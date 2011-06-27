Used 2000 Plymouth Voyager Consumer Reviews
I musta got a good one
7 passenger, 3.3LV6, with driver's side sliding door, 95,000 miles, and just had my first semi major repair (starter). The rest of the car is original, even the marker bulbs. One serpentine belt change, it's on its 3rd set of tires and brakes, which is all normal maintenance on any car along with oil and filter changes every 5000 miles. I'll probably swap out hoses, belts and fluids at 100k just as a matter of principle. Very comfortable and has been more reliable than my wife's Honda Accord. Now that the kids are gone, I'd like to get rid of it for something that gets better mileage, but I just can't justify it.
Great vehicle for 8 years
We bought this vehicle new in 2000. Since then we have put on 172,000 miles with almost no problems. One $80 dollar sensor and a $220 transmission leak. That's it other than stuff you would normally have to service. Not the most flashy vehicle but a solid value.
2000 SE Voyager - Pretty Good
I've now had this vehicle for 4 years. In these years, I have had transmission problems twice and brake problems once. Have replaced the tyres once. But overall this has been a good buy. Whoever owned it before me, put on 30,000 miles in 6 months! Since then, I've only added another 33,100! She's been fair on fuel consumption (avg 17 mpg mostly short drives of 2-3 miles at a time). Very easy drive, and puts the kids to sleep easily too!
Bad Reliability
Have had multiple mechanical problems. Though it is still covered under waranty, still is a big hassle. In the last year, we have had transmission replaced, the A/C compressor replaced, belts replaced, something in the steering column, etc... The dealership has been friendly - but enough is enough!
2000 SE VOYAGER SWB 7 PASS.
Was the best deal at the time.I only have 29,000 miles at present.Had turn signal problems,it took the dealer 2 times to fix them for good,but no big deal.the transmision had a severe shifting problem once,took it back to dealer and they replaced some kind of switch,and it was fine after that.If your on a tight budget,and you get a warranty,its not bad
