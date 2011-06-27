Vehicle overview

The first Mitsubishi Montero was introduced in 1982 as a compact two-door, no-nonsense SUV. Looking like a Tonka trunk, the feisty Montero proved its toughness by winning the grueling 6,000-mile Paris-to-Dakar rally race in 1983 and 1985. A four-door model eventually joined the line, and in 1992 the Montero was revamped and sported a larger body, more powerful V6 engine and a more luxurious cabin.

After years of having a generic angular body style, the Montero adopted a curious mix of rounded front fenders and an upswept beltline when it was redesigned for 2001. As is usually the case with major redesigns, it also gained size, luxury and safety features -- and weight. In our 2002 midsize SUV comparison test, the Mitsubishi Montero finished last. Although it proved capable in off-road treks and felt sprightly around town, its 3.5-liter V6 lacked sufficient mid- and high-end power, making the Mitsubishi SUV feel sluggish when passing or merging power was needed. The other reasons for its back-of-the-pack rating were a relatively high price and a mostly useless third-row seat.

However, kudos went to the Montero for its serious off-road prowess, luxurious and well-finished cabin and safari-size sunroof. In 2003, Mitsubishi put a more powerful 3.8-liter V6 (215 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque) engine under the Montero's sculpted hood, and celebrated the modest increase with styling tweaks. We still don't think it is enough to make it competitive with class leaders that offer V8 (or V8-like) power and more passenger room, but if the off-road ability and unique styling appeal to you, the 2006 Mitsubishi Montero may provide a satisfying drive.