock: 4679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$3,995
2009 Saab 9-3 undefined160,144 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Daystarr Motors - Minnetonka / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saab 9-3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FB49YX91012452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,998
2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T67,099 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Herb Chambers Volvo Cars Norwood - Norwood / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Saab 9-3 includes: Total Value: $500. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. Saab 9-3 with Nocturne Blue Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 210 HP at 5500 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT Edmunds.com explains 'Roomy and fun to drive.'. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FA4CYXA1609584
Stock: VG25988A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $4,799
2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T73,753 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T Steel Gray Metallic Odometer is 53947 miles below market average! 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged 5-Speed FWD 22/31 City/Highway MPG Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, 9-3 2.0T, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged, 5-Speed, FWD, Steel Gray Metallic. Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y961027966
Stock: P4702A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $7,000
2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T114,924 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ira Subaru - Danvers / Massachusetts
Thank you for your interest in one of Ira Subaru's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2010 Saab 9-3 XWD with 114,621mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Saab 9-3 XWD comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. One of the best things about this Saab 9-3 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FA4BY7A1614100
Stock: A1614100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $8,500
2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T56,831 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FA4MY1A1612050
Stock: 02510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $5,913
2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T73,621 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton's Schaumburg Mazda - Schaumburg / Illinois
Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y961143992
Stock: 190800A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$4,900
2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi110,169 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Los Gatos Acura - Los Gatos / California
This 2006 Saab 9-3 4dr 5dr Sport Wagon Combi features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact us at 408-358-8000 for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD59Y661017093
Stock: 11550A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $6,987
2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T88,015 milesDelivery available*
Members Auto Lease - Warrensville Heights / Ohio
Parchment Silver over Grey Leather 9-3 Turbo Sedan Automatic Air All power Front Wheel Drive Moonroof Heated Seats Alloys Only Driven 6,000 miles a year Extremely Clean Check us out and see why we are YOUR source for quality affordable transportation. Call Bruce 216-403-4347
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FD49Y561002805
Stock: 2806C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,825
2006 Saab 9-3 Aero204,385 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kocourek Chevrolet - Wausau / Wisconsin
8-Way Power Front Seats, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Driver's Side 3-Position Seat Memory, Heated Front Seats, High-Pressure Headlamp Washers, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Navigation System, Power Front Windows w/Express Up/Down, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Park Assist System, Remote Open for Windows & Convertible Top, Touring Package. 2006 Saab 9-3 Aero 2.8L 6-Cylinder Turbocharged With our market research report you can take comfort in knowing you are getting the best deal anywhere....ASK TO SEE IT ON ALL OUR PRE-OWNED SELECTION!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 Aero with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YS3FH71U866110144
Stock: S4625B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020