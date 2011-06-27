  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

2003 Chrysler Voyager Review

Pros & Cons

  • Surprisingly agile handling, quiet ride for V6 models, low price.
  • Some cheap interior bits, limited features and options, reliability record not as strong as some competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Enjoyable to drive and ride in, the Voyager offers no-frills minivan transport for the family on a tight budget.

2003 Highlights

Chrysler has reorganized the lineup, eliminating all "base" models as well as the four-cylinder-only "eC" model (extra-cheap?). Now there's only one trim level, LX. If you stick with the base Value Package, you'll get the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. If you opt for the Popular Equipment Package, you'll get the 3.3-liter V6. Mercifully, Chrysler has done away with the archaic three-speed automatic formerly available on four-cylinder models. New exterior colors include Satin Jade and Butane Blue.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chrysler Voyager.

5(25%)
4(44%)
3(25%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
3.9
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It gave me what I wanted
kingofkings288,05/29/2013
Bought it with 130,000 on the clock, and would still be driving it if it wasn't for Hurricane Sandy. For a minivan, it did what I wanted: hauled my family and stuff in reasonable comfort for a relative minimum of maintenance hassle. Watch that underside-stowed spare tire: it rusts harder than granite. It drove less than confidently in snow. Had to have the exhaust manifold replaced at about 140,000, but otherwise required no serious work. Overall, it gave me what I wanted.
Bad transmission
Read this!,07/24/2009
Transmission blew at only 79000 miles. We had xmission serviced at 48000. Engine has ping. Exhaust system has loud rattle they can't fix. Outside trim pealing back. Toher than these, we are satisfied with this vehicle. Oh, did fail to mention, I will never buy from Chrysler again!
You get your money's worth.
Mike Pastore,01/22/2010
Purchased car new in 2003, and now have 55,000 miles on the odometer. Car still has original brakes, tires and battery. This van has been problem free from day one. Easy to park and drive in the city, and on the highway you can lock the cruise control on 70 MPH, and the van rsponds effortlessly. There is very little wind or engine noise. Get's about 22 MPG on average. It's amazing how much stuff you can haul when you remove the 3rd row seat.
Very Happy at 38K, except...
e-doc,02/21/2005
...a water leak somewhere in the dash. I'm a guy who recently inherited a new family via marriage. Went from a Toyota T-100 to the 2003 Voyager. Got a previously leased one for a song. I use it for multiple purposes...commuting (25 miles each way), travel, hauling. I was surprised! Actually has a sporty feel for a mini-van. Handles pretty well, I guess because of the short wheel base. Decent pick-up for a mini-van. Clean dash layout. Comfortable, too! Heavy seats don't bother me. Great value for the money. I compared it to the Town and Country; the latter was more luxurious but lumbered like a land yacht. Voyager is basic mini-van with value and so far, reliability (except for that leak).
See all 16 reviews of the 2003 Chrysler Voyager
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2003 Chrysler Voyager features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2003 Chrysler Voyager

Used 2003 Chrysler Voyager Overview

The Used 2003 Chrysler Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Voyager Minivan. Available styles include LX Popular 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), and LX Value 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

