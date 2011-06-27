I wasn't sure I wanted to buy this vehicle even after test driving it. It was 3 weeks later before I bought it. With a bit of luck I have a good mechanic how was very knowledgable with the saab. He told me it was a very good vehicle as far as this one is concerned. Someone took good care of it. I did have a lot of work done and was a bit of an expense but would not trade it for the world. I look forward to my 32 mile drive to work through the back roads of Chester county Pa. I love to have the top down as often as I can. I would not recommend this vehicle to those who bully on a vehicle but taken very good care of this vehicle will last another 100,000 miles. I love my saab.

