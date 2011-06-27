  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(21)
2002 Chrysler Voyager Review

Pros & Cons

  • Surprisingly agile handling, quiet ride (with V6), low price.
  • Some cheap interior bits, limited features and options, questionable reliability.
2020
2003
2002
2001
2000
2003
2002
2001
2000
$857 - $1,417
Edmunds' Expert Review

Enjoyable to drive and ride in, the Voyager offers no-frills minivan transport for the family on a tight budget.

Vehicle overview

After Plymouth went the way of the stegosaurus, Chrysler adopted its Caravan clone, the Voyager. As with the Caravan, the Voyager rides on a 113.3-inch wheelbase, as opposed to the 6-inch-longer wheelbase of the Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town & Country series.

Designed for families that can't afford a minivan with a price tag approaching $30K, the Voyager starts at around $17,000 and comes in three trim levels: eC, base and more luxurious LX.

A 150-horsepower 2.4-liter inline four hooked up to a primitive three-speed automatic propels the base model (a four-speed automatic is optional). The LX is fitted with a 180-horsepower 3.3-liter V6 coupled to a smooth-shifting four-speed automatic.

Making the base model a foolish choice (and causing us to question Chrysler's logic) is the new and cheaper eC model that comes only in Bright Silver paint with a taupe interior. Equipped with the 2.4-liter I4 and a four-speed automatic gearbox, the eC lists for $3,000 less than the base Voyager, yet has a better automatic tranny and the same equipment level. The downside of the eC is that you can't get a V6 engine or a different color, and the options list is very short.

Air conditioning and a stereo with cassette player are standard on the base Voyager and eC. LX models add antilock brakes; power windows, locks and mirrors; and cruise control. Certain features such as leather seating, DVD player and traction control are not available on the Voyager. If you're looking for a mega-loaded minivan, Chrysler has a Town & Country with your name on it.

And if you expect to use the Voyager's seven-passenger capability and/or generous luggage capacity, we'd advise you to get the V6, either as an option on the base van or by opting for the LX model. In addition to more muscle, another benefit of the V6 is its quiet performance, in contrast to the four, which can get buzzy when pushed.

One of the things we've raved about while piloting any of the new Chrysler/Dodge minivans is their agile handling and supple ride characteristics. We suspect that these vans will surprise a lot of folks who expect the driving experience to be an exercise in lethargic vehicle dynamics.

Crash-test scores are mostly good, but not outstanding as on some competitors, such as the Honda Odyssey. Another area where the Chrysler falls a bit short is in reliability history, though the company has improved in this respect in recent years.

For the money, these are sweet driving and comfortable shuttles that deserve a look if a short-money purchase is the main objective.

2002 Highlights

Chrysler brings out the Voyager eC, a value leader that lists for just $17,000. Power-adjustable pedals debut as well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chrysler Voyager.

5(38%)
4(19%)
3(19%)
2(24%)
1(0%)
3.7
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great minivan
mkrawczyk,05/07/2012
bought this van 6 years ago with 55000 mile gas mileage is good 18 city 24 hwy i have hauled everything in this van it has been the best van i have owned no major problems reg maint oil changed every 4000 miles i put lukus in trans at 56000 miles now has 133000 trouble free and 3 sets of frt brakes one battery if it ever stops running i will buy another.
Junk on wheels
JUNK on Wheels,01/31/2009
I bought this van new and from the start it was junk. A tie rod broke. There was a total of 6 recalls before 36,000 miles on this van. The back windshield wiper is very slow and weak at moving, that you wonder when it will just stop working. The sway bar links and bushings are worn out every 6 months of driving due to the defective material that is used to save on cost. You drive down the road and it sounds like it is going to fall apart. The a/c unit smells bad for the first 15 min. They extended the warranty for up to 7 years, due to so many people having problems with this. I have own both a Chrysler and Dodge van and have had nothing but problems. My next van will soon be a Honda.
Very Lucky
lisad,03/16/2010
We bought this van when it was 3 yrs old, it has been so reliable. Once it hit 140,000 miles, we had to start replacing items; water pump, both front wheel bearings, rotors, valve cover gasket and transmission pump. Its now "brand new" again, no way i;ll get rid of it. This is so comfortable, sturdy and easy to drive. In town gas mileage is TERRIBLE, highway is great
voyager
char 2003,08/22/2002
I've had too many problems with this vehicle. The abs brake system continues to cause problems.
See all 21 reviews of the 2002 Chrysler Voyager
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2002 Chrysler Voyager Overview

The Used 2002 Chrysler Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Voyager Minivan. Available styles include eC 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), and 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 3A).

