Consumer Rating
(7)
1995 Plymouth Voyager Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Plymouth Voyager for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,253 - $2,180
Used Voyager for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Changes this year are minimal. ABS is now standard on LE models. SE models can be equipped with a snazzy Rallye package designed for those trying to disguise the fact that they are driving a minivan -- it includes two-tone paint treatment, tinted glass and 15-inch alloy wheels. The four-speed automatic transmission benefits from engineering refinements, while the base model is no longer available with a manual transmission. A natural gas version of the 3.3-liter V6 is available in limited numbers this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Plymouth Voyager.

5(0%)
4(72%)
3(14%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
3.6
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great MiniVan
RKLEE,06/20/2005
The 3.3 V6 is very powerful for this vehicle. VERY spacious interior for a van of this size. Exterior SHORTER than most sedans but Interior twice the space. Great for many applications. Hauling kids, equipment, for work, hauling bikes, boats, camping equipment, tools, etc. Fuel economy is decent enough for everyday driver to work. Great for family trips. Be careful of the transmission, but properly maintained it'll run for a long time. Have had NO major problems at 170,000 miles. Shocks are starting to get weak but that's expected and an inexpensive fix. Plan to drive for another 5 years!
Great mini van
winta,12/06/2008
I used to drive 12-15000 mi/year, but got sick in 1999 and now only drive 3- 4000 mi/year. Car always goes and requires little maintenance.
A joy and a pain.
andromeda,12/12/2002
Had many problems with the a.c. until last year when a body shop finally got it fixed. Even though the a.c. isn't ice cold, it does the job. Our problems now include bad brakes, faulty suspension, and queaky shocks. Our van has been a great cruiser.Got almost 26 mpg while going threw Alabama. Its engine keeps up a steady pace and only when really put to the test does it remind us that it's only 170 hp. We hope to keep it around for a little while longer. Unless the problems increase.
Good Vehicle
bsi87,09/24/2004
74K on it when bought. Engine great, body fine. Some A/C problems that were fixed but basically a very trouble- free vehicle.
See all 7 reviews of the 1995 Plymouth Voyager
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Plymouth Voyager features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Plymouth Voyager

Used 1995 Plymouth Voyager Overview

The Used 1995 Plymouth Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Voyager Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, SE 3dr Minivan, and LE 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Plymouth Voyager?

