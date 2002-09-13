  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Voyager

Used 2000 Plymouth Voyager

2000 Plymouth Voyager 4 Dr SE Passenger Van
(13)

Used 2000 Plymouth Voyager

Build and Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Carlike handling, great value, attractive styling.

Facing competition that is superior in terms of reliability and crashworthiness, the Voyager's sole advantage is its lower selling price.

Vehicle overview

Chrysler used to be the minivan champion. They pioneered the concept of a seven-passenger box-on-wheels way back in 1984, and have effectively dominated this market until last year, when competition from Ford and Honda finally caught up and surpassed them in terms of features, power and crashworthiness.

Plymouth renderings of Chrysler's popular front-drive minivans have been virtual clones of the Dodge Caravan in terms of engineering and design since day one. However, Plymouth is pushing low pricing, aiming squarely at entry-level buyers who are shopping for their first minivans. Voyagers for 2000 are lightly equipped value-leaders for the company, and with the demise of the Plymouth brand, will soldier on with Chrysler nameplates.

For now, leftover Plymouths exist in short- (Voyager) and long-wheelbase (Grand Voyager) versions in two levels of trim: the base model and the step-up SE. A 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is standard on base models, but these sizable vans benefit from a little extra oomph when an optional V6 is selected. Acceleration with the 3.3-liter, 158-horsepower engine is pretty strong from startup, but sometimes unimpressive when merging onto an expressway. Automatic transmission shifts are neat and smooth. Engine and tire sounds are virtually absent.

Though tautly suspended, the ride is seldom harsh or jarring, unless you get onto truly rough surfaces. Handling is exceptional for a minivan. You might even call it fun. Combined with light steering wheel response and great visibility, the Voyager and Grand Voyager are easy to handle in urban traffic and suburban shopping centers. So, how does Plymouth improve on this package for 2000? By keeping the price low and the value high. Four new colors debut, and a new T-Plus package is available. Vans equipped with T-Plus include a V6 engine, power windows, locks and mirrors, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel, and a cloth interior. T-Plus models sell for about $20,000.

Newly revised minivans from Honda, Ford, Mazda and GM are the strongest challengers, but the Voyager holds its own when it comes to value. Where else can you get a commodious and decently equipped minivan for 20 grand?

2000 Highlights

The Expresso trim level is discontinued. A new option package that Plymouth calls "T-Plus" allows buyers to pick up the 3.0-liter V6, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel and power windows, mirrors and locks, all for about $20,000. Base models now come standard with a cassette player. Note that this is your last opportunity to get a Plymouth-badged Voyager, as Chrysler dismantles its value-oriented division -- all future Voyagers will be badged as Chryslers.
Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2000 Plymouth Voyager pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Voyager lease offers
2000 Plymouth Voyager price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Plymouth Voyager.

5 star reviews: 0%
4 star reviews: 62%
3 star reviews: 23%
2 star reviews: 15%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 3.5 stars based on 13 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • spaciousness
  • value
  • appearance
  • oil
  • engine
  • sound system
  • dashboard
  • lights
  • handling & steering
  • visibility
  • transmission
  • comfort
  • seats
  • technology
  • road noise
  • fuel efficiency
  • electrical system
  • brakes
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • climate control

Most helpful consumer reviews

3.75 out of 5 stars, I musta got a good one
dap56,

7 passenger, 3.3LV6, with driver's side sliding door, 95,000 miles, and just had my first semi major repair (starter). The rest of the car is original, even the marker bulbs. One serpentine belt change, it's on its 3rd set of tires and brakes, which is all normal maintenance on any car along with oil and filter changes every 5000 miles. I'll probably swap out hoses, belts and fluids at 100k just as a matter of principle. Very comfortable and has been more reliable than my wife's Honda Accord. Now that the kids are gone, I'd like to get rid of it for something that gets better mileage, but I just can't justify it.

3.75 out of 5 stars, Great vehicle for 8 years
Peter B,

We bought this vehicle new in 2000. Since then we have put on 172,000 miles with almost no problems. One $80 dollar sensor and a $220 transmission leak. That's it other than stuff you would normally have to service. Not the most flashy vehicle but a solid value.

3.75 out of 5 stars, 2000 SE Voyager - Pretty Good
zatex,

I've now had this vehicle for 4 years. In these years, I have had transmission problems twice and brake problems once. Have replaced the tyres once. But overall this has been a good buy. Whoever owned it before me, put on 30,000 miles in 6 months! Since then, I've only added another 33,100! She's been fair on fuel consumption (avg 17 mpg mostly short drives of 2-3 miles at a time). Very easy drive, and puts the kids to sleep easily too!

1.625 out of 5 stars, Bad Reliability
trekiew,

Have had multiple mechanical problems. Though it is still covered under waranty, still is a big hassle. In the last year, we have had transmission replaced, the A/C compressor replaced, belts replaced, something in the steering column, etc... The dealership has been friendly - but enough is enough!

Write a review

See all 13 reviews

Used Years for Plymouth Voyager
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990

Features & Specs

3dr Minivan features & specs
3dr Minivan
N/A
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
SE 4dr Minivan features & specs
SE 4dr Minivan
N/A
MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
See all Used 2000 Plymouth Voyager features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal
Plymouth Voyager for sale
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990

FAQ

Is the Plymouth Voyager a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2000 Voyager both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Plymouth Voyager fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Voyager gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg to 20 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Plymouth Voyager. Learn more

Is the Plymouth Voyager reliable?

To determine whether the Plymouth Voyager is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Voyager. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Voyager's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2000 Plymouth Voyager a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2000 Plymouth Voyager is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2000 Voyager is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2000 Plymouth Voyager?

The least-expensive 2000 Plymouth Voyager is the 2000 Plymouth Voyager SE 4dr Minivan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Plymouth Voyager?

    If you're interested in the Plymouth Voyager, the next question is, which Voyager model is right for you? Voyager variants include 3dr Minivan, and SE 4dr Minivan. For a full list of Voyager models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2000 Plymouth Voyager

    Used 2000 Plymouth Voyager Overview

    The Used 2000 Plymouth Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Voyager Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, and SE 4dr Minivan.

    What do people think of the 2000 Plymouth Voyager?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2000 Plymouth Voyager and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2000 Voyager 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2000 Voyager.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2000 Plymouth Voyager and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2000 Voyager featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2000 Plymouth Voyager?

    Which 2000 Plymouth Voyagers are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Plymouth Voyager for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2000 Plymouth Voyager.

    Can't find a new 2000 Plymouth Voyagers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Plymouth Voyager for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,532.

    Find a new Plymouth for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,898.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2000 Plymouth Voyager?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Plymouth lease specials

    Related Used 2000 Plymouth Voyager info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider