Consumer Rating
(10)
1991 Plymouth Voyager Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

2000
List Price Estimate
$954 - $1,659
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Like the rest of the Chrysler minivan lineup, the Voyager has been redesigned for 1991. Sleeker sheet metal, restyled interiors and available features like a driver-side airbag, antilock brakes, all-wheel drive and second-row captain's chairs top the list of changes. A 100-horsepower, 2.5-liter four-cylinder is standard on most Voyagers, but buyers can get either a 141-hp, 3.0-liter V6 or 150-hp, 3.3-liter V6 as an option. AWD models get the bigger V6 standard, while highline LX models come with the 3.0-liter motor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Plymouth Voyager.

5(10%)
4(60%)
3(0%)
2(10%)
1(20%)
3.3
10 reviews
See all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The mini van was a lemon
Thorne,06/25/2002
This van was a lemon with a capital L
a long term reliability time after time
sweet pepper,09/01/2002
A workhorse of a car it can haul people or loads consistently. If you treat it well with regular checkups and maintenance has required no major work above the norm. Only caveat is the paint job by the factory sloppy and tends to peal-a problem on most 12 year old cars in winter zones.
Avoid at all costs!
steve ross,09/05/2002
Trouble from the word go. Multiple computer/engine problems, and the usual endless stream of American car recalls. at 70k miles engine was shot, I was very angry, and neither the dealer nor Chrysler cared that I was dissatisfied. I would not buy another one if it sold for $100 new, got 400 mpg, and ran on tap water.
Would definatly but another!!!
Chrysler Fan,09/15/2002
Comfortable vehicle, but would be nice if passenger seat was adjustable. Had many small failures, overhead console, driver's window, cruise control, but with this many miles you expect some money to go into it. The engine is awesome (3.3 V6), but transmission has had problems. Great family car for trips and hauling. Paint problems also.
See all 10 reviews of the 1991 Plymouth Voyager
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1991 Plymouth Voyager features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Plymouth Voyager

Used 1991 Plymouth Voyager Overview

The Used 1991 Plymouth Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Voyager Minivan. Available styles include LE 3dr Minivan, LX 3dr Minivan, 3dr Minivan, LE 3dr Minivan AWD, LX 3dr Minivan AWD, SE 3dr Minivan AWD, and SE 3dr Minivan.

