Consumer Rating
(16)
1996 Plymouth Voyager Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Plymouth Voyager for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

In the past, Plymouth renderings of Chrysler Corporation's popular front-drive minivans have been virtual clones of the Dodge Caravan. In engineering and design, that's also true of this latest iteration, introduced in late spring as an early '96 model. In an assertive marketing move, however, Plymouth is pushing value pricing, aiming squarely at entry-level buyers who are shopping for their first minivans. Instead of the three-model lineup that Dodge shoppers face, Plymouth offers only two short-wheelbase Voyagers: the base model and a step-up SE.

Even a base-model Voyager is loaded with style and features, though antilock braking is an option here, unlike the other Chrysler minis. Sleek, lengthened, freshly-rounded bodies surround roomier-than-ever interiors, claiming more cargo space than the competition. Views to the ground and all around have improved, as a result of increasing the minivan's glass area by 30 percent and lowering the cowl. An "Easy Out" roller rear seat makes it easier to modify the passenger/cargo layout to suit specific needs.

Leading the list of appealing innovations is the optional driver-side sliding door--a boon to suburbanites who might want to load their minivans from either side. Two out of three buyers are expected to choose this option. Snowbelt-dwellers who've endured frosted windshields might also like the new optional electric windshield-wiper de-icer.

Anyone who appreciated the prior Voyager's car-like characteristics will be even more pleased by the latest edition, with its light steering response and super-smooth ride. This is an easy minivan to control, with a body that stays reasonably flat through curves--but threatens to lean just a little too much if pushed overly hard.

Base engine is a new 16-valve dual-cam four, whipping out 50 more horsepower than the prior four-cylinder. That's an impressive output hike, but many buyers are likely to choose the 3.0- or 3.3-liter V6 anyway. Sport-minded customers can select a Voyager Rallye.

Soft seats are amply supportive, and cupholders "ratchet down" to smaller size. Climate controls are a little too complex, and the column-mounted gearshift is oddly-shaped, but the dashboard exhibits an alluring curvature. Inside and out, the latest Voyager and Caravan look poised to retain their league-leading position in the minivan race.

1996 Highlights

The Voyager is completely redesigned for 1996, and Chrysler's minivan designers and engineers have substantially improved upon the original formula: Interior comfort is top-notch, engines are more powerful and the available left-hand sliding door is an industry first.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Plymouth Voyager.

5(25%)
4(25%)
3(31%)
2(13%)
1(6%)
3.5
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Against the odds
ejntk,07/26/2005
We have owned this since 1998. We bought it at 30,000 miles and now have 190,000 on it with the original engine and original transmission, in spite of towing a small travel trailer with it for some time. We had to replace the water pump last year, and the valve cover gaskets the year before that. This van starts every time, drives smooth, and fits our 3 kids and their friends (ours is the 7-pass. version). We bought an Expedition for towing, but I am still driving the van a lot because it is such a great vehicle. This is, by far, the wisest vehicle purchase we have ever made.
junk
mark,10/25/2009
i have owned this vehicle for only a year and i have spent way too much for repairs. I have replaced clockspring, oxygen censor, battery, radio and etc.. The fuses blow every couple weeks. I would not suggest this vehicle to anyone.
96 Grand Voyager SE...can't kill it!
wkw,05/02/2006
Bought this van a couple of years ago with 114K on the clock (average condition overall). Have had a couple of minor things go bad (normal wear and tear). Overall, a good people hauler. We had an 89 Dodge Caravan SE that we kept for ten years and loved it (4 cylinder,5 speed manual that we special ordered while stationed in W. Germany). We have really liked all of the Chrysler products we've owned (2 vans, 2 pickups & a sedan).
1996 Plymouth Voyager
Curtis,05/03/2002
This vehicle drives very nicely when everything is working, but reliability is a major problem. We've had to replace all of the electric locks, both sliding door hinges and the A/C evaporator and compressor (twice). Now we need new shocks/struts and the valve cover gaskets and engine plugs replace. All with only 53,000 miles.
See all 16 reviews of the 1996 Plymouth Voyager
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1996 Plymouth Voyager features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 1996 Plymouth Voyager

Used 1996 Plymouth Voyager Overview

The Used 1996 Plymouth Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Voyager Minivan. Available styles include SE 3dr Minivan, and 3dr Minivan.

