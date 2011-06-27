  1. Home
1992 Plymouth Voyager Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

A driver-side airbag is now standard on all models. Base Voyagers now come with a five-speed manual transmission, requiring shoppers who want an automatic to buy it as an option. An integrated child seat is available for those with toddlers.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Plymouth voyager LE
igstooge,05/11/2003
Great room. With the seats removed fits a full sized refrigerator and the hatch closes. With all seats carries 7 people. Excellent ac. Radio is finicky eith chryslers, you have to leave it on or it is hard to turn on after 60000 miles. I had a head gasket replaced at 32000 (? a fluke) now has 135000 and runs as strong as when brand new.
Plymouth voyager
plt,06/14/2002
Suspensions too loose, rigid rear axle should be converted into independent suspensions
1992 Ply. Voyager 2.5L
jean_valjean2,07/26/2002
Excellent vehicle, mine has over 155,000 miles and it still runs like the day it was built. Surprising fuel mileage for its size. Good for those who want a safe, reliable vehicle. Excellent performance in snow.
Good Vehicle
jk from BH/SJ Mich,12/02/2002
We bought brand new and in over 10 years and 100k miles, have had no major problems w/it. Has been a solid performer and would consider Dodge/Chrysler models again for mini- van.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
