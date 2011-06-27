Estimated values
2000 Plymouth Voyager SE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,459
|$2,525
|$2,537
|Clean
|$2,251
|$2,312
|$2,328
|Average
|$1,835
|$1,884
|$1,912
|Rough
|$1,418
|$1,456
|$1,495
Estimated values
2000 Plymouth Voyager 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,214
|$2,274
|$2,283
|Clean
|$2,027
|$2,082
|$2,096
|Average
|$1,652
|$1,697
|$1,721
|Rough
|$1,277
|$1,311
|$1,346