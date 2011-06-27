1993 Plymouth Voyager Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,107 - $1,925
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
The LX trim level has been discontinued, leaving base, SE and LE styles. Front occupants benefit from height-adjustable seatbelts, while rear shoulder belts get lower-mounted anchors to make them more comfortable. On vans equipped with the second-row captain's chairs, there is now a tilt feature to allow for easier access to the third row. New options include a CD player and sportier suspension tuning. Air conditioner units switch to non-CFC refrigerator and get quieter, more powerful fans. In addition, AWD models can be equipped with a rear air conditioner to keep backseat occupants happy. Finally, AWD vans are eligible for a decor package that comes with five-spoke alloy wheels.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Sergio,08/23/2010
I love my little voyager! I paid 600 bucks and it is worthy of each one. never let me down or let me on street. I highly recommend this van. Cheap and reliable transportation for my family. it is not a beautiful van but for 600 bucks it bring us from TX to CT without problems.
nicks,08/11/2002
BOUGHT THIS VAN AS AN EXTRA FOR THE FAMILY, WE NOW DRIVE IT AS THE PRIMARY ONE. IT HAS 114,000 MILES ON IT AND NEVER GIVES A BIT OF TROUBLE. PLENTY OF ROOM FOR OUR FAMILY OF FIVE WITH GOOD GAS MILAGE. THIS VAN WAS A GREAT BUY FOR US. STRONGLY RECOMEND IT.
pwhatley,07/22/2003
I bought this van in 1996 with 83K miles on it. It now has 190,000K on it.This van hasn't ever broken down on us in 7 years!!(knock on wood) We put it in the shop once and that was to get the timing belt changed. The original alternator was just replaced a couple months ago!! My wife wants a newer van,but I hate to get rid of this one!! Would recommend this van to anyone!!
Justin ,10/30/2002
Not a real relible van at all it's engine starts making sounds at abuot 25,000 miles and transmision goes out at 100,000.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
