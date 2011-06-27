1991 Plymouth Voyager Review
Other years
1991 Highlights
Like the rest of the Chrysler minivan lineup, the Voyager has been redesigned for 1991. Sleeker sheet metal, restyled interiors and available features like a driver-side airbag, antilock brakes, all-wheel drive and second-row captain's chairs top the list of changes. A 100-horsepower, 2.5-liter four-cylinder is standard on most Voyagers, but buyers can get either a 141-hp, 3.0-liter V6 or 150-hp, 3.3-liter V6 as an option. AWD models get the bigger V6 standard, while highline LX models come with the 3.0-liter motor.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Thorne,06/25/2002
This van was a lemon with a capital L
sweet pepper,09/01/2002
A workhorse of a car it can haul people or loads consistently. If you treat it well with regular checkups and maintenance has required no major work above the norm. Only caveat is the paint job by the factory sloppy and tends to peal-a problem on most 12 year old cars in winter zones.
steve ross,09/05/2002
Trouble from the word go. Multiple computer/engine problems, and the usual endless stream of American car recalls. at 70k miles engine was shot, I was very angry, and neither the dealer nor Chrysler cared that I was dissatisfied. I would not buy another one if it sold for $100 new, got 400 mpg, and ran on tap water.
Chrysler Fan,09/15/2002
Comfortable vehicle, but would be nice if passenger seat was adjustable. Had many small failures, overhead console, driver's window, cruise control, but with this many miles you expect some money to go into it. The engine is awesome (3.3 V6), but transmission has had problems. Great family car for trips and hauling. Paint problems also.
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
