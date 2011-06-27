  1. Home
1992 Saab 900 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Saab Turbo SPG is dropped from the 900 lineup. Base models gain power windows and power/heated outside mirrors. 900S models get new alloy wheels and convertibles get freshened exterior and interior styling. Turbo models get new wheels, tires and a compact disc player.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Saab 900.

5(60%)
4(27%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
15 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

A Zen Machine
Virginian,04/15/2007
The most subtle property of the 900 is that there isn't a single straight line on the vehicle. On my first drive to the country, I never missed an arm rest in the center console because of how the body is positioned to work with the steering and instruments. The turbo provides great power and the car has performance handling characteristics. It is a Miata with room, a backseat, and trunk space!
Can't give it up
Devotee,08/20/2006
I have owned this car over 13 years and can't give it up. I used to trade every 3 years, but my Saab has it all (except cup holders). Spent very little in repairs, gave it regular maintenance and it just keeps running through everything. Have hauled everything in the back including bricks, but she still cleans up like a new car. No rust (after 13 years in Indiana winters), paint still like new, as is the interior. I had to replace the CD player, and convert the air, but after 13 years and nearly 140,000 miles, I wouldn't dream of trading her for anything. She is a great work car and will drive on any terrain as long as the clearance is OK. I will drive her until the wheels fall off.
Will never sell my Saab
ottobauta,03/13/2007
Well, I'm very happy with my Saab. I love the way it rides. The motor is so quiet that one thinks sometimes that the engine is off when it's on. It's a great experience to drive such fantastic piece of machinery. The style of the body just talks to you. Its' my girl and I can't get enough of her. She handles sweet and she's fast. I'm putting a new convertible roof on her and I can't wait.
Simply Great
Joe,04/17/2007
I purchased the vehicle about 5 years ago when it had about 56,000 miles on it. The car had some cosmetic and mechanical blemishes that I had fixed (headliner, some electrical issues, and for the heck of it, I had it repainted the same color). Ever since then this car has been a tank. It's perfect for my 30 minute backroads and interstate commute. It's quick, very fun to drive, very comfortable. (I love these leather seats) and it's ultra reliable. 60,000 miles later, I haven't had a single problem.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Saab 900 Overview

The Used 1992 Saab 900 is offered in the following submodels: 900 Hatchback, 900 Sedan, 900 Convertible. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan, Turbo 2dr Convertible, S 2dr Hatchback, 4dr Sedan, S 2dr Convertible, Turbo 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback.

