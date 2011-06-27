  1. Home
1998 Plymouth Voyager Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy inside but easy to park. Optional ABS. Low price.
  • Not the most reliable vehicle on the road.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Who's the minivan champ? Why, Chrysler Corporation is, of course. They pioneered the concept of a seven-passenger box-on-wheels way back in 1984, and have dominated this market since. Two years ago, the Chrysler minivans received a complete makeover that instantly relegated newcomers Ford Windstar and Honda Odyssey to runner-up status.

In the past, Plymouth renderings of Chrysler Corporation's popular front-drive minivans have been virtual clones of the Dodge Caravan. In engineering and design, that's also true of this latest iteration. In an assertive marketing move, however, Plymouth is pushing value pricing, aiming squarely at entry-level buyers who are shopping for their first minivans. Instead of the three-model lineup that Dodge shoppers face, Plymouth offers only two short-wheelbase Voyagers: the base model and a step-up SE. SE models get a standard 3.0-liter engine. This year, you can also opt for the "Expresso" graphics and gizmo package, which includes a handy remote keyless entry.

A 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is standard on base models, but these sizable vans benefit from a little extra oomph when the V6 is selected. Acceleration with the available 3.3-liter engine is pretty strong from startup, but sometimes unimpressive when merging onto an expressway. Automatic transmission shifts are neat and smooth. Engine and tire sounds are virtually absent.

Though tautly suspended, the ride is seldom harsh or jarring, unless you get onto truly rough surfaces. Even then, the seven-passenger minivan behaves itself well. Light steering wheel response makes handling even more car-like than in the past. Visibility is great, courtesy of more glass and a reduced-height cowl.

So, how do engineers improve a nearly perfect package for 1998? The SE model comes standard with a 3.0-liter 4EATX engine. And a new five-point belt system makes it easier to buckle Junior into the child safety seat.

This minivan exhibits not a hint of looseness, squeaks or rattles, feeling tight all over. Toyota's Sienna and the GM minivans are the strongest challengers, but we think that the Voyager is the superior minivan.

1998 Highlights

Expresso Decor Package, four new exterior colors and "next generation" depowered airbags.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Plymouth Voyager.

5(32%)
4(39%)
3(12%)
2(14%)
1(3%)
3.8
31 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Voyagers Rock
voyager99,04/01/2013
I bought a 1998 Plymouth Voyager with 165,000 miles on it in 2011 for 1100 and all I can say is Im impressed. Ive put just about ZERO money into it and even was late on the oil changes but this thing still starts with the first turn of the key. Other minor things have gone wrong as the car is old but nothing major. I work with a guy that also owns one and he says its the best vehicle he has ever owned. I hear these are not so reliable but that has not been my experience. Take it for what it is, if you can find one for a cheap price grab it. Its a fun and comfortable vehicle to drive and I loved mine till I sold it for a newer car.
Good ole faithful
Angie,10/05/2008
This has been the best van that I could say our family has ever owned. We got it with about 90K and now it has 113,000 and is still running like a champ. The interior is crazy comfortable and it is built nice a strong on the outside. We abuse our cars though a little, since we are always so busy, but this vehicle hasn't given out on us at all. No major repairs whatsoever, just some brake fixing but that's about it. Love this van, it's picked up almost every single person in our family like a taxi cab and it just goes all over the city like a little bus. I love this vehicle!
expensive mistake
tooltime1,01/14/2006
What seemed to be a good deal, even after having a mechanic look at it, was in fact a ticking time bomb. Within 1000 miles it overheated and cost $1750.00 to fix (oil in radiator); pretty much everything but heads were replaced then a rear main seal. Then the alternator belt snapped and went into main belt and fried compressor. To add to my stupidity I bought a Wynns warranty, which paid next to nothing on all repairs. It is not even good enough to be used as toilet paper. The ASE mechanics that have worked on this are not big fans of any Plymouth, especially late 90s models. From now on I will by used 1 year old with manufacturers warranty.
My Baby served me well!
kathy,09/05/2008
I have enjoyed my Voyager over the past 11 years. I average 20 miles per gal in the city and 25 highway. I have been doing many trips to Virginia Beach since my twin grandsons and daughter live there and I feel its time to look for a new vehicle but I don't know what I want. I love my Voyager and just had the evaporator core replaced. My mechanic says its time to start looking for something newer to be safe since I am female and drive the trip alone. I do not have one scratch or rust spot on it and until the past year it was keep outside year round.
See all 31 reviews of the 1998 Plymouth Voyager
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
