1993 Plymouth Voyager Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$1,107 - $1,925
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The LX trim level has been discontinued, leaving base, SE and LE styles. Front occupants benefit from height-adjustable seatbelts, while rear shoulder belts get lower-mounted anchors to make them more comfortable. On vans equipped with the second-row captain's chairs, there is now a tilt feature to allow for easier access to the third row. New options include a CD player and sportier suspension tuning. Air conditioner units switch to non-CFC refrigerator and get quieter, more powerful fans. In addition, AWD models can be equipped with a rear air conditioner to keep backseat occupants happy. Finally, AWD vans are eligible for a decor package that comes with five-spoke alloy wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Plymouth Voyager.

5(30%)
4(40%)
3(30%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great deal
Sergio,08/23/2010
I love my little voyager! I paid 600 bucks and it is worthy of each one. never let me down or let me on street. I highly recommend this van. Cheap and reliable transportation for my family. it is not a beautiful van but for 600 bucks it bring us from TX to CT without problems.
WONDERFUL DEAL
nicks,08/11/2002
BOUGHT THIS VAN AS AN EXTRA FOR THE FAMILY, WE NOW DRIVE IT AS THE PRIMARY ONE. IT HAS 114,000 MILES ON IT AND NEVER GIVES A BIT OF TROUBLE. PLENTY OF ROOM FOR OUR FAMILY OF FIVE WITH GOOD GAS MILAGE. THIS VAN WAS A GREAT BUY FOR US. STRONGLY RECOMEND IT.
Most reliable vehicle I ever owned!!
pwhatley,07/22/2003
I bought this van in 1996 with 83K miles on it. It now has 190,000K on it.This van hasn't ever broken down on us in 7 years!!(knock on wood) We put it in the shop once and that was to get the timing belt changed. The original alternator was just replaced a couple months ago!! My wife wants a newer van,but I hate to get rid of this one!! Would recommend this van to anyone!!
Not much here.
Justin ,10/30/2002
Not a real relible van at all it's engine starts making sounds at abuot 25,000 miles and transmision goes out at 100,000.
See all 10 reviews of the 1993 Plymouth Voyager
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Plymouth Voyager

Used 1993 Plymouth Voyager Overview

The Used 1993 Plymouth Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Voyager Minivan. Available styles include LE 3dr Minivan AWD, SE 3dr Minivan AWD, LE 3dr Minivan, SE 3dr Minivan, and 3dr Minivan.

