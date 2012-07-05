Used 2002 Chrysler Voyager for Sale Near Me

Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois

2020 Chrysler Voyager LX Velvet Red Pearlcoat REMOTE STARTER*, SAFETY TEC PKG *, BACKUP CAMERA *, BLUETOOTH *, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO *, CD PLAYER*.19/28 City/Highway MPGFCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance * 125 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Voyager LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4RC1CG1LR110756

Stock: 200323

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 09-25-2019