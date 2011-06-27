1992 Plymouth Voyager Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,053 - $1,832
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
A driver-side airbag is now standard on all models. Base Voyagers now come with a five-speed manual transmission, requiring shoppers who want an automatic to buy it as an option. An integrated child seat is available for those with toddlers.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
igstooge,05/11/2003
Great room. With the seats removed fits a full sized refrigerator and the hatch closes. With all seats carries 7 people. Excellent ac. Radio is finicky eith chryslers, you have to leave it on or it is hard to turn on after 60000 miles. I had a head gasket replaced at 32000 (? a fluke) now has 135000 and runs as strong as when brand new.
plt,06/14/2002
Suspensions too loose, rigid rear axle should be converted into independent suspensions
jean_valjean2,07/26/2002
Excellent vehicle, mine has over 155,000 miles and it still runs like the day it was built. Surprising fuel mileage for its size. Good for those who want a safe, reliable vehicle. Excellent performance in snow.
jk from BH/SJ Mich,12/02/2002
We bought brand new and in over 10 years and 100k miles, have had no major problems w/it. Has been a solid performer and would consider Dodge/Chrysler models again for mini- van.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
