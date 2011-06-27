  1. Home
1999 Plymouth Voyager Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy inside but easy to park. Optional ABS. Low price.
  • Chrysler can only dominate the segment for so long, and the competition is getting fierce.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Chrysler Corporation is the minivan champion. They pioneered the concept of a seven-passenger box-on-wheels way back in 1984, and have dominated this market ever since.

In the past, Plymouth renderings of Chrysler's popular front-drive minivans have been virtual clones of the Dodge Caravan. In engineering and design, that's also true of this latest iteration. In an assertive marketing move, however, Plymouth is pushing value pricing, aiming squarely at entry-level buyers who are shopping for their first minivans.

Plymouth offers two short-wheelbase Voyagers: the base model and the step-up SE. SE models get a standard 3.3-liter engine, good for an additional nine foot-pounds of torque over the base engine. The longer wheelbase Grand Voyager is also offered in SE trim. You may also opt for the "Expresso" graphics and gizmo package for either Voyager or Grand Voyager, which includes a handy remote keyless entry.

A 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is standard on base models, but these sizable vans benefit from a little extra oomph when the V6 is selected. Acceleration with the 3.3-liter, 158-horsepower engine is pretty strong from startup, but sometimes unimpressive when merging onto an expressway. Automatic transmission shifts are neat and smooth. Engine and tire sounds are virtually absent.

Though tautly suspended, the ride is seldom harsh or jarring, unless you get onto truly rough surfaces. Even then, the seven-passenger minivan behaves itself well. Light steering wheel response makes handling even more car-like than in the past. Visibility is great, courtesy of more glass and a reduced-height cowl.

So, how does Plymouth improve on this package for 1999? By keeping the price low and the value high. As for physical differences, SE trim on both Voyager and Grand Voyager receives an appearance upgrade: the door handles and grille are body colored instead of black.

This minivan exhibits not a hint of looseness, squeaks or rattles, feeling tight all over. Newly revised minivans from Honda, Ford and GM are the strongest challengers, but the Voyager holds its own when it comes to value.

1999 Highlights

SE models get body-color door and liftgate handles, as well as a body-colored front grille. All models add a cargo net between the front seats, and you can now get built-in child seats with the second-row captain's chairs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Plymouth Voyager.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

done in too soon
nomo van,12/04/2009
bought this basic van new with 4 cyl and 3 sp auto. Never really loved this car, but used and abused it for over 10 years, and exactly 181000 miles, overloading it with college students stuff, and home remodel materials. expensive repairs limited to both rear wheel bearings, and seemingly too often brakes. look for rusted strut towers if looking at a used one. This is what killed mine. Lots of long trips and lots of snow and salt over the years.
1999 Voyger performance
Eddie Money,09/24/2009
I bought this amazing minivan with 212,000 original miles with everything original except the tires and couple of belts. I've had other mini and full size vans, but this baby just goes and goes and everything works. Needs improvement on CV joint for its not easy to service. Other than that this is a great mini van and having such excessive miles everything in this van works great.
Great Little Van
N Bos,08/17/2005
Our Voyager has been just perfect. It is very dependable; we have had no major repairs and are up to 80,000 miles. It's construction is well thought out and offers lots of good features. Our only regret is no reading lights or temperature controls for the back seat. Our fuel ecomony has been 19 mpg city / 21mpg highway, which is not bad.
Love this Van, BUT.......
bev crossley,06/28/2009
This van has been great untill recently. We bought it new with the intention to keep it forever. One year ago, two computer sensors had to be replaced because it would not automatically shift gears. Just a week ago, the transmission had to be replaced because the torque converter was falling apart and throwing metal into the works. The air conditioner just died. And the ignition needs replaced because the key will not turn. This van has had great care and upkeep. We do not understand why it seems to be suddenly falling apart.
See all 26 reviews of the 1999 Plymouth Voyager
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 1999 Plymouth Voyager Overview

The Used 1999 Plymouth Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Voyager Minivan. Available styles include Expresso 4dr Minivan, SE 4dr Minivan, and 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Plymouth Voyager?

Which used 1999 Plymouth Voyagers are available in my area?

Can't find a used 1999 Plymouth Voyagers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Plymouth Voyager?

