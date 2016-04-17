Used 2003 Saab 9-3 for Sale Near Me

Great car! This car is bulletproof if properly maintained. I stayed on top of maintance and the car never let me down. At 230,000 miles I drove the car cross country coast to coast all the time without any fear of breakdowns. I even cruised at triple digits out in the desert with no problems. Engine still strong at that mileage. Frequent oil changes highly recommended to prevent sludge in these engines and to prevent turbo failure. Car still has original transmission at 230,000 miles. The car feels very light and corners like a sports car. These Saabs do have electrical problems but the only ones I encountered were passengers door lock stopped working and the high beam shutter in the Xenon headlights stopped working so no more high beams. I would definitely recommend getting the daytime running lights disabled at a shop that specializes in Saabs because they come from the factory with the daytime running lights which leave the headlights on all the time whenever the car is on. If your car is equipped with Bi Xenon headlights like mine was you don't want them on whenever the car is on because the bulbs are expensive and if the high beam shutter stops working like it did in mine then you're looking at $750 a headlight for replacement. Also check the Coil Springs on all four corners because they tend to rust due to poor coating from the factory which can lead them to breaking which is not good if it happens while driving. The car gave me an impressive 39mpg on the highway during summer days and 34mpg during winter on the highway. The car gave me 24 mpg in the city. The car has more than enough power for everyday day driving. The car is amazing in the snow and it's a great cold weather car. Never got stuck in snow and drove it in multiple snowstorms where there was so much snow that only rigs and trucks were on the roads. The car also survived every day cold starts in -20 degree weather never failing to start. I will definitely be buying another Saab in the future. Great European cars. Stay on top of maintance and you will get a car that is reliable, sporty, good looking, good on gas, great driver in any weather, turbo power, handles, great cargo space, room for 5 people, luxury features for the year of the car! There's a reason why there's so many of these on the roads especially in the northeast!!

