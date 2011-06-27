  1. Home
2001 Chrysler Voyager Review

Pros & Cons

  • Car-like driving characteristics, great value, attractive styling.
  • Cheap interior fittings, missing some key features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Enjoyable to drive and ride in, the Voyager offers no-frills minivan transport for the family on a tight budget.

Vehicle overview

The Voyager is to Chrysler what Old Navy is to the Gap conglomerate: Chrysler needed a value leader in the minivan class, as its Town and Country is too upscale. So the spirit of the demised Plymouth nameplate lives on in the low-priced Voyager line. With it, DaimlerChrysler covers the gamut of the minivan spectrum.

The 2001 Voyager sports a more wedge-like profile than its predecessor, along with a larger, deeper grille. Some of the changes include a hood that's been raised by an inch and larger, better illuminating headlamps. As the extended-wheelbase model, deemed the Grand Voyager, is no more (if you want the longer wheelbase, you have to spring for the T and C or Dodge's Grand Caravan), buyers can choose between the base Voyager or the more upscale Voyager LX. If you want a good, solid minivan for under 20 G's, look no further than the Voyager. You won't get all the frills of its upper-class brethren, but you'll get a solid, dependable ride for seven, with standard air conditioning, front and rear power outlets, and a rear bench with rollers that'll facilitate its removal or installation. Step up to the LX and you get standard ABS with a front disc/rear drum setup, power door locks and windows, cruise control, and the option of an in-dash four-disc CD changer.

A 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine good for 150 horsepower and 167 foot-pounds of torque is standard on base models, but the Voyager benefits from a little extra oomph when the LX trim is selected. Acceleration with the 3.3-liter, 180-horsepower (up from last year's 158) engine is strong from startup, with 201 foot-pounds of torque at 4,000 rpm providing a good amount of low-end grunt. Automatic transmission shifts are neat and smooth, and engine and tire sounds are virtually absent.

Though tautly suspended, the ride is seldom harsh or jarring, unless you get onto truly rough surfaces. Handling is exceptional for a minivan. You might even call it fun. Combined with light steering wheel response and great visibility, the Voyager is easy to handle in urban traffic and suburban shopping centers.

Although Chrysler minivans have been criticized in the past for not measuring up to their counterparts in terms of safety ratings, the Voyager's optional side airbags should help in raising these scores. Those, and improved brake components, should go a long way toward protecting the well-being of the occupants of this minivan.

Newly revised minivans from Honda, Ford, Mazda and GM are the strongest challengers, but the Voyager holds its own when it comes to value, especially with the weak Chevy Venture as its only domestic competitor. Where else can you get a commodious and decently equipped minivan for 20 grand?

2001 Highlights

Chrysler's low-end minivan receives an available 3.3-liter V6 engine that's been massaged to put forth more power, an improved suspension and drivetrain to increase ride comfort, dual sliding doors, and available side airbags, all under new, sleek sheetmetal.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chrysler Voyager.

Works for me
ibnyussuf,01/12/2013
Bought my 2001 late 2004 as the second owner, it had 40,000 miles on it. At 90,000 decided that doing preventative repairs would be cheaper than a new used car whose history I didn't know. Changed the shocks, struts/springs, rack & pinion steering, timing belt, tune up, radiator and transmission flush, brakes and a number of other things that escape memory. It now has around 103,000 miles and it is my primary transport. I am a single man and removed the bench seats and have used it for camping trips and hauling furniture. I also renovated my house and used this van to haul everything from Lowe's or Home Depot including sacks of cement. I have a love/hate relationship with this vehicle.
Chrysler> 2001 Voyager
gapbasher,11/26/2012
Buying this at 168,000 miles, for $2120 USD out the door ( tax, tag , and title) So far all I can tell its going to need is struts and an AC blower motor resistor. You can tell its the resistor because it only functions on high. Don't let a mechanic sock you with a new part! The body has some minimal rust in the usual spots. Over all the cargo and people space is great. The sound system is easily upgradable with 6x9's in the rear and front doors and an easy dash kit. Looks just like a town and country, but with a shorter wheel base (6"). So far I have had it 3 weeks with no problems and i tank of gas. I love the MPG., and the flex fuel option with my 3.3l v6.
ok
turk,01/02/2010
bought car with 10,000 mi at 20.000 passenger power window stopped working. this van has had new stabalizer bars at 100,000 mi battery,alternator at 200.000 mi and now the transmission is shot. took my family safely around country 4 times pulling a u-haul trailer. i hate this van because i needed it just a little longer. born jan 2001 died jan 2010 cause of death transmission failure and many nagging ailments. 210,983mi.
Don't buy a Chrysler
Not to happy,02/13/2009
I thought this would last longer, but at 103,000 miles my car is a piece of junk according to the mechanic. It is falling apart, A/C continuosly breaks, computer and electrical problems, sagging headliner, leaking engine hoses. Too much money to repair. This car was great in the beginning but it isn't lasting very long. I would have gotten more time and a better deal with a foreign car. Interior and exterior look nice cosmetically however nothing works. Radio and CD player broke, passenger window doesn't work, battery continuosly shorts out. Never another Chrysler! Oh and struts are shot too!
See all 19 reviews of the 2001 Chrysler Voyager
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2001 Chrysler Voyager features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
