1995 Plymouth Voyager Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Changes this year are minimal. ABS is now standard on LE models. SE models can be equipped with a snazzy Rallye package designed for those trying to disguise the fact that they are driving a minivan -- it includes two-tone paint treatment, tinted glass and 15-inch alloy wheels. The four-speed automatic transmission benefits from engineering refinements, while the base model is no longer available with a manual transmission. A natural gas version of the 3.3-liter V6 is available in limited numbers this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Plymouth Voyager.
Most helpful consumer reviews
RKLEE,06/20/2005
The 3.3 V6 is very powerful for this vehicle. VERY spacious interior for a van of this size. Exterior SHORTER than most sedans but Interior twice the space. Great for many applications. Hauling kids, equipment, for work, hauling bikes, boats, camping equipment, tools, etc. Fuel economy is decent enough for everyday driver to work. Great for family trips. Be careful of the transmission, but properly maintained it'll run for a long time. Have had NO major problems at 170,000 miles. Shocks are starting to get weak but that's expected and an inexpensive fix. Plan to drive for another 5 years!
winta,12/06/2008
I used to drive 12-15000 mi/year, but got sick in 1999 and now only drive 3- 4000 mi/year. Car always goes and requires little maintenance.
andromeda,12/12/2002
Had many problems with the a.c. until last year when a body shop finally got it fixed. Even though the a.c. isn't ice cold, it does the job. Our problems now include bad brakes, faulty suspension, and queaky shocks. Our van has been a great cruiser.Got almost 26 mpg while going threw Alabama. Its engine keeps up a steady pace and only when really put to the test does it remind us that it's only 170 hp. We hope to keep it around for a little while longer. Unless the problems increase.
bsi87,09/24/2004
74K on it when bought. Engine great, body fine. Some A/C problems that were fixed but basically a very trouble- free vehicle.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
3-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
