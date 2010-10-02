Used 2000 Plymouth Voyager for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 180,793 miles
$2,499
dap56,02/10/2010
7 passenger, 3.3LV6, with driver's side sliding door, 95,000 miles, and just had my first semi major repair (starter). The rest of the car is original, even the marker bulbs. One serpentine belt change, it's on its 3rd set of tires and brakes, which is all normal maintenance on any car along with oil and filter changes every 5000 miles. I'll probably swap out hoses, belts and fluids at 100k just as a matter of principle. Very comfortable and has been more reliable than my wife's Honda Accord. Now that the kids are gone, I'd like to get rid of it for something that gets better mileage, but I just can't justify it.