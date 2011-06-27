  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(3)
1990 Plymouth Voyager Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

All models get a 20-gallon fuel tank.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Minivan
Rex101,07/02/2010
It may not have been stylish to have a minivan but it was comfortable, reliable, and got you safely to your destination. 20 years of faithful service with only minor repairs, got to love it, and will miss it too.
a winner
unclebopp,03/07/2009
we bought this new, when we had to be able to move 7 people at a time. It was a big decision my dad made and it has proven its worth many times over. we change the oil at suggested times and tires get rotated. A keeper.
My Trusty Rusty Old Mini
Bill,08/20/2009
Bought this van new and, after 435,000 kilometres, she is still getting the job done with the same engine and transmission. I change the oil regularly and treat her with respect she has earned. What a trooper!
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Plymouth Voyager Overview

The Used 1990 Plymouth Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Voyager Minivan. Available styles include SE 3dr Minivan, Turbo 3dr Minivan, LE 3dr Minivan, LX Turbo 3dr Minivan, 3dr Minivan, LE Turbo 3dr Minivan, SE Turbo 3dr Minivan, and LX 3dr Minivan.

