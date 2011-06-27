Estimated values
2018 Nissan GT-R Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$81,829
|$88,254
|$95,849
|Clean
|$80,062
|$86,379
|$93,735
|Average
|$76,528
|$82,628
|$89,507
|Rough
|$72,995
|$78,878
|$85,280
Estimated values
2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$135,885
|$138,394
|$141,758
|Clean
|$132,951
|$135,453
|$138,632
|Average
|$127,084
|$129,572
|$132,379
|Rough
|$121,216
|$123,690
|$126,126
Estimated values
2018 Nissan GT-R Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$92,949
|$100,247
|$108,874
|Clean
|$90,942
|$98,117
|$106,473
|Average
|$86,928
|$93,857
|$101,670
|Rough
|$82,914
|$89,596
|$96,868
Estimated values
2018 Nissan GT-R Pure 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$83,414
|$85,467
|$88,114
|Clean
|$81,613
|$83,651
|$86,171
|Average
|$78,011
|$80,019
|$82,284
|Rough
|$74,409
|$76,387
|$78,397