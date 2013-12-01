Used 2001 Chrysler Voyager for Sale Near Me
- 126,330 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,000
Anderson Toyota - Loves Park / Illinois
CALL 815-397-8995 TODAY!! ONE OWNER NEW TOYOTA TRADE!! 126K MILES!! 3.3L V6 POWER!! PATRIOT BLUE PEARLCOAT!! POWER WINDOWS WITH CRUISE CONTROL!! RIGHT HERE AT THE ANDERSON USED CAR SUPERSTORE!! Home test-drives and delivery available! Patriot Blue Pearlcoat 2001 Chrysler Voyager FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 SMPIRecent Arrival!Buy or lease from the comfort of your home! From start to finish - you can build your deal online with FAST LANE. Remote test-drives and delivery available. A truly contact-free process! View pricing and payment options, research and choose protection products, arrange financing and even upload needed documents! Call us today to check availability! New and used sales 815-397-8900. Your number one source for used cars in Rockford! Over 400 to choose from! Free Autocheck! Family-owned and proudly serving Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Belvidere, Winnebago and Boone Counties and Northern Illinois / Southern Wisconsin for 50 years. Our commitment to customer service is second-to-none. Your Rockford Used Cars Superstore on the corner of Riverside and Perryville!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chrysler Voyager with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GJ25301B122681
Stock: TN11905A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 88,372 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990
Castle Honda - Morton Grove / Illinois
Low Miles Only 88,372 + Wholesale To The Public - These cars may have some cosmetic blemishes or mechanical issues but are priced accordingly! Save before it goes to auction - Being sold as is and shown - No warranty - Buyer be ware ++.++ Visit Us Today A short visit to Castle Honda located at 6900 West Dempster Street, Morton Grove, IL 60053 can get you a trustworthy Honda today! - In the event of human error Castle Honda retains the right to retract any price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chrysler Voyager LX with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GJ45GX1B114862
Stock: 3769B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 5,913 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$23,665$2,618 Below Market
South Shore Nissan - Amityville / New York
BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, HEATED SEAT PACKAGE, PREMIUM AUDIO, PREMIUM LEATHER, REAR PARKING BACKUP CAMERA, 17 x 7 Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Ultratec Leatherette Bucket Seats, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 2519 miles below market average! 2020 Chrysler Voyager LXI FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Red CARFAX One-Owner.19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Voyager LXi Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1DG5LR157092
Stock: U04413R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 5,302 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$24,750$2,701 Below Market
Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
2020 Chrysler Voyager LX Velvet Red Pearlcoat REMOTE STARTER*, SAFETY TEC PKG *, BACKUP CAMERA *, BLUETOOTH *, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO *, CD PLAYER*.19/28 City/Highway MPGFCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance * 125 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle HistoryAt Zeigler Schaumburg CDJ, Home of the BEST PRICE GUARANTEE, we take pride in treating our customers like family, ensuring that your experience is one that you will never forget. Every vehicle has been through a 125 point safety inspection completed by a certified technician and professionally cleaned and disinfected for your protection. Take advantage of our VIP internet experience by contacting us at 847-882-8400 to schedule a test drive. We are proud to service customers in Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Elgin, Barrington, Chicago, & anywhere in the Great state of Illinois, saving you time & money on any New or Pre-owned vehicle! See dealer for complete details, dealer is not responsible for pricing errors, all prices, plus tax, title, plate, and doc fee. Serving Illinois and all of our surrounding cities like Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Elgin, Barrington, & Chicago. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/. Zeigler CDJ- FOR A GREAT EXPERIENCE .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Voyager LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CG1LR110756
Stock: 200323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-25-2019
- 2,242 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$24,950$2,501 Below Market
Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
2020 Chrysler Voyager LX Bright White Clearcoat SAFETY TEC PKG *, BACKUP CAMERA *, BLUETOOTH *, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO *, CD PLAYER*, COLD WEATHER GROUP, BLACK STOW N' PLACE ROOF RACK.19/28 City/Highway MPGFCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * 125 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption BenefitsAt Zeigler Schaumburg CDJ, Home of the BEST PRICE GUARANTEE, we take pride in treating our customers like family, ensuring that your experience is one that you will never forget. Every vehicle has been through a 125 point safety inspection completed by a certified technician and professionally cleaned and disinfected for your protection. Take advantage of our VIP internet experience by contacting us at 847-882-8400 to schedule a test drive. We are proud to service customers in Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Elgin, Barrington, Chicago, & anywhere in the Great state of Illinois, saving you time & money on any New or Pre-owned vehicle! See dealer for complete details, dealer is not responsible for pricing errors, all prices, plus tax, title, plate, and doc fee. Serving Illinois and all of our surrounding cities like Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Elgin, Barrington, & Chicago. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/. Zeigler CDJ- FOR A GREAT EXPERIENCE .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Voyager LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CG4LR110752
Stock: 200350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-26-2019
- 8,890 miles
$24,500
Classic Chevrolet Pre-Owned - Grapevine / Texas
Tri zone digital climate control digital display screen, rear vision camera, 2nd row bucket seats, 3rd row bench seat, aluminum wheels, dual power sliding side doors. We offer the best selection of premium quality vehicles in Texas with over 300 units in stock. My commitment to you is this: Provide a great vehicle at a fair price in a relaxed atmosphere. Classic Chevrolet - Relax, Enjoy the Difference (817) 410-6160
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Voyager LXi Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1DG1LR157039
Stock: LR157039P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 3,052 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,000$2,008 Below Market
Fullerton Ford - Somerville / New Jersey
CERTIFIED FACTORY-BACKED VEHICLE7-YEAR/100,000-MILE POWERTRAIN LIMITED WARRANTY exp 01/02//27CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT24-HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCECAR RENTAL ALLOWANCESIRUSXM SATELLITE RADIO 3 MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Voyager L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1AG5LR105398
Stock: LR105398A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 5,770 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,499
South Toyota - Dallas / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Velvet Red Pearlcoat 2020 Chrysler Voyager LXI FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTOdometer is 4853 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPGWe deliver!! Your safety is our top priority. Browse our website at www.southtoyotapm.com, select your new or pre-owned vehicle and contact us virtually via FaceTime, Skype, screen share, telephone, or text. We'll bring the test drive to you and completely sanitize the vehicle. If you have a trade, we also conduct accurate remote valuation. When you're satisfied with your selection, complete our online finance application and a member of our team will contact you to schedule delivery of your new vehicle on a day and time that's most convenient for you. Finally, we will deliver your new vehicle and any remaining paperwork directly to your home so that you won't have to set foot into the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Voyager LXi Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1DG0LR148249
Stock: SP148249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,108 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,781
Excellence Auto Direct - Euless / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Voyager LXi Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1DG5LR172630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,056 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFive Star Dealer
$25,988$865 Below Market
Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Columbus / Ohio
Only 11,006 Miles! Boasts 28 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Chrysler Voyager delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27K -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic, POWER LIFTGATE.* This Chrysler Voyager Features the Following Options *JAZZ BLUE PEARLCOAT, INFLATABLE SPARE TIRE KIT -inc: 17" Inflatable Spare Tire, Portable Air Compressor w/o Sealant, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD), BLACK SEATS, ALLOY/BLACK, ULTRATEC LEATHERETTE BUCKET SEATS, Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum, Variable intermittent wipers, Ultratec Leatherette Bucket Seats, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chrysler Voyager come see us at Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 1888 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43229. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Voyager LXi Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1DGXLR184286
Stock: 41031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 1,403 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,990$461 Below Market
Tom Ahl Buick GMC - Lima / Ohio
You can now buy your next vehicle all online! We have added the WebBuy app to our website so you can select you new vehicle, get a trade-in value on your vehicle, even arrange financing all from the safety of your own home. Do it at your own pace, be in control and buy your new vehicle on your terms. Click the Buy Now button to get started.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! INCLUDES LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS!, ONE OWNER, SIRIUS XM, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA.19/28 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 9395 miles below market average!For over 50 years, Tom Ahl has been committed to earning your business, trust and friendship by providing you with the greatest value in a vehicle for the lowest cost to you. We offer full disclosure with every vehicle by providing a complimentary Autocheck vehicle history report and a copy of repairs made following our extensive 72 point inspection. For a "deal so good it'll knock your socks off", visit Tom Ahl's today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Voyager LXi Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1DG1LR168445
Stock: C60177A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 10,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$26,251$606 Below Market
Towne Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hamburg / New York
Please call for availability. (716) 646-5200. Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2020 Chrysler Voyager LXI 3.6L V6 24V VVT 9-Speed 948TE Automatic FWD ***PACIFICA LOOK ALIKE***, ***CERTIFIED***, ***CARFAX 1 OWNER***, ***SPIC & SPAN CLEAN***, ***UPSCALE LXI DECOR***, ***TOO NEW TO BE CALLED USED***, #BUDGETFITTER, $$$PRICE DROP ALERT$$$.19/28 City/Highway MPGPlease contact us at 716-646-5200 or stop in and see why everyone is saying We love our Towne!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Voyager LXi Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1DG4LR145127
Stock: CP5327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 3,741 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$26,898$227 Below Market
Mark Allen Chevrolet - Glenpool / Oklahoma
MARK ALLEN CHEVROLET LETS DO BUSINESS!!!! CONTACT US TODAY!!! CARFAX One-Owner. Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2020 Chrysler Voyager LXI FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Voyager LXI, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 9-Speed 948TE Automatic, FWD, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat, black Artificial Leather, 17" x 7" Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Front dual zone A/C, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Security system.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2279 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Voyager LXi Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1DG8LR181869
Stock: P181869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- certified
2020 Chrysler Voyager L2,099 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,431
Roberson Motors - Salem / Oregon
We're Open and We Deliver. A 3.6L V6 24V VVT engine accompanied by a 9-Speed 948TE Automatic transmission is going to get you where you want to go and then some! Get there in style and comfort with a Bright White Clearcoat exterior and black Cloth interior in this 2020 Chrysler Voyager L. Call a Roberson Chrysler Jeep associate at 503-363-4117 and ask for some up-close pictures of this gorgeous Voyager, or you can set up a time to come test drive this Chrysler for yourself. Donâ t forget to ask about our great deals and incentives that we are offering this month. Our experienced team here at Roberson Chrysler Jeep knows this Chrysler Voyager inside and out and will help you leave our dealership with good stories of a great experience. Some good things to know about this Chrysler Voyager include... it has a clean Carfax, which means no reports of accidents or of damage, and it's waiting at Roberson Chrysler Jeep for a new home!, This Voyager is also equipped with some awesome features like, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 19/28 City/Highway MPG Certified. FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * 125 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Warranty Deductible: $100
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Voyager L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1AG9LR105341
Stock: CP345
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 3,247 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,933$654 Below Market
Roseville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Roseville / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! -1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX***, FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED DEALERSHIP FOR 37 YEARS***, BACK UP CAMERA***, -REAR HEAT AND AIRCONDITIONING***, 3RD ROW STOW 'N GO !!!. ***Why buy from us? We have a great selection, competitive and transparent pricing and good people! We've been an independent family owned dealership for over 37 years that treats every customer like family. Come in and see for yourself!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Voyager L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1AG7LR110649
Stock: R45863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 3,966 miles
$24,081$1,120 Below Market
Neil Huffman Chevrolet Buick GMC of Frankfort - Frankfort / Kentucky
2020 Chrysler Voyager LXI FWD 3.6L V6 24V VVT ~~~ Call (502) 695-9050 to check availability + get your personalized quote ~~~. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2 YEARS COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! This car is priced competitively using our EXCLUSIVE Huffman Value Pricing technology, guaranteeing you a NO HAGGLE/ REAL-TIME market value price. In other words, we don't artificially inflate our prices by thousands of dollars in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers. We give you our BEST price up front, with NO 'back-and-forth' negotiating. NET OF ALL REBATES. All trade-ins are welcome. We'll buy your car even if you don't buy ours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Voyager LXi Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1DG3LR151467
Stock: TG51467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 2,490 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,935$892 Below Market
Pine Belt Chevrolet - Lakewood / New Jersey
Pine Belt proudly offers it's customers our very best in treatment, service, and of course price! Certified. CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, PRICE REDUCED!, CHRYSLER CERTIFIED!, Voyager LX, FWD, Jazz Blue Pearlcoat, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Fully automatic headlights, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power driver seat, Quick Order Package 27E, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7' Display, Rear air conditioning, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. Jazz Blue Pearlcoat 2020 Chrysler Voyager LX Pine Belt Enterprises, Inc. Is a family owned and operated new and pre-owned vehicle automobile center. Our hand-picked pedigreed inventory sets us apart from all other dealerships offering pre-owned vehicles in New Jersey. Why? We secure most of our inventory through our vast network of dealers that we've worked with over the last 80 years to hand pick trade-ins. We also purchase our customers cars and run them through our intensive 172 point inspection process. More than 40% of these vehicles NEVER make it through this process and are NEVER offered for sale. We like to call this the Pine Belt difference...if we wouldn't sell it our family...we won't sell it to yours. Pine Belt Enterprises, Inc. Proudly offers you the highest quality vehicles that represent the best value ANYWHERE, a friendly and comfortable purchase experience with absolutely no pressure, and a completely transparent process providing you with all of the information you require to make the most educated purchase decision possible. We provide comprehensive warranty options, financing from multiple banks and sources, free Carfax reports, and will even bring any one of our vehicles to you for a test drive. Call, click, or stop by today for a WORLD CLASS purchase experience that is second to NONE in New Jersey. From our family to yours...we looking forward to serving you!, Stock Number: R122047, VIN Number: 2C4RC1CGXLR122047, Style Name: Passenger Van LX, Make: Chrysler, Model: Voyager, Model Year: 2020, Type: Van, Vehicle Trim: LX, Interior Color: Alloy/Black, Body Type: Regular, Exterior Color: Jazz Blue Pearlcoat, MPG Automatic City: 19, MPG Automatic Highway: 28, Engine Description: 3.6L V6, Fuel Type: Gasoline, Fuel Induction: Sequential MPI, Valves Per Cylinder: 4, Aspiration: Normal, Driven Wheels: Front-Wheel, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, Wheels Rims: Silver Aluminum, Drive Train Type: FWD, Independent Suspension: Four-Wheel, Stabilizer Bar: Front, Clock, Compass, External Temp, Low Fuel Level, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent, Privacy Glass: Deep, Rear Defogger, Rear Wiper: Fixed Interval, Antenna Type: Integrated Roof, Audio System: Siriusxm AM/FM/Satellite, Speakers: 6, Drivers Height: Power, Drivers Lumbar: Power 4-Way, Drivers Power: 8, Seating Capacity: 7, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Upholstery: Cloth, Folding: Fold Forward Seatback, Folding Thirdrow Seat: Manual, Thirdrow Seat Type: 60-40, Center Console: Partial With Storage, Cruise Control, Cupholders: Front And Rear, Door Pockets: Driver, Passenger And Rear, Overhead Console: Mini With Storage, Power Outlets: 2, Seatback Storage: 2, Steering Adjustment: Tilt And Telescopic, Steering Power: Electric Power Steering, Power Mirrors: Power Remote, Power Door Locks, Windows: Power Windows, Air Conditioning: Automatic, Air Filtration: Interior Air Filtration, Trunk Lights: Cargo Area Light, Center Console Trim: Piano Black, Dash Trim: Colored, Door Trim: Colored, Mats: Carpet Front And Rear, Reading Lights: Front, Shift Knob: Metal-Look, Steering Wheel Trim: Urethane, Vanity Mirrors: Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Bumpers: Body-Colored, Door Reinforcement: Side-Impact Door Beam, NHTSA Passenger Grade: Excellent, NHTSA Driver Grade: Excellent, NHTSA Side Impact Front Grade: Excellent, NHTSA Side Impact Back Grade: Excellent, Turning Circle:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Voyager LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CGXLR122047
Stock: R122047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- 8,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,990$949 Below Market
TSF Auto Sales - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
This 2020 Chrysler Voyager 4dr LX Wagon features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat with a Alloy/Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Full Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Power Sliding Door, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Voyager LXi Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1DG0LR146999
Stock: 146999CH
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
