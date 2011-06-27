1994 Plymouth Voyager Review
Other years
1994 Highlights
The Voyager sees a number of changes for 1994. On the outside, the vans have revised front and rear fascias, body-side molding and lower-body cladding. Inside, you'll find a new instrument panel, various revisions to the controls and a front-passenger seat that offers fore/aft adjustment. In addition, Plymouth has made improvements to sliding-door operation and the windshield wipers, and taken measures to reduce noise and vibration in the cabin. On the safety front, all vans get a standard passenger-side front airbag this year, along with side-impact beams that meet 1997 federal passenger car standards and asbestos-free brakes. The 3.0-liter V6 becomes standard on the SE model; base vans can still get it as an option. The 3.3-liter V6, optional on the LE, benefits from additional horsepower (now up to 162) and torque (now up to 194). Remote keyless entry is now standard on the LE and optional on the SE. The optional built-in child seats now have a recline feature to improve comfort when kids are sleeping. Finally, note that all-wheel drive will no longer be offered; those who want it will need to step up to the longer-wheelbase Grand Voyager.
J. Wininger,02/26/2002
Purchased new in Sep 1993. Drives and looks good. Several minor recalls but nothing major. 3.0L engine has plenty of power, and the 3 speed automatic transmission is bullet proof(un-like the 4 speed) Good basic transportation for my family of five.
GRH,06/09/2003
Engine ran fine. Gas mileage great. Design good. AC was a problem area. The transmissions were garbage. Went through 3 transmissions in 150k and I maintain my vehicles well and drive them gently. I have 4 friends / relatives that have owned different years of Voyagers and Caravans and they also have had inordinate amounts of transmission problems. It was because of the transmission problems I did not by another Dodge mini van. I just traded and switched to another brand. The Caravan would be economical if not for the AC and the tranny problems.
Grand Voyager,07/23/2009
Nice auto at 260,000 Miles. Starts each day and EXTREMELY reliable
Dallen47,07/10/2002
Bought used at 41,000 miles. Needed new transmish right away(warrantee). Other than normal wear and tear has performed well. Not much power in the 4 cylinder. Gas was worse than expected 18-22 MPG. Has done everything I have asked it to do, passengers and cargo. Have 88,000 and engine light keeps coming on. I'm told it's a vacuum leak??? Don't know where???? Great Family Vehicle!!!!!!!!
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
