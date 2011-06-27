Bought it with 130,000 on the clock, and would still be driving it if it wasn't for Hurricane Sandy. For a minivan, it did what I wanted: hauled my family and stuff in reasonable comfort for a relative minimum of maintenance hassle. Watch that underside-stowed spare tire: it rusts harder than granite. It drove less than confidently in snow. Had to have the exhaust manifold replaced at

about 140,000, but otherwise required no serious work. Overall, it gave me what I wanted.