2003 Chrysler Voyager Review
Pros & Cons
- Surprisingly agile handling, quiet ride for V6 models, low price.
- Some cheap interior bits, limited features and options, reliability record not as strong as some competitors.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,618 - $2,636
Used Voyager for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Enjoyable to drive and ride in, the Voyager offers no-frills minivan transport for the family on a tight budget.
2003 Highlights
Chrysler has reorganized the lineup, eliminating all "base" models as well as the four-cylinder-only "eC" model (extra-cheap?). Now there's only one trim level, LX. If you stick with the base Value Package, you'll get the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. If you opt for the Popular Equipment Package, you'll get the 3.3-liter V6. Mercifully, Chrysler has done away with the archaic three-speed automatic formerly available on four-cylinder models. New exterior colors include Satin Jade and Butane Blue.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chrysler Voyager.
Most helpful consumer reviews
kingofkings288,05/29/2013
Bought it with 130,000 on the clock, and would still be driving it if it wasn't for Hurricane Sandy. For a minivan, it did what I wanted: hauled my family and stuff in reasonable comfort for a relative minimum of maintenance hassle. Watch that underside-stowed spare tire: it rusts harder than granite. It drove less than confidently in snow. Had to have the exhaust manifold replaced at about 140,000, but otherwise required no serious work. Overall, it gave me what I wanted.
Read this!,07/24/2009
Transmission blew at only 79000 miles. We had xmission serviced at 48000. Engine has ping. Exhaust system has loud rattle they can't fix. Outside trim pealing back. Toher than these, we are satisfied with this vehicle. Oh, did fail to mention, I will never buy from Chrysler again!
Mike Pastore,01/22/2010
Purchased car new in 2003, and now have 55,000 miles on the odometer. Car still has original brakes, tires and battery. This van has been problem free from day one. Easy to park and drive in the city, and on the highway you can lock the cruise control on 70 MPH, and the van rsponds effortlessly. There is very little wind or engine noise. Get's about 22 MPG on average. It's amazing how much stuff you can haul when you remove the 3rd row seat.
e-doc,02/21/2005
...a water leak somewhere in the dash. I'm a guy who recently inherited a new family via marriage. Went from a Toyota T-100 to the 2003 Voyager. Got a previously leased one for a song. I use it for multiple purposes...commuting (25 miles each way), travel, hauling. I was surprised! Actually has a sporty feel for a mini-van. Handles pretty well, I guess because of the short wheel base. Decent pick-up for a mini-van. Clean dash layout. Comfortable, too! Heavy seats don't bother me. Great value for the money. I compared it to the Town and Country; the latter was more luxurious but lumbered like a land yacht. Voyager is basic mini-van with value and so far, reliability (except for that leak).
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Chrysler Voyager features & specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Voyager
Related Used 2003 Chrysler Voyager info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons