1990 Plymouth Voyager Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,003 - $1,745
Used Voyager for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
All models get a 20-gallon fuel tank.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Plymouth Voyager.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rex101,07/02/2010
It may not have been stylish to have a minivan but it was comfortable, reliable, and got you safely to your destination. 20 years of faithful service with only minor repairs, got to love it, and will miss it too.
unclebopp,03/07/2009
we bought this new, when we had to be able to move 7 people at a time. It was a big decision my dad made and it has proven its worth many times over. we change the oil at suggested times and tires get rotated. A keeper.
Bill,08/20/2009
Bought this van new and, after 435,000 kilometres, she is still getting the job done with the same engine and transmission. I change the oil regularly and treat her with respect she has earned. What a trooper!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Plymouth Voyager features & specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Voyager
Related Used 1990 Plymouth Voyager info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019