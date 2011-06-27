Vehicle overview

Chrysler Corporation is the minivan champion. They pioneered the concept of a seven-passenger box-on-wheels way back in 1984, and have dominated this market ever since.

In the past, Plymouth renderings of Chrysler's popular front-drive minivans have been virtual clones of the Dodge Caravan. In engineering and design, that's also true of this latest iteration. In an assertive marketing move, however, Plymouth is pushing value pricing, aiming squarely at entry-level buyers who are shopping for their first minivans.

Plymouth offers two short-wheelbase Voyagers: the base model and the step-up SE. SE models get a standard 3.3-liter engine, good for an additional nine foot-pounds of torque over the base engine. The longer wheelbase Grand Voyager is also offered in SE trim. You may also opt for the "Expresso" graphics and gizmo package for either Voyager or Grand Voyager, which includes a handy remote keyless entry.

A 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is standard on base models, but these sizable vans benefit from a little extra oomph when the V6 is selected. Acceleration with the 3.3-liter, 158-horsepower engine is pretty strong from startup, but sometimes unimpressive when merging onto an expressway. Automatic transmission shifts are neat and smooth. Engine and tire sounds are virtually absent.

Though tautly suspended, the ride is seldom harsh or jarring, unless you get onto truly rough surfaces. Even then, the seven-passenger minivan behaves itself well. Light steering wheel response makes handling even more car-like than in the past. Visibility is great, courtesy of more glass and a reduced-height cowl.

So, how does Plymouth improve on this package for 1999? By keeping the price low and the value high. As for physical differences, SE trim on both Voyager and Grand Voyager receives an appearance upgrade: the door handles and grille are body colored instead of black.

This minivan exhibits not a hint of looseness, squeaks or rattles, feeling tight all over. Newly revised minivans from Honda, Ford and GM are the strongest challengers, but the Voyager holds its own when it comes to value.