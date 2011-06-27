  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(13)
2000 Plymouth Voyager Review

Pros & Cons

  • Carlike handling, great value, attractive styling.
  • Unrefined engines, unimpressive crash-test scores, cheap interior fittings.
2000
Edmunds' Expert Review

Facing competition that is superior in terms of reliability and crashworthiness, the Voyager's sole advantage is its lower selling price.

Vehicle overview

Chrysler used to be the minivan champion. They pioneered the concept of a seven-passenger box-on-wheels way back in 1984, and have effectively dominated this market until last year, when competition from Ford and Honda finally caught up and surpassed them in terms of features, power and crashworthiness.

Plymouth renderings of Chrysler's popular front-drive minivans have been virtual clones of the Dodge Caravan in terms of engineering and design since day one. However, Plymouth is pushing low pricing, aiming squarely at entry-level buyers who are shopping for their first minivans. Voyagers for 2000 are lightly equipped value-leaders for the company, and with the demise of the Plymouth brand, will soldier on with Chrysler nameplates.

For now, leftover Plymouths exist in short- (Voyager) and long-wheelbase (Grand Voyager) versions in two levels of trim: the base model and the step-up SE. A 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is standard on base models, but these sizable vans benefit from a little extra oomph when an optional V6 is selected. Acceleration with the 3.3-liter, 158-horsepower engine is pretty strong from startup, but sometimes unimpressive when merging onto an expressway. Automatic transmission shifts are neat and smooth. Engine and tire sounds are virtually absent.

Though tautly suspended, the ride is seldom harsh or jarring, unless you get onto truly rough surfaces. Handling is exceptional for a minivan. You might even call it fun. Combined with light steering wheel response and great visibility, the Voyager and Grand Voyager are easy to handle in urban traffic and suburban shopping centers. So, how does Plymouth improve on this package for 2000? By keeping the price low and the value high. Four new colors debut, and a new T-Plus package is available. Vans equipped with T-Plus include a V6 engine, power windows, locks and mirrors, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel, and a cloth interior. T-Plus models sell for about $20,000.

Newly revised minivans from Honda, Ford, Mazda and GM are the strongest challengers, but the Voyager holds its own when it comes to value. Where else can you get a commodious and decently equipped minivan for 20 grand?

2000 Highlights

The Expresso trim level is discontinued. A new option package that Plymouth calls "T-Plus" allows buyers to pick up the 3.0-liter V6, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel and power windows, mirrors and locks, all for about $20,000. Base models now come standard with a cassette player. Note that this is your last opportunity to get a Plymouth-badged Voyager, as Chrysler dismantles its value-oriented division -- all future Voyagers will be badged as Chryslers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Plymouth Voyager.

3.5
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I musta got a good one
dap56,02/10/2010
7 passenger, 3.3LV6, with driver's side sliding door, 95,000 miles, and just had my first semi major repair (starter). The rest of the car is original, even the marker bulbs. One serpentine belt change, it's on its 3rd set of tires and brakes, which is all normal maintenance on any car along with oil and filter changes every 5000 miles. I'll probably swap out hoses, belts and fluids at 100k just as a matter of principle. Very comfortable and has been more reliable than my wife's Honda Accord. Now that the kids are gone, I'd like to get rid of it for something that gets better mileage, but I just can't justify it.
Great vehicle for 8 years
Peter B,10/05/2007
We bought this vehicle new in 2000. Since then we have put on 172,000 miles with almost no problems. One $80 dollar sensor and a $220 transmission leak. That's it other than stuff you would normally have to service. Not the most flashy vehicle but a solid value.
2000 SE Voyager - Pretty Good
zatex,03/01/2004
I've now had this vehicle for 4 years. In these years, I have had transmission problems twice and brake problems once. Have replaced the tyres once. But overall this has been a good buy. Whoever owned it before me, put on 30,000 miles in 6 months! Since then, I've only added another 33,100! She's been fair on fuel consumption (avg 17 mpg mostly short drives of 2-3 miles at a time). Very easy drive, and puts the kids to sleep easily too!
Bad Reliability
trekiew,09/13/2002
Have had multiple mechanical problems. Though it is still covered under waranty, still is a big hassle. In the last year, we have had transmission replaced, the A/C compressor replaced, belts replaced, something in the steering column, etc... The dealership has been friendly - but enough is enough!
See all 13 reviews of the 2000 Plymouth Voyager
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 2000 Plymouth Voyager Overview

The Used 2000 Plymouth Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Voyager Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, and SE 4dr Minivan.

