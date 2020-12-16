  1. Home
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Top Rated Luxury Sedan | Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2021
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class takes the title as Top Rated Luxury Sedan in the Edmunds Top Rated Awards for 2021. Dethroning last year's winner, the smaller A-Class sedan, the E-Class is exactly the type of luxury car we have come to expect from Mercedes. A refreshed exterior, restyled cabin and improved technology features elevate the 2021 Mercedes E-Class to the best luxury sedan for 2021.

Edmunds Top Rated Luxury Sedan

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Splendor comes standard in this refreshed sedan
December 16th, 2020

What does modern luxury mean to you? After our time inside the updated 2021 E-Class, we know what it means to Mercedes: fastidious attention to detail, impressive technology, and a near total lack of noise from the outside world. It works to such a high standard that the E-Class is named Edmunds Top Rated Luxury Sedan 2021.

"The E-Class earns its Edmunds Top Rated Luxury Sedan award through its all-around excellence."

Build quality is impeccable. Even the base E 350's cabin is flush with soft surfaces and thoughtful design. A key upgrade for the 2021 car is MBUX, Mercedes' newest infotainment interface that we’ve praised for its genuinely useful voice commands. A wealth of optional top-end features are also available to enhance the experience.

Adding to the experience is the E-Class' lineup of engines. Your regular choices include a turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the E 350 or a more powerful turbo six-cylinder in the E 450. They're impressively smooth and reasonably fuel-efficient. Or if power is your main goal, you can go with the AMG E 53 or AMG E 63, the latter of which packs a 603-horsepower V8.

The Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series are formidable competitors. We also find the Lexus ES and Genesis G80 offer impressive value. But Mercedes is on a roll. Last year it won our Top Rated Luxury Sedan award with its smaller A-Class, and this year it keeps its streak intact with the updated 2021 E-Class.

See Full Rating & Pricing
