Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Phantom
Overview
Starting MSRP
$407,400
See Phantom Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$407,400
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$407,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$407,400
Torque531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 5350 rpm
Turning circle45.3 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$407,400
2 rear headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$407,400
Dynamic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$407,400
600 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
Lexicon premium brand stereo systemyes
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$407,400
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$407,400
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$407,400
RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Lambswool Floormatsyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Extended Marquetryyes
Marquetry Fanyes
Door Cappings (RR)yes
Humidor In Gloveboxyes
Veneered Picnic Table Backsyes
On-layed Door Cappings (SoE)yes
Veneered Steering Wheel Spokesyes
Marquetry Diamondyes
Silver Bezel White Clock Faceyes
Rear Theater Systemyes
Drinks Cabinet For Individual Rear Seatsyes
Coolbox For Lounge Seatyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Coolbox For Individual Seatsyes
Pen Set In Gloveboxyes
Colored Steering Wheelyes
Extended Leather Headliningyes
White Instrument Dialsyes
Commissioned Collection Leather Chargeyes
Marquetry Columnyes
Inlay Passenger Panel (SoE)yes
Black Wool/Cashmere Headliningyes
Inlaid Picnic Table Backs (SoE)yes
Starlight Roof in Dark Greyyes
Milled Drinks Holdersyes
Bespoke Interior Chargeyes
Starlight Roof in Bambooyes
Inlaid Picnic Table Backs (RR)yes
Veneered Front Cupholder Lidyes
Dark Grey Wool/Cashmere Headliningyes
Inlay Passenger Panel (RR)yes
Door Cappings (SoE)yes
Individual Seatsyes
Marquetry Checkered Diamondyes
Mother Of Pearl Inlaysyes
Seat Pipingyes
On-layed Door Cappings (RR)yes
Contrast RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Drinks Cabinets In Rear Doorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$407,400
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$407,400
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room41.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$407,400
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room43.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$407,400
21" Dark Lacquered 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
Coachlineyes
21" Alloy Wheelsyes
Contrast Color Wheel Insertsyes
21" Dark Lacquered 11 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Dark Lacquered 10 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Dark Lacquered 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Fully Polished 7 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Fully Polished 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Part Polished 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
Chrome-Plated Visible Exhaustsyes
Main Color Wheel Centersyes
21" Chromed Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Chromed Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Part Polished 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Dark Lacquered 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Part Polished 7 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Dark Lacquered Star Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Fully Polished 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
Contrast Color Wheel Centersyes
21" Part Polished 10 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Part Polished 11 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Fully Polished Star Alloy Wheelsyes
Illuminated Spirit Of Ecstasyyes
21" Fully Polished 11 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Fully Polished 10 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Gold-Plated Spirit Of Ecstasyyes
21" Part Polished Star Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Part Polished Star Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Dark Lacquered 7 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Part Polished 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Fully Polished 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Dark Lacquered Star Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Fully Polished Star Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
Main Color Wheel Insertsyes
21" Alloy Wheel (Pinstripe)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$407,400
Maximum cargo capacity16.2 cu.ft.
Length230.0 in.
Curb weight5840 lbs.
Gross weight6855 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Height64.5 in.
EPA interior volume127.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload885 lbs.
Wheel base140.6 in.
Width78.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$407,400
Exterior Colors
  • Fame Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Velvet Orchid (Commissioned Collection)
  • Rose Quartz (Commissioned Collection)
  • Purple Silk Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commissioned Collection)
  • Pearl Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Ice (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aquilla Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Granite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commissioned Collection)
  • Iridium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Brooklands Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Two Tone Paint
  • New Bespoke Paint
  • Sea Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Powder Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Azurite Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Estoril Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Admiral Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silverlake (Commissioned Collection)
  • Royal Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Lazuli Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arabian Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Ember (Commissioned Collection)
  • Berwick Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Woodland Green
  • New Sable
  • Infinity Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Sand (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Velvet
  • Ensign Red
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Midnight Blue
  • Cornish White
  • Arctic White
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Black
  • Diamond Black
  • Madeira Red
  • English White
  • Silver
  • Anthracite
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Midnight Sapphire (Commissioned Collection)
  • Peacock Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aurum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sunrise (Commissioned Collection)
  • Desert Dune (Commissioned Collection)
  • Inca Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arizona Sun (Commissioned Collection)
  • Antique Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Smoky Quartz (Commissioned Collection)
  • Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Orange Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Red Velvet Sparkle (Commissioned Collection)
  • Light Red (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Garnet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Carnelian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Semaphore Yellow (Commissioned Collection)
  • Claret (Commissioned Collection)
  • Parian Marble (Commissioned Collection)
  • Wildberry (Commissioned Collection)
  • Andalusian White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Platinum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Moonstone Pearl (Commissioned Collection)
  • Porcelain (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Commissioned Collection)
  • Neptune Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silverstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Titanium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Tungsten (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Haze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Gunmetal (Commissioned Collection)
  • Obsidian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Palladium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Flagstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Burnt Oak (Commissioned Collection)
  • Melanite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Kirsch (Commissioned Collection)
Interior Colors
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Signal Red, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Smoke Grey, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice (Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Consort Red (Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice (Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Pine Green (Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin (Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Smoke Grey (Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red (Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin (Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Blue Grey, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Fawn Brown, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red (Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black (Contrast), premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$407,400
Run flat tiresyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/45R21 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$407,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$407,400
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
