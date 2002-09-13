Used 2000 Plymouth Voyager
- Carlike handling, great value, attractive styling.
7 passenger, 3.3LV6, with driver's side sliding door, 95,000 miles, and just had my first semi major repair (starter). The rest of the car is original, even the marker bulbs. One serpentine belt change, it's on its 3rd set of tires and brakes, which is all normal maintenance on any car along with oil and filter changes every 5000 miles. I'll probably swap out hoses, belts and fluids at 100k just as a matter of principle. Very comfortable and has been more reliable than my wife's Honda Accord. Now that the kids are gone, I'd like to get rid of it for something that gets better mileage, but I just can't justify it.
We bought this vehicle new in 2000. Since then we have put on 172,000 miles with almost no problems. One $80 dollar sensor and a $220 transmission leak. That's it other than stuff you would normally have to service. Not the most flashy vehicle but a solid value.
I've now had this vehicle for 4 years. In these years, I have had transmission problems twice and brake problems once. Have replaced the tyres once. But overall this has been a good buy. Whoever owned it before me, put on 30,000 miles in 6 months! Since then, I've only added another 33,100! She's been fair on fuel consumption (avg 17 mpg mostly short drives of 2-3 miles at a time). Very easy drive, and puts the kids to sleep easily too!
Have had multiple mechanical problems. Though it is still covered under waranty, still is a big hassle. In the last year, we have had transmission replaced, the A/C compressor replaced, belts replaced, something in the steering column, etc... The dealership has been friendly - but enough is enough!
|3dr Minivan
N/A
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|3-speed automatic
|Gas
|150 hp @ 5200 rpm
|SE 4dr Minivan
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|158 hp @ 4850 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal
The least-expensive 2000 Plymouth Voyager is the 2000 Plymouth Voyager SE 4dr Minivan.
Used 2000 Plymouth Voyager Overview
The Used 2000 Plymouth Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Voyager Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, and SE 4dr Minivan.
What do people think of the 2000 Plymouth Voyager?
Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2000 Voyager 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
