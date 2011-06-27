  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(20)
1997 Plymouth Voyager Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great interior and exterior design. Class-leading features. Price.
  • 3.8-liter V-6 is not available, not the most reliable vehicle on the road.
Plymouth Voyager for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

In the past, Plymouth renderings of Chrysler Corporation's popular front-drive minivans have been virtual clones of the Dodge Caravan. In engineering and design, that's also true of this latest iteration, introduced in last year as an early '96 model. In an assertive marketing move, however, Plymouth is pushing value pricing, aiming squarely at entry-level buyers who are shopping for their first minivans. Instead of the three-model lineup that Dodge shoppers face, Plymouth offers only two short-wheelbase Voyagers: the base model and a step-up SE.

Even a base-model Voyager is loaded with style and features, though anti-lock braking is an option here, unlike the other Chrysler minis. Sleek, lengthened, freshly-rounded bodies surround roomier-than-ever interiors, claiming more cargo space than the competition. Views to the ground and all around have improved, as a result of increasing the minivan's glass area by 30 percent and lowering the cowl. An "Easy Out" roller rear seat makes it easier to modify the passenger/cargo layout to suit specific needs.

Leading the list of appealing innovations is the optional driver-side sliding door--a boon to suburbanites who might want to load their minivans from either side. Two out of three buyers are expected to choose this option. Snowbelt-dwellers who've endured frosted windshields might also like the new optional electric windshield-wiper de-icer.

Anyone who appreciated the prior Voyager's car-like characteristics will be even more pleased by the latest edition, with its light steering response and super-smooth ride. This is an easy minivan to control, with a body that stays reasonably flat through curves--but threatens to lean just a little too much if pushed overly hard.

Base engine is a new 16-valve dual-cam four, whipping out 50 more horsepower than the prior four-cylinder. That's an impressive output hike, but many buyers are likely to choose the 3.0- or 3.3-liter V6 anyway. Sport-minded customers can select the Voyager Rallye or the Grand Voyager Rallye which is new for 1997.

Soft seats are amply supportive, and cupholders "ratchet down" to smaller size. Climate controls are a little too complex, and the column-mounted gearshift is oddly-shaped, but the dashboard exhibits an alluring curvature. Inside and out, the latest Voyager and Caravan look poised to retain their league-leading position in the minivan race.

1997 Highlights

Changes for 1997 include updated transmission software, an upgraded antilock brake system and an enhanced accident response system that unlocks the doors and turns on the interior lights if the front airbags deploy. Additionally, Plymouth has made improvements to the cabin insulation (to reduce noise and vibration) and cassette stereo units. Standard lighting elements now include front map lights and liftgate flood lamps; a cargo bay power point is also part of the deal. New options include an eight-way power driver seat and an overhead console with a trip computer, compass and outside temperature display. Finally, base models get new wheel covers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Plymouth Voyager.

5(10%)
4(50%)
3(20%)
2(15%)
1(5%)
3.5
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Favorite Car to date
Henken,10/28/2009
I am 6 feet 3 inches and have lots of room in this little marvel. The dashboard is sexy and easy to maneuver around. I had the dealer make a modification to the accessory relay so that my GPS and phone chargers will stay charged when the vehicle is not running. The ride is smooth and with the double-side doors not a single feel of flex or squeak.
14 Good Years
mebt315,06/26/2011
"Wanda", our beloved family vehicle of 14 years has finally gone to car heaven mostly due to a dying transmission. We took this van everywhere (especially camping), and when I went to college it became my car. Does not like going fast, and sometimes taking turns can make you feel like you're driving a tank...but realistically it's a mini-van not a BMW 5 speed. Would have loved to have driven it for at least another year, but fixing the tranny would cost $2000+ which is a lot more than the car is worth.
Buy a Toyota or Honda
---,03/28/2007
Spend the extra couple thousand dollars on a decent minivan/SUV. We have a '97 4-DR SE, and it has been towed 4 times within the last year. We take it to Chrysler to get it maintained on a yearly basis due to the non-reliability, and we also take it to our regular mechanic. Yet, it still croaks. Bought it brand new. Never again. Chrysler needs to clean up their act...and what's the deal with the transmission not being recalled? We baby this minivan, especially with young children. It rides very smoothly one day, and the next, well, we're on the side of the road waiting for a tow truck...has happened 4 times this past year. At least Toyota and Honda stand behind their products.
No more Chrysler
Lisa,04/09/2007
We bought our Voyager brand new. Virtually everything has been replaced in it. It is ridiculous! Chrysler and other American automakers just cannot compare with foreign automakers which explains the decline in sales. You will be sorry if you buy any Chrysler-made vehicle. The transmission in our Voyager blew at 55,000 and 125,000. Every single American-made vehicle we have bought has had transmission and/or engine issues! Our Toyota Camry has over 200,000 miles on it, and no problems yet!
See all 20 reviews of the 1997 Plymouth Voyager
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
