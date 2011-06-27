Estimated values
2015 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,498
|$24,993
|$28,376
|Clean
|$20,688
|$24,060
|$27,317
|Average
|$19,068
|$22,193
|$25,197
|Rough
|$17,448
|$20,326
|$23,078
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,993
|$20,687
|$23,298
|Clean
|$17,315
|$19,915
|$22,428
|Average
|$15,960
|$18,370
|$20,687
|Rough
|$14,604
|$16,825
|$18,947
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 7/15 (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,853
|$25,434
|$27,940
|Clean
|$21,992
|$24,484
|$26,896
|Average
|$20,270
|$22,584
|$24,810
|Rough
|$18,548
|$20,684
|$22,723
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 7/15 (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,165
|$23,958
|$26,667
|Clean
|$20,368
|$23,064
|$25,671
|Average
|$18,773
|$21,274
|$23,679
|Rough
|$17,178
|$19,485
|$21,687
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,200
|$21,884
|$24,484
|Clean
|$18,477
|$21,067
|$23,570
|Average
|$17,030
|$19,432
|$21,741
|Rough
|$15,583
|$17,798
|$19,912
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,780
|$23,578
|$26,292
|Clean
|$19,997
|$22,698
|$25,310
|Average
|$18,431
|$20,937
|$23,346
|Rough
|$16,865
|$19,176
|$21,382
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,973
|$20,294
|$22,545
|Clean
|$17,296
|$19,536
|$21,703
|Average
|$15,942
|$18,021
|$20,019
|Rough
|$14,588
|$16,505
|$18,335
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,247
|$18,617
|$20,912
|Clean
|$15,635
|$17,921
|$20,131
|Average
|$14,410
|$16,531
|$18,569
|Rough
|$13,186
|$15,140
|$17,007